JAPAN
Tokyo consumer prices flat
Tokyo consumer prices were flat this month, halting a 10-month slide even as business restrictions remained in place to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Prices in the capital excluding fresh food were unchanged from a year earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported yesterday. Analysts had forecast a 0.1 percent drop. The data add to signs that downward pressures on the nation’s overall prices are moderating, as commodity and energy costs rebound from last year’s pandemic crash. Gasoline prices are even more important to national price trends, because people outside the capital tend to drive more. Still, the nation’s situation contrast with trends in the US and other countries, where fear of inflation has fueled expectations of an eventual withdrawal of central bank stimulus. The Bank of Japan does not see inflation hitting its 2 percent target before 2024.
SOFTWARE
Windows 11 unveiled
Microsoft Corp on Thursday unveiled the next generation of its Windows software, called Windows 11, that has sleeker visual features and is more open to third-party apps. The newest version of Microsoft’s flagship operating system is to succeed Windows 10, which the company introduced in 2015. In a challenge to rival Apple Inc, Microsoft also announced that it would not force app developers to pay fees for using its app store; and that Google’s popular Android apps would run on its new system. Windows 11 is expected to become available later this year on new computers and other devices, and as a free update for those with Windows 10. It includes a host of cosmetic upgrades, such as a new Start button, a revamped task bar and sounds, and under-the-hood features designed to boost speed and efficiency.
SPORTSWEAR
Nike sales doubled
Nike Inc is on the comeback as sports leagues and events resume in the US and Europe reopens for business, driving renewed demand for its sneakers and apparel. The athletic-wear maker posted sales growth across regions last quarter, boosted by record revenue in North America. Global sales almost doubled to US$12.3 billion in the period ended May 31, the company said in a statement on Thursday, beating analysts’ expectations. The higher sales are not just a sign the retailer has moved past COVID-19 pandemic challenges. They are also indicative of CEO John Donahoe’s push to radically cut down on wholesale distribution by eliminating many of its retail partners in favor of more lucrative direct-to-consumer sales. That has led to an increase in sales for its Nike Direct division, which spiked 73 percent in the latest quarter, and ushered in improved margins.
UNITED KINGDOM
Amazon, Google in probe
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) yesterday started a formal investigation into whether Amazon.com Inc and Google might not have done enough to prevent or remove fake reviews. The competition regulator said it would gather more information to decide if the firms might have broken consumer law by taking insufficient action to protect shoppers. An initial CMA investigation, which opened in May last year, had assessed the internal systems and processes of several platforms for identifying and dealing with fake reviews. The regulator said it was also concerned that Amazon’s systems had failed adequately to prevent and deter some sellers from manipulating product listings, such as co-opting positive reviews from other products.
Taiwan and China are to build more new high-volume semiconductor fabrication plants this year and next year than any other country, together contributing more than half of all new fabs in the world by constructing eight each, SEMI said in a quarterly report yesterday. Global chipmakers are to start building 19 new high-volume fabs by the end of this year and another 10 next year to meet accelerating demand for chips from the communications, computing, healthcare, online services and automotive sectors, SEMI, an association that represents the global semiconductor sector, said in its quarterly report. “Equipment spending for these 29 fabs is
Major PC vendors expect a shortage of key components to last another 12 months until the second quarter of next year, when PC demand wanes after two years of robust expansion, a UBS analyst said yesterday. Concern has risen among investors that PC demand could weaken as the US and European economies reopen from COVID-19 lockdowns and gradually return to in-person business activities. At the annual Taiwan Conference that began on Monday, UBS analysts said they had similar discussions with companies in PC supply chains, and the feedback from major PC vendors indicated that demand remained quite strong on the back of
TENSIONS: The bank had announced changes to its terms from July 26, saying that customers might not be able to use online or mobile banking outside of Hong Kong HSBC Holdings PLC apologized to customers in Hong Kong after an update to its online and mobile banking terms stoked fears over overseas access to its services in the territory. The quick mea culpa by Hong Kong’s biggest bank — triggered by a Twitter post — underscores growing concerns in the territory over not only civil society, but also pressures on businesses as China tightens its grip. Banks are trying to navigate an increasingly fraught political environment. The Hong Kong government last week used them as a hammer to shutter the territory’s premier pro-democracy newspaper, the Apple Daily, ordering seven lenders against dealing
QUICK CHANGE: After a prolonged drought, the Water Resources Agency said it is preparing for potential floods from intense rainfall this week The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday announced that it was easing water restrictions in several regions, thanks to rainfall over the past few days. The water supply alert level has been downgraded from “orange” to “yellow” for Taoyuan and Hsinchu and Miaoli counties, and from “orange” to “green” for Tainan and Chiayi County, the ministry said. Only Taichung remains under “orange” alert, with round-the-clock decreased water pressure, it said. A combination of water management measures and considerable plum rains and tropical showers has seen reservoirs significantly replenished across the nation, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said. Just weeks ago water levels