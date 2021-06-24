JAPAN
Output rises for fifth month
Manufacturing activity this month expanded for a fifth consecutive month, while services continued to shrink amid measures to contain COVID-19. The au Jibun Bank’s purchasing managers index (PMI) for activity in the manufacturing sector fell 1.5 points to 51.5, while its measure of service sector activity gained 0.7 points to 47.2. Numbers above 50 indicate an expansion, while those below signal a contraction. Despite this month’s improvement, the services PMI has shown shrinking activity every month since February last year.
SINGAPORE
Rich to soar 60% by 2025
The city-state’s count of millionaires could increase by more than 60 percent over the five years from last year to 2025, Credit Suisse Group AG said, part of a surge in millionaires expected in Asia as financial capitals emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. The city-state might have 437,000 millionaires by 2025, up from 270,000 last year, the bank’s 2021 Global Wealth Report said. The 62 percent pace would be faster than Hong Kong’s estimated 60 percent for the same period, but slower than the growth forecast in Taiwan, Australia, China, India and South Korea.
ITALY
PM eyes long-lasting growth
The country needs an EU-wide expansionary fiscal policy to achieve long-lasting growth after the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Mario Draghi told the lower house of parliament yesterday ahead of an EU leaders meeting. “Our aim is to overcome in a long-lasting and sustainable way the low growth rates Italy reported before the pandemic,” Draghi told the Chamber of Deputies. As his government is lifting most of the curbs imposed to contain COVID-19 infections, Draghi said that the spread of new, dangerous variants has to be carefully monitored. “They could slow down the reopening program, and hamper internal demand and investments,” he said.
SWEDEN
GDP growth revised upward
The country’s economy this year is to grow substantially faster than previously expected, as it recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said yesterday. GDP this year is expected to expand 4.7 percent, up from 3.2 percent growth predicted in a forecast made in April, the government said in a statement. Next year, growth is expected to slow to 2.9 percent, compared with a previous forecast of 3.8 percent growth, as a result of the quicker recovery this year. The hit to the country’s economy from the pandemic turned out to be milder than first feared last year, when GDP shrank 2.8 percent.
INTERNET
Google retools remote work
Google on Tuesday unveiled a platform that lets its workers calculate pay and benefits for remote work, and how this would change if they move to a cheaper — or more expensive — city. With the company’s new hybrid workplace, “more employees are considering where they live and how they work,” a Google spokesperson said in response to a media inquiry. The new Work Location Tool shows workers how their compensation would be adjusted depending on their location, as pay is based on costs of living in places and tuned to local job markets. Google, which employs about 140,000 people worldwide, expects that in the post-pandemic work model 20 percent of its employees are to work from home, the spokesperson said.
MOVING ON UP: Taiwan improved in all four areas measured by the IMD, making its biggest leap, from 17th to sixth place, in economic performance Taiwan moved up three spots from last year to place eighth, its best performance since 2013, in the latest annual world competitiveness rankings, released yesterday by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD). Innovation, digitalization, welfare benefits and social cohesion are critical to economic performance, with Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands and Singapore making up the top five on the list this year, the Switzerland-based institute said, after grading 64 countries and regions based on economic performance, infrastructure, and government and business efficiency. “Leading performers are characterized by varying degrees of investment in innovation, diversified economic activities and supportive public policy,” IMD
‘MATTER OF SURVIVAL’: Vice Premier Liu He is to lead the development of ‘third-generation’ chips, a field not yet dominated by any nation or company Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) is renewing his years-long push to achieve technology self-sufficiency by tapping a top deputy to shepherd a key initiative aimed at helping domestic chipmakers overcome US sanctions. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (劉鶴), Xi’s economic czar whose sprawling portfolio spans trade to finance and technology, has been tapped to spearhead the development of so-called “third-generation” chip development and capabilities, and is leading the formulation of a series of financial and policy supports for the technology, people with knowledge of the matter said. It is a nascent field that relies on newer materials and gear beyond traditional silicon,
Major PC vendors expect a shortage of key components to last another 12 months until the second quarter of next year, when PC demand wanes after two years of robust expansion, a UBS analyst said yesterday. Concern has risen among investors that PC demand could weaken as the US and European economies reopen from COVID-19 lockdowns and gradually return to in-person business activities. At the annual Taiwan Conference that began on Monday, UBS analysts said they had similar discussions with companies in PC supply chains, and the feedback from major PC vendors indicated that demand remained quite strong on the back of
OPPORTUNITY: The company aims to sell its product soon, as enterovirus vaccines are not available anywhere but China, where firms are only marketing their vaccines locally Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp’s (高端疫苗) phase 3 clinical trials for an enterovirus 71 (EV71) vaccine completed the multi-regional, multi-central data “unblinding” yesterday, with the results, including safety, immunogenicity and efficacy, meeting its expectations. The company would compile a final analysis report as soon as possible, and apply for the new drug certificate from domestic and foreign drug authorities in the third quarter, Medigen said in a Taiwan Stock Exchange filing yesterday. Its phase 3 trials were conducted in Taiwan and Vietnam with 3,049 participants ranging from two months old to six years old, Medigen said. The company enrolled its first participant for