Shinhan bonds listed locally

South Korean credit card company Shinhan Card Co Ltd’s international bonds were yesterday listed on the Taipei Exchange, making it the first foreign financial institution to issue international bonds in Taiwan. The US$300 million of bonds, with maturities of five years and a coupon rate of 1.375 percent, have a dual listing in Taipei and Singapore, and the lead underwriter of the bond is HSBC Bank Taiwan Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀), the exchange said. The funds raised are to be used exclusively for social projects focusing on financing for the development of public hospitals and medical facilities, loans to low-income populations with low credit ratings, subsidizing the borrowing of loans for infrastructure and transportation projects, and supporting interest payments, it said.

Combined profit declines

Securities firms in Taiwan last month reported combined net income of NT$4.76 billion (US$169.96 million), down 64.14 percent from April, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement on Tuesday. The exchange attributed last month’s drop to a 163.72 percent decline in dealer trading profit and a 79.64 percent fall in underwriting profit, compared with April, although securities firms saw an increase of 31 percent in brokerage fee income. Securities firms’ accumulated net income in the first five months of the year totaled NT$44.89 billion, up 480.34 percent from the same period last year, the exchange said. The significant rise in brokerage fee income, dealer trading profit and underwriting profit came as the TAIEX reversed its downward momentum, it added.

Air NZ to restart local flights

Air New Zealand is to resume direct passenger flights between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Auckland Airport in August after a 16-month hiatus, the airline said in a news release yesterday. Starting on Aug. 4, the airline plans to operate one round-trip flight per month between Taipei and Auckland, it said, adding that passengers can book flights for between August and October. For the service, the airline said that it would use its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, which has air purifiers with high efficiency particulate air filters installed. The company suspended all flights between Taiwan and New Zealand on March 30 last year after the COVID-19 pandemic spread worldwide, but it resumed cargo services on June 13, operating two flights per week to Taiwan.

Vaxxinity, Paraguay ink deal

Vaxxinity, a US affiliate of local vaccine maker United Biomedical Inc Asia (聯亞生技), has signed a contract with Paraguay to provide 1 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine once it gets emergency use authorization from Taiwan’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the company said on Monday. The order was signed on June 16 in Asuncion by Paraguayan Minister of Public Health and Social Welfare Julio Borba and Vaxxinity chief strategy officer Jon Harrison. The UB-612 vaccine is expected to be delivered later this summer, pending issuance of emergency use authorization by the FDA and subsequent registration by the Paraguayan National Health Surveillance Authority, it said. The move would make Paraguay one of the first countries in the world to receive the UB-612 vaccine once it receives emergency use authorization, it added.