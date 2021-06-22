World Business Quick Take

E-COMMERCE

Union urges Amazon strike

A German trade union called on workers at seven Amazon.com Inc warehouses to go on strike yesterday for several days to coincide with the global Prime Day promotion. Verdi said that it was organizing the three-day strike as part of a long-running battle with the US technology giant in Germany over better pay and working conditions. “The workers in the mail-order centers have to cope with the rush of customers and don’t get a cent more for the additionally intensified workload,” Verdi representative Orhan Akman said in a statement. Germany is Amazon’s biggest market after the US. Earlier this month, Amazon said that it would guarantee an entry-level wage at its German warehouses of 12 euros (US$14.27) per hour from next month, which would rise to at least 12.50 euros per hour from autumn next year.

CHINA

Bank deposit rates change

Beijing adjusted how banks can set deposit rates in a move that could lower longer-term funding costs and boost economic growth. Under a new way of calculating the ceiling on deposit rates, banks would be allowed to add basis points on top of the existing benchmark rate instead of using a multiple as before. Under the new regime, ceilings for short-term time deposits and certificates with a term of six months or less would rise, while longer-term rates would fall, the self-discipline body backed by the People’s Bank of China said in a statement yesterday. The change would prompt banks to lend more support to the real economy and help eliminate arbitrage opportunities for companies between larger banks and smaller banks, Citigroup Inc said in a report.

UNITED KINGDOM

Home prices continue to rise

Asking prices for homes between the middle of last month and early this month rose 0.8 percent from the same period a month earlier — the biggest increase for the time of year since 2015, as available housing remains in short supply, property Web site Rightmove said yesterday. The increase is less than the 1.8 percent recorded a month earlier, but still takes asking prices 7.5 percent above their level in early March last year, before the UK went into its first COVID-19 lockdown. Rightmove, which says it advertises 95 percent of homes for sale in the UK, collected the data between May 9 and June 12. Britain’s official measure of house prices, based on completed transactions, showed that prices in the year to April rose 8.9 percent, after a 9.9 percent increase for the year to March.

AUTOMAKERS

Porsche focuses on batteries

Porsche AG plans to develop and produce battery cells for electric sports cars in a new joint venture with a German lithium-ion specialist, taking a hands-on role in expanding its technological edge. The automaker would invest a high double-digit million euro sum in Custom Cells GmbH and control an 83.75 percent stake in the Cellforce venture, a statement said. Small-scale production is slated to start in 2024 and the German state would contribute about 60 million euros in funding. “The battery cell is the combustion chamber of the future,” Porsche chief executive officer Oliver Blume said in a statement yesterday. The new subsidiary would play a major role in researching, developing, producing and selling high-performance cells, Blume said.