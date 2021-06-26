World Business Quick Take

Agencies





JAPAN

Tokyo consumer prices flat

Tokyo consumer prices were flat this month, halting a 10-month slide even as business restrictions remained in place to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Prices in the capital excluding fresh food were unchanged from a year earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported yesterday. Analysts had forecast a 0.1 percent drop. The data add to signs that downward pressures on the nation’s overall prices are moderating, as commodity and energy costs rebound from last year’s pandemic crash. Gasoline prices are even more important to national price trends, because people outside the capital tend to drive more. Still, the nation’s situation contrast with trends in the US and other countries, where fear of inflation has fueled expectations of an eventual withdrawal of central bank stimulus. The Bank of Japan does not see inflation hitting its 2 percent target before 2024.

SOFTWARE

Windows 11 unveiled

Microsoft Corp on Thursday unveiled the next generation of its Windows software, called Windows 11, that has sleeker visual features and is more open to third-party apps. The newest version of Microsoft’s flagship operating system is to succeed Windows 10, which the company introduced in 2015. In a challenge to rival Apple Inc, Microsoft also announced that it would not force app developers to pay fees for using its app store; and that Google’s popular Android apps would run on its new system. Windows 11 is expected to become available later this year on new computers and other devices, and as a free update for those with Windows 10. It includes a host of cosmetic upgrades, such as a new Start button, a revamped task bar and sounds, and under-the-hood features designed to boost speed and efficiency.

SPORTSWEAR

Nike sales doubled

Nike Inc is on the comeback as sports leagues and events resume in the US and Europe reopens for business, driving renewed demand for its sneakers and apparel. The athletic-wear maker posted sales growth across regions last quarter, boosted by record revenue in North America. Global sales almost doubled to US$12.3 billion in the period ended May 31, the company said in a statement on Thursday, beating analysts’ expectations. The higher sales are not just a sign the retailer has moved past COVID-19 pandemic challenges. They are also indicative of CEO John Donahoe’s push to radically cut down on wholesale distribution by eliminating many of its retail partners in favor of more lucrative direct-to-consumer sales. That has led to an increase in sales for its Nike Direct division, which spiked 73 percent in the latest quarter, and ushered in improved margins.

UNITED KINGDOM

Amazon, Google in probe

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) yesterday started a formal investigation into whether Amazon.com Inc and Google might not have done enough to prevent or remove fake reviews. The competition regulator said it would gather more information to decide if the firms might have broken consumer law by taking insufficient action to protect shoppers. An initial CMA investigation, which opened in May last year, had assessed the internal systems and processes of several platforms for identifying and dealing with fake reviews. The regulator said it was also concerned that Amazon’s systems had failed adequately to prevent and deter some sellers from manipulating product listings, such as co-opting positive reviews from other products.