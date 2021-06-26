Trade negotiations between Taiwan and the US under the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) mechanism are to resume on Wednesday next week after a four-year hiatus, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) said yesterday.
The 11th TIFA council meeting is to be held via videoconference, the AIT said in a statement.
“AIT Director Brent Christensen and TECRO Representative Bi-Khim Hsiao [蕭美琴] will open the meeting with the Office of the United States Trade Representative [USTR] and Taiwan’s Office of Trade Negotiations serving as the chief consultants,” the AIT said.
TECRO refers to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office, which acts as Taiwan’s de facto embassy in the US.
The USTR on June 10 announced that US Trade Representative Katherine Tai (戴琪) and Minister Without Portfolio John Deng (鄧振中) committed to the convening of the 11th council meeting during a virtual conference.
Deng told Central News Agency in a phone interview after the conference that the talks could touch on supply chain security, carbon emissions, labor rights and welfare, the digital economy, intellectual property rights and trade secrets protection.
The TIFA was signed by the AIT and TECRO in 1994, and has served as the platform for advancing US-Taiwan trade and investment interests, the AIT said.
Taiwan is the US’ 10th-biggest trading partner, and the US is Taiwan’s second-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade totaling almost US$91 billion last year, the AIT said.
Cumulative bilateral foreign direct investment was more than US$47 billion, it said.
Since the signing of the TIFA, the US and Taiwan have alternately hosted 10 high-level talks from 1995 to 2016, but the discussions were suspended by the administration of former US president Donald Trump.
Media reports said the suspension was due to Washington’s displeasure with Taiwan’s trade restrictions on some US goods, particularly agricultural products.
Taiwan has been keen to restart the talks, with a goal of establishing a free-trade agreement, amid its continued exclusion from many regional trade mechanisms due to opposition from China.
