E-COMMERCE
Union urges Amazon strike
A German trade union called on workers at seven Amazon.com Inc warehouses to go on strike yesterday for several days to coincide with the global Prime Day promotion. Verdi said that it was organizing the three-day strike as part of a long-running battle with the US technology giant in Germany over better pay and working conditions. “The workers in the mail-order centers have to cope with the rush of customers and don’t get a cent more for the additionally intensified workload,” Verdi representative Orhan Akman said in a statement. Germany is Amazon’s biggest market after the US. Earlier this month, Amazon said that it would guarantee an entry-level wage at its German warehouses of 12 euros (US$14.27) per hour from next month, which would rise to at least 12.50 euros per hour from autumn next year.
CHINA
Bank deposit rates change
Beijing adjusted how banks can set deposit rates in a move that could lower longer-term funding costs and boost economic growth. Under a new way of calculating the ceiling on deposit rates, banks would be allowed to add basis points on top of the existing benchmark rate instead of using a multiple as before. Under the new regime, ceilings for short-term time deposits and certificates with a term of six months or less would rise, while longer-term rates would fall, the self-discipline body backed by the People’s Bank of China said in a statement yesterday. The change would prompt banks to lend more support to the real economy and help eliminate arbitrage opportunities for companies between larger banks and smaller banks, Citigroup Inc said in a report.
UNITED KINGDOM
Home prices continue to rise
Asking prices for homes between the middle of last month and early this month rose 0.8 percent from the same period a month earlier — the biggest increase for the time of year since 2015, as available housing remains in short supply, property Web site Rightmove said yesterday. The increase is less than the 1.8 percent recorded a month earlier, but still takes asking prices 7.5 percent above their level in early March last year, before the UK went into its first COVID-19 lockdown. Rightmove, which says it advertises 95 percent of homes for sale in the UK, collected the data between May 9 and June 12. Britain’s official measure of house prices, based on completed transactions, showed that prices in the year to April rose 8.9 percent, after a 9.9 percent increase for the year to March.
AUTOMAKERS
Porsche focuses on batteries
Porsche AG plans to develop and produce battery cells for electric sports cars in a new joint venture with a German lithium-ion specialist, taking a hands-on role in expanding its technological edge. The automaker would invest a high double-digit million euro sum in Custom Cells GmbH and control an 83.75 percent stake in the Cellforce venture, a statement said. Small-scale production is slated to start in 2024 and the German state would contribute about 60 million euros in funding. “The battery cell is the combustion chamber of the future,” Porsche chief executive officer Oliver Blume said in a statement yesterday. The new subsidiary would play a major role in researching, developing, producing and selling high-performance cells, Blume said.
China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s biggest steelmaker, yesterday said that it would not be raising prices for some products next month, ending 12 consecutive months of increases. “There is a discrepancy between China Steel’s prices and international prices, but in consideration of price stability, we have decided not to adjust upward monthly-priced products,” the company said in a statement. That means the price of hot-rolled steel plates, hot-rolled steel coils, cold-rolled steel coils and other monthly-priced items would not change next month. However, the cost of other items priced seasonally would be going up, the company said, adding that prices of products
Synopsys Inc, a US-based electronic design automation solutions provider, yesterday said that it has signed up more than 20 of its clients for the latest device made using the most recent advanced process developed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). Synopsys’ DesignWare IP, which is used by designers of integrated circuits, has been used by more than 20 clients in a wide range of industries, including automotive electronics, artificial intelligence, high-performance computing devices and servers, the company said in a statement. The DesignWare IP solution was made using TSMC’s advanced 5 nanometer process, its latest technology, which the semiconductor giant launched
MOVING ON UP: Taiwan improved in all four areas measured by the IMD, making its biggest leap, from 17th to sixth place, in economic performance Taiwan moved up three spots from last year to place eighth, its best performance since 2013, in the latest annual world competitiveness rankings, released yesterday by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD). Innovation, digitalization, welfare benefits and social cohesion are critical to economic performance, with Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands and Singapore making up the top five on the list this year, the Switzerland-based institute said, after grading 64 countries and regions based on economic performance, infrastructure, and government and business efficiency. “Leading performers are characterized by varying degrees of investment in innovation, diversified economic activities and supportive public policy,” IMD
With the US opening up to travel, demand in Taiwan for US-bound flights has soared, pushing up ticket prices to most destinations in North America, tourism sources said. Fares for destinations in the US have risen dramatically since the middle of last month, and the trend is expected to continue in the coming months, as California on Tuesday lifted most social distancing and capacity limits put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19, ezTravel Co (易遊網) said in a statement yesterday. The travel agency forecast that the number of tickets sold this month is likely to be double or triple