World Business Quick Take

Agencies





LOGISTICS

Lalamove to go public

Hong Kong-based on-demand logistics and delivery firm Lalamove has filed confidentially for a US initial public offering, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The company is looking to raise at least US$1 billion in the share sale, the people said. Details of the offering including the fundraising amount are still subject to change depending on investor demand, they said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. Lalamove is among a number of logistics firms going public this year as COVID-19-induced lockdowns fueled a surge in e-commerce demand. Founded in 2013 by Stanford University graduate and former professional poker player Chow Shing-yuk (周勝馥), Lalamove provides van-hailing and courier services on demand. It operates in more than 20 markets across Asia, Latin America and the US with a pool of more than 700,000 driver partners, according to its Web site.

CHINA

WTO protest targets Canberra

Beijing has made a complaint to the WTO over Australia’s anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures on three products, the Ministry of Commerce said yesterday. Ties between the two nations are at their worst in decades, and Canberra has launched two appeals to the WTO amid what it describes as Beijing’s “economic coercion” against it. In an apparent tit-for-tat measure, commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng (高峰) said Beijing would now appeal against Australia’s duties on imports of railway wheels, wind towers and stainless steel sinks. China “hopes that the Australian side will take concrete action to correct the wrong practices and avoid distortions to the trade of related products, so that trade will return to a normal track as soon as possible,” Gao said. Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Teehan said Canberra had been taken by surprise by China’s appeal, adding that Canberra imposed two of the duties in 2014 and 2015.

MANUFACTURING

Siemens raises targets

Siemens AG raised financial targets and announced its first share buyback since 2015 as the German industrial giant’s new chief executive officer pivots toward software to boost shareholder returns. Siemens would buy back as much as 3 billion euros (US$3.6 billion) of shares over a five-year period starting from next year, the Munich-based manufacturer said in a statement yesterday. The company also raised targets for revenue and profit over its three to five-year business cycle with an expected boost to earnings per share of just under 10 percent annually. Siemens said it is targeting acquisitions to break into “highly attractive” new markets “adjacent” to its existing businesses that offer as much as 120 billion euros in potential revenue.

RETAIL

Annual Amazon sale expands

Amazon.com Inc’s annual “Prime Day” racked up more than US$11 billion in sales at the e-commerce platform, market tracker Adobe Analytics reported on Wednesday. The event known for discounted prices and quick deliveries from Amazon and third-party retailers spanned two days, topping last year’s sales total of US$10.4 billion, it said. “This is despite relatively muted discounts across most categories, suggesting that there’s a pent-up demand for online shopping as consumers look forward to a return to normalcy,” Adobe digital insights director Taylor Schreiner said. Prime members in 20 countries shopped at the Web site during its sale event, buying more than 250 million items overall, Amazon said.