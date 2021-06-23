NETHERLANDS
Economy to grow 3.2%: CPB
The economy is expected to recover much faster from its COVID-19 slump than expected, as the rollout of vaccinations lets businesses reopen, government policy adviser CPB said yesterday. The EU’s fifth-largest economy is set to grow 3.2 percent this year, CPB said, following last year’s contraction of 3.7 percent, as consumers increase their spending while unemployment remains low. CPB kept its outlook for next year unchanged at 3.3 percent. Unemployment is predicted to stay at a historically low level of about 4 percent throughout next year, as government support has helped many companies survive the crisis.
UNITED KINGDOM
Net borrowing sinks
Government borrowing is running well below levels seen at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the economy emerges from lockdown and people shift from benefits to work. Net borrowing stood at ￡24.3 billion (US$33.7 billion) last month compared with ￡43.8 billion a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics said yesterday. The shortfall was below the ￡25.5 billion median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The figure is also below the ￡28.5 billion predicted by the Office for Budget Responsibility. That points to a potentially faster improvement in public finances, thanks to surprisingly buoyant economic growth and a strengthening labor market.
SERVICES
Uber Eats under probe
Japanese police yesterday filed a notice of investigation against the local office of food delivery service Uber Eats and two representatives for suspected breach of immigration law, Kyodo News agency reported. The police sent a notice to the firm about alleged unauthorized work by Vietnamese nationals that took place from June to August last year. An Uber spokesperson said the firm was “fully cooperating” and that the police investigation could lead to charges from prosecutors. The company “has taken a number of steps to strengthen onboarding procedures for prospective couriers,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
POULTRY
Sanderson seeks buyer
Sanderson Farms Inc, the US’s third-biggest chicken producer, is exploring a sale, Dow Jones reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The company has hired Centerview Partners to give advice about a sale, and potential buyers include Continental Grain Co, Dow Jones said. Chief financial officer Mike Cockrell declined to comment, citing company policy on not responding to market speculation. Centerview and Continental Grain, which owns Wayne Farms LLC, the sixth-biggest US chicken producer, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
BONDS
Telus sells SLB issue
Telus Corp priced Canada’s first sustainability-linked bonds (SLB), a kind of debt sale where the proceeds can be used broadly and not just for environmental purposes. The telecom sold C$750 million (US$606 million) of the bonds maturing in November 2031, up from at least C$500 million initially offered, people familiar with the matter said. The securities were priced at a yield of 137 basis points over Canadian government securities, at the tight end of a spread guidance communicated to investors earlier on Monday, and garnered orders for more than 3.5 times the deal size, the people said. Telus plans to use the net proceeds to repay outstanding debt among other general purposes.
MOVING ON UP: Taiwan improved in all four areas measured by the IMD, making its biggest leap, from 17th to sixth place, in economic performance Taiwan moved up three spots from last year to place eighth, its best performance since 2013, in the latest annual world competitiveness rankings, released yesterday by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD). Innovation, digitalization, welfare benefits and social cohesion are critical to economic performance, with Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands and Singapore making up the top five on the list this year, the Switzerland-based institute said, after grading 64 countries and regions based on economic performance, infrastructure, and government and business efficiency. “Leading performers are characterized by varying degrees of investment in innovation, diversified economic activities and supportive public policy,” IMD
With the US opening up to travel, demand in Taiwan for US-bound flights has soared, pushing up ticket prices to most destinations in North America, tourism sources said. Fares for destinations in the US have risen dramatically since the middle of last month, and the trend is expected to continue in the coming months, as California on Tuesday lifted most social distancing and capacity limits put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19, ezTravel Co (易遊網) said in a statement yesterday. The travel agency forecast that the number of tickets sold this month is likely to be double or triple
‘MATTER OF SURVIVAL’: Vice Premier Liu He is to lead the development of ‘third-generation’ chips, a field not yet dominated by any nation or company Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) is renewing his years-long push to achieve technology self-sufficiency by tapping a top deputy to shepherd a key initiative aimed at helping domestic chipmakers overcome US sanctions. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (劉鶴), Xi’s economic czar whose sprawling portfolio spans trade to finance and technology, has been tapped to spearhead the development of so-called “third-generation” chip development and capabilities, and is leading the formulation of a series of financial and policy supports for the technology, people with knowledge of the matter said. It is a nascent field that relies on newer materials and gear beyond traditional silicon,
OPPORTUNITY: The company aims to sell its product soon, as enterovirus vaccines are not available anywhere but China, where firms are only marketing their vaccines locally Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp’s (高端疫苗) phase 3 clinical trials for an enterovirus 71 (EV71) vaccine completed the multi-regional, multi-central data “unblinding” yesterday, with the results, including safety, immunogenicity and efficacy, meeting its expectations. The company would compile a final analysis report as soon as possible, and apply for the new drug certificate from domestic and foreign drug authorities in the third quarter, Medigen said in a Taiwan Stock Exchange filing yesterday. Its phase 3 trials were conducted in Taiwan and Vietnam with 3,049 participants ranging from two months old to six years old, Medigen said. The company enrolled its first participant for