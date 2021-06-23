Huang Hsiang’s superfices right offer a record high

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Huang Hsiang Construction Corp (皇翔建設) has won the superfices right to a prime lot in Taipei for NT$853.5 million (US$30.52 million), 61.55 percent higher than the asking price, as the developer seeks to take advantage of any profit-making chances.

The Taipei-based developer outbid 10 other contenders in the auction for the property near the Nanjing-Fuxing MRT Station in Taipei’s Songshan District (松山), the National Treasury Administration announced on Monday.

The company plans to turn the plot into a residential complex, although it is aware that such products might have difficulty securing mortgage loans as they do not come with land ownership, Huang Hsiang spokeswoman Yu Yuh-hwa (游玉華) said yesterday.

The company was inspired by a similar complex in the Jingmei (景美) area of Taipei’s Wenshan District (文山) by Huaku Development Co (華固建設), which was a success, Yu said.

The lower-than-expected selling price made the Huaku project near Jingmei MRT Station more acceptable to buyers, Yu added.

If things proceed smoothly, Huang Hsiang would launch the new housing project next year or in 2023, she said.

The auction price means Huang Hsiang would be paying NT$3.67 million per ping (3.3m2), a new high for superfices rights in Songshan District, Sinyi Global Management Co (信義全球資產) said.

“The record offer is encouraging, because it injects a healthy dose of confidence into the market, which has taken a hard hit from the COVID-19 outbreak and unfavorable policy measures,” Sinyi Global general manager James Ko (柯宏安) said, referring to two waves of credit controls and drastic property tax hikes next month for properties resold within five years of purchase.

The sharp competition confirmed strong demand for real estate, especially in popular locations, Ko said, adding that Shin Kong Life Insurance Co (新光人壽) and Hua Nan Asset Management Co (華南金資產) joined the auction, but failed to win.

Huang Hsiang, which in January acquired the building that houses the Far Eastern Sogo Department Store’s (遠東Sogo百貨) branch on Dunhua S Road, said it would not sit out any opportunities that could generate profits.

Prime lots in areas with convenient transportation are rare to find these days, Yu said.