CPC, Formosa raise fuel prices by NT$0.3 per liter

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday announced that they would increase gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.3 per liter this week to reflect higher crude oil prices in the global market.

The increases follow both companies’ gasoline and diesel price increases of NT$0.1 per liter last week and is the seventh weekly increases in a row.

Global crude oil prices rose last week because of seasonal demand in the northern hemisphere, including strong demand in the US, state-run CPC said in a statement.

According to the firm’s floating oil price formula, crude oil prices last week increased 2.2 percent from a week earlier, CPC said.

Crude oil prices also increased due to lower commercial crude inventories in the US for the fifth consecutive week, while insufficient progress on the Iran nuclear deal continued to cast doubt over whether Tehran would resume crude oil exports any time soon, Formosa said in a statement.

Gasoline prices at CPC stations would from today rise to NT$27.9, NT$29.4 and NT$31.4 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would increase to NT$25.1 per liter, the company said.

Privately owned Formosa said that prices at its stations would rise to NT$27.9, NT$29.3 and NT$31.4 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would rise to NT$24.9 per liter.