Didi seeks up to US$4bn US IPO

DOWNSIDE: The Chinese ride-hailing giant’s offering has been clouded by speculation over increased regulatory scrutiny of its business practices in China

Bloomberg





Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing Inc (滴滴出行) is looking to raise as much as US$4 billion in one of the biggest US initial public offerings (IPO) of the past decade.

Didi, which is one of the largest investments in Softbank Group Corp’s portfolio, is marketing 288 million American depositary shares (ADS) for US$13 to US$14 apiece, it said in a filing on Thursday with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

At the high end, the company would have a market value of about US$67 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in the filing. Accounting for restricted stock units, its diluted value would reach about US$73 billion.

A woman rides a Didi shared bicycle past the headquarters of Didi Chuxing Inc in Beijing on Nov. 20 last year. Photo: Reuters

Affiliates of Morgan Stanley and Singapore’s Temasek Holdings Pte have agreed to purchase US$1.25 billion of the shares in the offering, the filing said.

The company’s valuation is at the lower end of a range that had stretched up to US$100 billion, Bloomberg News reported in April, suggesting investors balked at the price tag.

The same happened with US ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies Inc, which was valued at US$75.5 billion in its 2019 IPO, well below the US$120 billion that had been touted a year earlier. Uber now has a market value of US$95 billion.

Didi, whose shares had reportedly been trading at a valuation of about US$95 billion on the secondary market this year, is going public in what is shaping up to be a record year globally for IPOs.

A blank-check company listing boom in the US in the first couple months of this year, as well historically low interest rates and monetary stimulus, has led to a flurry of share sales, including by some of the world’s hottest tech companies.

Still, creeping inflationary pressures have injected volatility into markets, causing investors to pivot away from high-growth stocks that saw phenomenal share price rallies last year. That has rippled through the IPO market, with investors becoming more selective about which companies they back.

Didi’s offering has also been clouded by speculation over increased regulatory scrutiny. Reuters last week reported that China’s antitrust watchdog has commenced a probe of the ride-hailing firm’s business practices and pricing mechanisms.

The company, which was among 34 Internet giants that had been ordered by regulators in April to correct any excesses, had said in an earlier filing that, while it had completed the process, it could not assure investors that regulators would be satisfied with its efforts or that it would escape any penalties.

Didi accelerated its listing plans after its business rebounded as the COVID-19 pandemic ebbed in China. In the first quarter, revenue more than doubled from the equivalent period a year earlier to US$6.4 billion. The company also turned a profit for the first three months, reporting net income of US$837 million. It posted a US$1.6 billion loss last year on sales of US$21.6 billion.

While Didi has expanded into 15 countries, most of its revenue still comes from its China mobility business.

Softbank’s Vision Fund, Uber and Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) are among Didi’s biggest shareholders, with combined stakes of about 41 percent, its filing showed.

Didi cofounder Cheng Wei (程維) holds 7 percent of the shares.

Didi’s management team will hold class B shares and have 52 percent of the voting rights, the filing showed. Each class B share has 10 votes, while class A shares have one apiece.