NETHERLANDS

Economy to grow 3.2%: CPB

The economy is expected to recover much faster from its COVID-19 slump than expected, as the rollout of vaccinations lets businesses reopen, government policy adviser CPB said yesterday. The EU’s fifth-largest economy is set to grow 3.2 percent this year, CPB said, following last year’s contraction of 3.7 percent, as consumers increase their spending while unemployment remains low. CPB kept its outlook for next year unchanged at 3.3 percent. Unemployment is predicted to stay at a historically low level of about 4 percent throughout next year, as government support has helped many companies survive the crisis.

UNITED KINGDOM

Net borrowing sinks

Government borrowing is running well below levels seen at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the economy emerges from lockdown and people shift from benefits to work. Net borrowing stood at ￡24.3 billion (US$33.7 billion) last month compared with ￡43.8 billion a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics said yesterday. The shortfall was below the ￡25.5 billion median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The figure is also below the ￡28.5 billion predicted by the Office for Budget Responsibility. That points to a potentially faster improvement in public finances, thanks to surprisingly buoyant economic growth and a strengthening labor market.

SERVICES

Uber Eats under probe

Japanese police yesterday filed a notice of investigation against the local office of food delivery service Uber Eats and two representatives for suspected breach of immigration law, Kyodo News agency reported. The police sent a notice to the firm about alleged unauthorized work by Vietnamese nationals that took place from June to August last year. An Uber spokesperson said the firm was “fully cooperating” and that the police investigation could lead to charges from prosecutors. The company “has taken a number of steps to strengthen onboarding procedures for prospective couriers,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

POULTRY

Sanderson seeks buyer

Sanderson Farms Inc, the US’s third-biggest chicken producer, is exploring a sale, Dow Jones reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The company has hired Centerview Partners to give advice about a sale, and potential buyers include Continental Grain Co, Dow Jones said. Chief financial officer Mike Cockrell declined to comment, citing company policy on not responding to market speculation. Centerview and Continental Grain, which owns Wayne Farms LLC, the sixth-biggest US chicken producer, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

BONDS

Telus sells SLB issue

Telus Corp priced Canada’s first sustainability-linked bonds (SLB), a kind of debt sale where the proceeds can be used broadly and not just for environmental purposes. The telecom sold C$750 million (US$606 million) of the bonds maturing in November 2031, up from at least C$500 million initially offered, people familiar with the matter said. The securities were priced at a yield of 137 basis points over Canadian government securities, at the tight end of a spread guidance communicated to investors earlier on Monday, and garnered orders for more than 3.5 times the deal size, the people said. Telus plans to use the net proceeds to repay outstanding debt among other general purposes.