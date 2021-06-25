French court sets hearing date in case over Apple App Store developer contracts

Reuters, PARIS





A French court has set Sept. 17 as the date for hearing a case brought by the French Ministry of the Economy and Finance against Apple Inc over allegedly abusive contractual terms imposed by the tech giant for selling software on its App Store.

The case, judged by a commercial court in Paris, is unlikely to lead to a significant fine if Apple is found guilty, based on previous similar cases, but the court could compel the iPhone maker to change some of its App Store contractual terms.

A spokesperson for Apple declined to comment.

Apple Inc chief executive officer Tim Cook, right, speaks via video link at the Viva Technology conference in Paris on Wednesday last week. Photo: Bloomberg

The case echoes a complaint by Fortnite creator Epic Games Inc, which is engaged in multiple lawsuits across the world against Apple since a dispute over app payment commissions surfaced last year.

The ministry’s lawsuit comes after a three-year probe by a consumer fraud watchdog under the remit of French Minister of the Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire, who ordered the investigation.

French laws allows the finance minister to sue companies when abusive business practices are found in contracts.

France’s leading start-up lobby France Digitale has joined the case, according to a court document seen by Reuters.

“We’re going to find ourselves in a ‘heads you lose, tails I win’ situation,” France Digitale chief executive officer Nicolas Brien said.

“Either the commercial court condemns Apple, and it will be unprecedented ... or Apple gets away with it, and it will be proof that current laws don’t allow the regulation of a systemic platform like Apple,” he said.

Further hearings could follow, and no date has been yet set for the court’s decision.