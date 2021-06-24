Central bank raises cap on loans to small businesses

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The central bank yesterday raised the cap on special loans to small business owners from NT$500,000 to NT$1 million (US$17,853 to US$35,707) to help them with cash flow problems induced by the local COVID-19 outbreak.

The policy is to be implemented today due to growing demand for loans from small business owners, the bank said in a statement.

The move came three weeks after the central bank expanded the lending program by NT$100 billion to NT$400 billion.

The logo for the Central Bank is displayed on a window at the bank’s headquarters in Taipei on Feb. 26, 2018. Photo: Billy H.C. Kwok, Bloomberg

“Small businesses are badly in need of cash injections as consumer activity has dwindled amid tight movement restrictions to combat the virus outbreak,” the central bank said.

Business owners can file multiple loan applications as long as the total amount does not exceed the new ceiling, the central bank said, adding that it is mostly the same type of businesses that struggled last year.

Traditional lenders have shunned small business owners, because their modest operations render them vulnerable to external shocks.

Small and Medium Enterprise Credit Guarantee Fund of Taiwan (信保基金) has agreed to underwrite the lending program 100 percent.

As of Monday, participating lenders had processed 131,200 loan requests totaling NT$62.37 billion, the central bank said.

The central bank said it would closely monitor the situation to see whether further adjustments are necessary.

It urged lenders to support small business owners in difficult times as part of their corporate social responsibility.