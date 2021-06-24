World Business Quick Take

Agencies





JAPAN

Output rises for fifth month

Manufacturing activity this month expanded for a fifth consecutive month, while services continued to shrink amid measures to contain COVID-19. The au Jibun Bank’s purchasing managers index (PMI) for activity in the manufacturing sector fell 1.5 points to 51.5, while its measure of service sector activity gained 0.7 points to 47.2. Numbers above 50 indicate an expansion, while those below signal a contraction. Despite this month’s improvement, the services PMI has shown shrinking activity every month since February last year.

SINGAPORE

Rich to soar 60% by 2025

The city-state’s count of millionaires could increase by more than 60 percent over the five years from last year to 2025, Credit Suisse Group AG said, part of a surge in millionaires expected in Asia as financial capitals emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. The city-state might have 437,000 millionaires by 2025, up from 270,000 last year, the bank’s 2021 Global Wealth Report said. The 62 percent pace would be faster than Hong Kong’s estimated 60 percent for the same period, but slower than the growth forecast in Taiwan, Australia, China, India and South Korea.

ITALY

PM eyes long-lasting growth

The country needs an EU-wide expansionary fiscal policy to achieve long-lasting growth after the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Mario Draghi told the lower house of parliament yesterday ahead of an EU leaders meeting. “Our aim is to overcome in a long-lasting and sustainable way the low growth rates Italy reported before the pandemic,” Draghi told the Chamber of Deputies. As his government is lifting most of the curbs imposed to contain COVID-19 infections, Draghi said that the spread of new, dangerous variants has to be carefully monitored. “They could slow down the reopening program, and hamper internal demand and investments,” he said.

SWEDEN

GDP growth revised upward

The country’s economy this year is to grow substantially faster than previously expected, as it recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said yesterday. GDP this year is expected to expand 4.7 percent, up from 3.2 percent growth predicted in a forecast made in April, the government said in a statement. Next year, growth is expected to slow to 2.9 percent, compared with a previous forecast of 3.8 percent growth, as a result of the quicker recovery this year. The hit to the country’s economy from the pandemic turned out to be milder than first feared last year, when GDP shrank 2.8 percent.

INTERNET

Google retools remote work

Google on Tuesday unveiled a platform that lets its workers calculate pay and benefits for remote work, and how this would change if they move to a cheaper — or more expensive — city. With the company’s new hybrid workplace, “more employees are considering where they live and how they work,” a Google spokesperson said in response to a media inquiry. The new Work Location Tool shows workers how their compensation would be adjusted depending on their location, as pay is based on costs of living in places and tuned to local job markets. Google, which employs about 140,000 people worldwide, expects that in the post-pandemic work model 20 percent of its employees are to work from home, the spokesperson said.