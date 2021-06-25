US Congress mulls legislation targeting big tech

FIRST STEP TAKEN: The measures would bolster the US economy and democracy, a Democratic lawmaker said, calling the sector’s practices ‘anti-competitive abuses’

AP, WASHINGTON





The US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee on Wednesday pushed ahead with ambitious legislation that could curb the market power of technology giants Facebook Inc, Google, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc, and force them to sever their dominant platforms from other lines of business.

Conservative Republican US lawmakers haggled over legislative language and pushed concerns of perceived anti-conservative bias in online platforms, but could not halt the bipartisan momentum behind the package.

The drafting session by the committee is an initial step in what promises to be a strenuous slog through the US Congress. Many Republican lawmakers denounce the market dominance of big tech, but do not support a wholesale revamp of US antitrust laws.

US Representative Jim Jordan,right, speaks at a US House of Representatives hearing in Washington on June 10. Photo: AFP

Republicans have hurled accusations of anti-conservative bias against the social media platforms and might demand targeted legislative sanctions in return for their support.

The advance of the massive, bipartisan legislation comes as the tech giants are already smarting under federal investigations, large antitrust lawsuits, near-constant condemnation from US politicians of both parties and a newly installed head of the powerful US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) who is a fierce critic of the industry.

The legislative package, led by industry critic US Representative David Cicilline, a Democrat, targets the companies’ structure and could point toward breaking them up, a dramatic step for Congress to take against a powerful industry whose products are woven into everyday life.

If such steps were mandated, they could bring the biggest changes to the industry since the US government’s landmark case against Microsoft Corp about 20 years ago.

The Democratic lawmakers championing the proposals reaffirmed the case for curbing big tech as the committee began digging into the legislation.

It “will pave the way for a stronger economy and a stronger democracy for the American people by reining in anti-competitive abuses of the most dominant firms online,” said US Representative Jerrold Nadler, the committee’s chairman. “Each bill is an essential part of a bipartisan plan to level the playing field for innovators, entrepreneurs and start-up — and to bring the benefits of increased innovation and choice to American consumers.”

Conservative Republicans laid down their markers. They said that the proposed legislation does not truly attack anti-competitive abuses by the tech industry because it fails to address anti-conservative bias on its social media platforms.

They previewed a fight over legislative definitions. The legislation as drafted would apply to online platforms with 50 million or more monthly active users, annual sales or market value of more than US$600 billion, and a role as “a critical trading partner.”

The new proposals “make it worse,” said US Representative Jim Jordan, the committee’s senior Republican. “They don’t break up big tech. They don’t stop censorship.”

The legislation’s definition of which online platforms would fall under stricter antitrust standards could mean that companies such as Microsoft, WalMart Inc and Visa Inc would soon be included, Jordan said.

“Who knows where it will end?” he added.

The first of the bills being considered, which would increase the budget of the FTC, drew the conservatives’ ire as an avenue toward amplified power for the agency. The legislation would increase filing fees for proposed mergers worth more than US$500 million and cut the fees for those under that level.

US President Joe Biden’s surprise move last week to elevate antitrust legal researcher Lina Khan to become FTC chairwoman was a clear signal of a tough stance toward the tech giants. It was top of mind for the conservative Republicans objecting to the new legislation.