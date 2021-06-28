The US was in the first quarter of this year the largest debtor country to banks registered in Taiwan for the 23rd consecutive quarter, the central bank said on Friday.
Local banks’ exposure to the US reached a record high, while the second-highest area of exposure was China, the central bank said.
Exposure to the US grew during the first quarter from a quarter earlier on a direct risk basis, but banks’ exposure to China fell over the same period, it added.
Banks’ outstanding international claims on the US were US$101.52 billion, up from US$97.45 billion a quarter earlier on a direct risk basis, central bank data showed.
It was the first time exposure to the US topped US$100 billion, it said.
Department of Financial Inspection Deputy Director-General Wu Teng-chang (吳登彰) said that the growth came as no surprise, as the Taiwanese and US economies grow, and trade ties improve.
Banks’ outstanding international claims on China were US$52.97 billion on a direct risk basis, down about US$200 million from a quarter earlier, ending three consecutive quarters of gains, the data showed.
The decline reflected an increase in the yuan’s value against the US dollar, a drop in Taiwanese banks’ investments in bonds in China and a decline in interbank loans from the local banking system, Wu said.
After the US and China was again Luxembourg, where banks’ exposure on a direct risk basis was US$43.019 billion, up from US$43.017 billion a quarter earlier, followed by Hong Kong (US$34.95 billion) and Japan (US$32.11 billion), the data showed.
Banks’ exposure to Australia was US$26.2 billion, followed by the Cayman Islands (US$19.24 billion), Singapore (US$15.87 billion), the UK (US$14.21 billion) and South Korea (US$12.05 billion).
The banking system’s aggregate international claims on a direct risk basis as of the end of March were down 0.47 percent from a quarter earlier to US$481.8 billion, and the exposure to the top 10 debtor countries was US$352.5 billion, or 73.16 percent of the total, central bank data showed.
The nonbanking private sector worldwide accounted for 62.01 percent of Taiwan’s total international claims on a direct risk basis, with the banking industry making up 27.43 percent and the public sector representing 10.55 percent, the central bank said.
