The nation’s initial public offering (IPO) market was relatively quiet in the first half of the year, albeit a vast improvement from the same time last year when the COVID-19 pandemic sidelined participants, consulting firm Ernst & Young Taiwan (E&Y) said in a report released on Thursday.
The market might gain better traction in the second half as the COVID-19 outbreak is expected to subside at home and abroad, thanks to steady progress in vaccination rates, it said.
The first half of the year saw 14 IPO deals, a 40 percent increase from the same period last year, when companies postponed listing as the world struggled to understand the disease, it said.
Biotech and technology firms dominated the local market and raised a total of NT$13.89 billion (US$497.7 million), about twofold the amount a year earlier, E&Y Taiwan managing partner Lin Tu (涂嘉玲) said in the report.
Battery module supplier AES-KY outperformed the pack by raising NT$4.78 billion of capital, followed by passive component maker Tai-tech Advanced Electronics Co’s (台慶科) NT$1.84 billion, and footwear maker Sports Gear Co’s (志強國際) NT$1.45 billion, the report said.
Ernst & Young Taiwan is forecasting more than 30 IPO deals for this year, surpassing last year’s 29.
Major firms are encouraging their subsidiaries to seek primary listing and the trend would lend support to the market, it said.
Furthermore, emerging stocks would apply for listing on the Taiwan Stock Exchange Market or Taipei Exchange Market, adding momentum to IPO activity, Tu said.
