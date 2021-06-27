Oil up week-on-week as focus turns to OPEC+ meeting

Oil recorded its fifth straight weekly gain, the longest winning streak since December last year, as demand recovers and supplies continue tighten in the US and China.

West Texas Intermediate for July delivery on Friday rose 1.02 percent to US$74.05 a barrel — the highest level since October 2018 — and were up 3.36 percent from a week earlier.

Brent crude for July delivery rose 0.82 percent to US$76.18, gaining 3.63 percent on the week.

Demand continues to rebound while the market expects output to only gain a modest increase from the OPEC+ alliance, which meets next week to discuss supply policy.

“It’s very unlikely, at least from my perspective, that they are going to go flood the market with crude, open up all the spigots and collapse the price,” TD Securities head of commodity strategy Bart Melek said.

Stockpiles are draining rapidly as fuel consumption rebounds in key regions. At the same time, the prospect of an imminent surge of Iranian oil is diminishing as talks to revive a nuclear deal drag on. The increasingly bullish picture is helping to fan speculation that Brent might eventually return to US$100 a barrel.

JPMorgan Chase & Co increased an estimate for global demand for crude this year by 200,000 barrels per day, with the majority of that gain coming from China.

US demand would stay strong until September, the report said.

Gasoline futures fell on Friday after the US Supreme Court announced that the US Environmental Protection Agency has wide latitude to exempt refineries from federal mandates that they mix renewable fuels into gasoline and diesel.

The decision marks a victory for oil companies that have sought a break from the requirements, saying that costs have skyrocketed in the past few months.

“It’s the same theme that we’ve been showing the past several weeks: no real relief on the supply front and strong demand,” said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC.

The world’s third-biggest oil consumer India has called for an increase in output from OPEC and its allies, saying high crude prices are adding to inflationary pressure.

India’s transport fuel demand is expected to grow by a double-digit percentage next year, Icra Ltd said.

Although Saudi Arabia has said the group has a role in “containing” inflation, it has also said they would move cautiously, as the market remains fragile.

The average gain forecast by analysts was 550,000 barrels a day — barely one-quarter of the global supply deficit that the alliance anticipates in August.