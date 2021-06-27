Asian shares rose on Friday, buoyed by a rally on Wall Street that came after US President Joe Biden announced a bipartisan deal on infrastructure spending.
“The breakthrough in infrastructure spending talks overnight has lifted sentiments, with spending plans historically being a positive for the markets,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore. “Sectors leaning towards economic recovery and reopening may see strength.”
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 0.66 percent to 29,066.18, up 0.35 percent for the week, while the broader TOPIX rose 0.8 percent to 1,962.65, rising 0.83 percent from a week earlier.
Photo: AP
South Korea’s KOSPI gained 0.51 percent to 3,302.84, posting a weekly increase of 1.07 percent.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.45 percent to 7,308.0, but dropped 0.83 percent from a week earlier.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surged 1.4 percent to 29,288.22, up 1.69 percent for the week, while the Shanghai Composite rose 1.15 percent to 3,607.56, gaining 2.34 percent from a week earlier.
The TAIEX ended up 95.03 points, or 0.55 percent, at 17,502.99, after moving between 17,471.07 and 17,597.33. It was up 1.07 percent for the week.
The market opened up 0.36 percent and rose further to hit the day’s high in the early morning session on the back of the all-time highs enjoyed by the S&P 500 index and the tech-heavy NASDAQ overnight, dealers said.
Some investors then shifted to the sell side, pocketing the earlier gains made in tech stocks, in particular in the semiconductor industry, capping the upturn on the main board, while the shipping industry continued to serve as a driver to the main board at the end of the session, they said.
The transportation sector, boosted by shipping stocks, closed up 4.96 percent, while the bellwether electronics sector ended up only 0.19 percent.
A recovery in the US economy is a boon for the export-driven region. Although the vaccine rollout in Asia has lagged most parts of the US and Europe, the perk from an overseas recovery is likely to come before herd immunity against COVID-19.
Additional reporting by staff writer, with CNA
