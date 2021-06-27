The US dollar ended unchanged on Friday, erasing an early drop after tamer-than-expected producer price inflation, with investors continuing to evaluate whether the US Federal Reserve is likely to act sooner to snuff out inflation if it persists.
The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding the volatile food and energy components, increased 0.5 percent, below economists’ expectations of a 0.6 percent increase. In the 12 months through last month, the core PCE price index shot up 3.4 percent, the largest gain since April 1992.
Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, held steady following an upwardly revised 0.9 percent jump in April.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending rising 0.4 percent.
“The most interesting, salient takeaway from today’s data is that we’re not seeing runaway inflation,” said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management in New York. “The Fed by holding its fire is probably on the right side of the trade at this point.”
Other data showed US consumer sentiment ticked up this month.
The US dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, ended unchanged on the day at 91.838, after dropping to 91.524.
On Friday last week, the index rose to a two-month high after Fed policymakers on Wednesday last week forecast two rate hikes in 2023, a faster-than-expected timetable to tighten.
This week, the greenback slipped as Fed speakers offered contrasting views on inflation pressures.
The US economy could possibly reach maximum employment and inflation that would merit an interest rate increase next year, but it would be important to watch the data, Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said on Friday.
Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said he expects high inflation readings not to last and that many Americans would return to the labor market in the fall.
Investments that strengthen the labor force and improve economic inclusion can help boost economic growth, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said.
Infrastructure spending is likely to boost the US economy, although probably not in the short-term.
In Taiwan, the New Taiwan dollar rose against the greenback on Friday, gaining NT$0.095 to close at NT$27.907, dropping 0.35 percent from NT$27.810 a week earlier.
The British pound fell 0.33 percent on the day to US$1.3875, weakening further a day after the Bank of England made no changes to monetary policy.
The greenback was steady at ￥110.83, after reaching a 15-month high of ￥111.11 on Thursday.
Data showed core consumer prices in Tokyo were unchanged this month from a year earlier.
“Japan is a total outlier when it comes to one of the most crucial data points in the market’s focus right now: inflation. It showed that Japan, unique among the major countries of the world, has no inflation,” BDSwiss head of investment research Marshall Gittler said in a report.
Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer
