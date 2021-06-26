Biden embraces infrastructure deal

BIPARTISAN SUPPORT: The eight-year proposal includes US$579 billion in new money for investment in roads, electricity, broadband access, and passenger and freight rail

Reuters, WASHINGTON





US President Joe Biden on Thursday embraced a US$1.2 trillion bipartisan US Senate deal to renew the nation’s roads, bridges and highways, and help stimulate the economy — a major breakthrough on one of his key domestic policy goals.

“We have a deal,” Biden told reporters, flanked by Democratic and Republican senators who wrote the infrastructure proposal that followed months of White House negotiations with lawmakers.

Its US$579 billion in new spending includes major investments in the nation’s power grid, broadband Internet services, and passenger and freight rail.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, center, speaks to reporters following the announcement of a bipartisan deal on infrastructure on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

However, it does not contain other key priorities for Biden and progressive Democrats, such as new spending on home healthcare and childcare, which Biden pitched as “human infrastructure.” The Democrats who control the US Congress by razor-thin margins aim to cover those areas in another spending package that they want to maneuver through the Senate without Republican votes.

“This deal means millions of good-paying jobs and fewer burdens felt at the kitchen table... But it also signals to ourselves, and to the world, that American democracy can deliver, and because of that, it represents an important step forward for our country,” Biden said later at the White House.

“We didn’t get everything we wanted, but we came up with a good compromise,” said US Senator Rob Portman, a Republican member of the bipartisan group of 21 senators who negotiated the deal.

He said they had commitments from Republicans and Democrats alike to get the plan “across the finish line.”

US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who was briefed on the plan early on Thursday, did not answer questions about whether he would back the initiative.

The eight-year proposal contains US$109 billion for roads, bridges and major projects; US$73 billion for power infrastructure; US$66 billion for passenger and freight rail; US$65 billion for broadband access; US$49 billion for public transit; and US$25 billion for airports, a White House statement said.

The investments would be paid for through more than a dozen funding mechanisms, including US$100 billion in estimated tax revenues from a ramp-up in enforcement by the US Internal Revenue Service, unused COVID-19 aid money and unemployment insurance funds returned by US states.

The phrase “infrastructure week” became a Washington punchline during former US president Donald Trump’s four-year tenure after he promised to make such legislation a centerpiece, but did not unveil a plan for Congress to consider, including financing mechanisms for projects.

Before the White House meeting, Portman told reporters on Capitol Hill that McConnell “remains open-minded and he’s listening.”

“He hasn’t made his decision,” he added.

McConnell did not respond to questions about his position.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he supported the outline of the deal, but wanted to see the details. He added that the US$1.2 trillion bill focused on physical infrastructure would not get the Democratic votes needed to pass it without an accompanying package tackling social issues, including home healthcare.

“All parties understand, we won’t get enough votes to pass either, unless we have enough votes to pass both,” Schumer said on the Senate floor.

He said the Senate would aim for a vote on the bipartisan plan next month.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the House would only vote on the bipartisan bill after the Senate had also approved the additional spending package to be passed through a process called “reconciliation,” which would allow Democrats to override Republican objections.

That could mean that the battle over these massive bills could extend into September and beyond.