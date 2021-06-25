LOGISTICS
Lalamove to go public
Hong Kong-based on-demand logistics and delivery firm Lalamove has filed confidentially for a US initial public offering, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The company is looking to raise at least US$1 billion in the share sale, the people said. Details of the offering including the fundraising amount are still subject to change depending on investor demand, they said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. Lalamove is among a number of logistics firms going public this year as COVID-19-induced lockdowns fueled a surge in e-commerce demand. Founded in 2013 by Stanford University graduate and former professional poker player Chow Shing-yuk (周勝馥), Lalamove provides van-hailing and courier services on demand. It operates in more than 20 markets across Asia, Latin America and the US with a pool of more than 700,000 driver partners, according to its Web site.
CHINA
WTO protest targets Canberra
Beijing has made a complaint to the WTO over Australia’s anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures on three products, the Ministry of Commerce said yesterday. Ties between the two nations are at their worst in decades, and Canberra has launched two appeals to the WTO amid what it describes as Beijing’s “economic coercion” against it. In an apparent tit-for-tat measure, commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng (高峰) said Beijing would now appeal against Australia’s duties on imports of railway wheels, wind towers and stainless steel sinks. China “hopes that the Australian side will take concrete action to correct the wrong practices and avoid distortions to the trade of related products, so that trade will return to a normal track as soon as possible,” Gao said. Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Teehan said Canberra had been taken by surprise by China’s appeal, adding that Canberra imposed two of the duties in 2014 and 2015.
MANUFACTURING
Siemens raises targets
Siemens AG raised financial targets and announced its first share buyback since 2015 as the German industrial giant’s new chief executive officer pivots toward software to boost shareholder returns. Siemens would buy back as much as 3 billion euros (US$3.6 billion) of shares over a five-year period starting from next year, the Munich-based manufacturer said in a statement yesterday. The company also raised targets for revenue and profit over its three to five-year business cycle with an expected boost to earnings per share of just under 10 percent annually. Siemens said it is targeting acquisitions to break into “highly attractive” new markets “adjacent” to its existing businesses that offer as much as 120 billion euros in potential revenue.
RETAIL
Annual Amazon sale expands
Amazon.com Inc’s annual “Prime Day” racked up more than US$11 billion in sales at the e-commerce platform, market tracker Adobe Analytics reported on Wednesday. The event known for discounted prices and quick deliveries from Amazon and third-party retailers spanned two days, topping last year’s sales total of US$10.4 billion, it said. “This is despite relatively muted discounts across most categories, suggesting that there’s a pent-up demand for online shopping as consumers look forward to a return to normalcy,” Adobe digital insights director Taylor Schreiner said. Prime members in 20 countries shopped at the Web site during its sale event, buying more than 250 million items overall, Amazon said.
Taiwan and China are to build more new high-volume semiconductor fabrication plants this year and next year than any other country, together contributing more than half of all new fabs in the world by constructing eight each, SEMI said in a quarterly report yesterday. Global chipmakers are to start building 19 new high-volume fabs by the end of this year and another 10 next year to meet accelerating demand for chips from the communications, computing, healthcare, online services and automotive sectors, SEMI, an association that represents the global semiconductor sector, said in its quarterly report. “Equipment spending for these 29 fabs is
Major PC vendors expect a shortage of key components to last another 12 months until the second quarter of next year, when PC demand wanes after two years of robust expansion, a UBS analyst said yesterday. Concern has risen among investors that PC demand could weaken as the US and European economies reopen from COVID-19 lockdowns and gradually return to in-person business activities. At the annual Taiwan Conference that began on Monday, UBS analysts said they had similar discussions with companies in PC supply chains, and the feedback from major PC vendors indicated that demand remained quite strong on the back of
QUICK CHANGE: After a prolonged drought, the Water Resources Agency said it is preparing for potential floods from intense rainfall this week The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday announced that it was easing water restrictions in several regions, thanks to rainfall over the past few days. The water supply alert level has been downgraded from “orange” to “yellow” for Taoyuan and Hsinchu and Miaoli counties, and from “orange” to “green” for Tainan and Chiayi County, the ministry said. Only Taichung remains under “orange” alert, with round-the-clock decreased water pressure, it said. A combination of water management measures and considerable plum rains and tropical showers has seen reservoirs significantly replenished across the nation, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said. Just weeks ago water levels
OPPORTUNITY: The company aims to sell its product soon, as enterovirus vaccines are not available anywhere but China, where firms are only marketing their vaccines locally Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp’s (高端疫苗) phase 3 clinical trials for an enterovirus 71 (EV71) vaccine completed the multi-regional, multi-central data “unblinding” yesterday, with the results, including safety, immunogenicity and efficacy, meeting its expectations. The company would compile a final analysis report as soon as possible, and apply for the new drug certificate from domestic and foreign drug authorities in the third quarter, Medigen said in a Taiwan Stock Exchange filing yesterday. Its phase 3 trials were conducted in Taiwan and Vietnam with 3,049 participants ranging from two months old to six years old, Medigen said. The company enrolled its first participant for