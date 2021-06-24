FINANCE
Shinhan bonds listed locally
South Korean credit card company Shinhan Card Co Ltd’s international bonds were yesterday listed on the Taipei Exchange, making it the first foreign financial institution to issue international bonds in Taiwan. The US$300 million of bonds, with maturities of five years and a coupon rate of 1.375 percent, have a dual listing in Taipei and Singapore, and the lead underwriter of the bond is HSBC Bank Taiwan Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀), the exchange said. The funds raised are to be used exclusively for social projects focusing on financing for the development of public hospitals and medical facilities, loans to low-income populations with low credit ratings, subsidizing the borrowing of loans for infrastructure and transportation projects, and supporting interest payments, it said.
BROKERAGES
Combined profit declines
Securities firms in Taiwan last month reported combined net income of NT$4.76 billion (US$169.96 million), down 64.14 percent from April, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement on Tuesday. The exchange attributed last month’s drop to a 163.72 percent decline in dealer trading profit and a 79.64 percent fall in underwriting profit, compared with April, although securities firms saw an increase of 31 percent in brokerage fee income. Securities firms’ accumulated net income in the first five months of the year totaled NT$44.89 billion, up 480.34 percent from the same period last year, the exchange said. The significant rise in brokerage fee income, dealer trading profit and underwriting profit came as the TAIEX reversed its downward momentum, it added.
AIRLINES
Air NZ to restart local flights
Air New Zealand is to resume direct passenger flights between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Auckland Airport in August after a 16-month hiatus, the airline said in a news release yesterday. Starting on Aug. 4, the airline plans to operate one round-trip flight per month between Taipei and Auckland, it said, adding that passengers can book flights for between August and October. For the service, the airline said that it would use its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, which has air purifiers with high efficiency particulate air filters installed. The company suspended all flights between Taiwan and New Zealand on March 30 last year after the COVID-19 pandemic spread worldwide, but it resumed cargo services on June 13, operating two flights per week to Taiwan.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Vaxxinity, Paraguay ink deal
Vaxxinity, a US affiliate of local vaccine maker United Biomedical Inc Asia (聯亞生技), has signed a contract with Paraguay to provide 1 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine once it gets emergency use authorization from Taiwan’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the company said on Monday. The order was signed on June 16 in Asuncion by Paraguayan Minister of Public Health and Social Welfare Julio Borba and Vaxxinity chief strategy officer Jon Harrison. The UB-612 vaccine is expected to be delivered later this summer, pending issuance of emergency use authorization by the FDA and subsequent registration by the Paraguayan National Health Surveillance Authority, it said. The move would make Paraguay one of the first countries in the world to receive the UB-612 vaccine once it receives emergency use authorization, it added.
MOVING ON UP: Taiwan improved in all four areas measured by the IMD, making its biggest leap, from 17th to sixth place, in economic performance Taiwan moved up three spots from last year to place eighth, its best performance since 2013, in the latest annual world competitiveness rankings, released yesterday by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD). Innovation, digitalization, welfare benefits and social cohesion are critical to economic performance, with Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands and Singapore making up the top five on the list this year, the Switzerland-based institute said, after grading 64 countries and regions based on economic performance, infrastructure, and government and business efficiency. “Leading performers are characterized by varying degrees of investment in innovation, diversified economic activities and supportive public policy,” IMD
‘MATTER OF SURVIVAL’: Vice Premier Liu He is to lead the development of ‘third-generation’ chips, a field not yet dominated by any nation or company Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) is renewing his years-long push to achieve technology self-sufficiency by tapping a top deputy to shepherd a key initiative aimed at helping domestic chipmakers overcome US sanctions. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (劉鶴), Xi’s economic czar whose sprawling portfolio spans trade to finance and technology, has been tapped to spearhead the development of so-called “third-generation” chip development and capabilities, and is leading the formulation of a series of financial and policy supports for the technology, people with knowledge of the matter said. It is a nascent field that relies on newer materials and gear beyond traditional silicon,
Major PC vendors expect a shortage of key components to last another 12 months until the second quarter of next year, when PC demand wanes after two years of robust expansion, a UBS analyst said yesterday. Concern has risen among investors that PC demand could weaken as the US and European economies reopen from COVID-19 lockdowns and gradually return to in-person business activities. At the annual Taiwan Conference that began on Monday, UBS analysts said they had similar discussions with companies in PC supply chains, and the feedback from major PC vendors indicated that demand remained quite strong on the back of
OPPORTUNITY: The company aims to sell its product soon, as enterovirus vaccines are not available anywhere but China, where firms are only marketing their vaccines locally Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp’s (高端疫苗) phase 3 clinical trials for an enterovirus 71 (EV71) vaccine completed the multi-regional, multi-central data “unblinding” yesterday, with the results, including safety, immunogenicity and efficacy, meeting its expectations. The company would compile a final analysis report as soon as possible, and apply for the new drug certificate from domestic and foreign drug authorities in the third quarter, Medigen said in a Taiwan Stock Exchange filing yesterday. Its phase 3 trials were conducted in Taiwan and Vietnam with 3,049 participants ranging from two months old to six years old, Medigen said. The company enrolled its first participant for