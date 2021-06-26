Panasonic Corp, which jointly owns a battery factory with Tesla Inc, sold the entirety of its stake in the electric vehicle maker for about ￥400 billion (US$3.61 billion).
The Japanese company held about US$730 million of Tesla shares as of March last year and that stake had been reduced to zero by the end of March this year, Panasonic disclosed in a filing yesterday.
Tesla’s stock appreciated more than fivefold over the 12-month period.
The sale was part of a review of Panasonic’s cross-shareholding policy in accordance with corporate governance code guidelines and would not affect the company’s relationship or partnership with Tesla, spokeswoman Yayoi Watanabe said, adding that Panasonic had informed Tesla of the transaction.
Proceeds would be used for investing in future growth, she said.
The Nikkei Shimbun reported the news earlier, saying that Panasonic would use the proceeds to help pay for its US$7 billion acquisition of artificial-intelligence software developer Blue Yonder.
Panasonic, under new president and CEO Yuki Kusumi, has embarked on a two-year mission to churn out more batteries for Tesla and shake free billions of dollars to invest in new areas of growth by making the firm more efficient.
Better efficiency in operations, such as manufacturing, would increase Panasonic’s ability to generate cash, in turn freeing up hundreds of billions of yen to direct toward new initiatives, including mergers and acquisitions, Kusumi, who formally took the helm of the 103-year-old Japanese company on Thursday, said in an interview with Bloomberg.
That drive to streamline operations is one of the reasons Panasonic decided to acquire Blue Yonder earlier this year.
With the Arizona-based company’s software and its own sensor technologies, Panasonic can analyze site operations for inefficiencies, such as when workers are being left idle between tasks, Kusumi said.
Tesla counts Panasonic as its longest-standing battery supplier and the two have invested billions of dollars in a battery factory in Nevada. The relationship has been contentious at points, with Panasonic facing frequent — and at times public — prods from Tesla CEO Elon Musk to boost battery production. Panasonic also has a battery partnership with Toyota Motor Corp. The global market for batteries is projected to reach US$35.4 billion in 2023.
Shares of Panasonic yesterday closed 4.9 percent higher in Tokyo.
Tesla, whose stock climbed 743 percent last year, on Thursday closed 3.5 percent higher in the US .
