Taiwanese shares yesterday took a beating as investors reacted to Wall Street’s heavy losses on Friday, after St Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said that the US central bank could start a rate hike cycle as soon as next year.
The bellwether electronics sector also came under heavy downward pressure, leading the TAIEX lower, while the shipping and paper industries outperformed the broader market on a cyclical recovery, dealers said.
“Bullard’s comments struck the nerves of many investors in global financial markets,” Concord Securities Co (康和證券) analyst Kerry Huang (黃志祺) said.
“Markets in Taiwan and the region could not keep from feeling the effects of the Dow’s dive,” Huang said, referring to the losses reported by markets in Tokyo and Hong Kong.
The TAIEX ended down 255.56 points, or 1.48 percent, at 17,062.98, on turnover of NT$510.693 billion (US$18.27 billion), Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$33.58 billion in shares after a net sell of NT$15.81 billion on Friday.
The electronics sector fell 2.53 percent and the semiconductor sub-index lost 3.29 percent, after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) fell 3.22 percent to close at the day’s low of NT$583.
“Shipping stocks kept attracting strong buying, as many large ports worldwide remained jammed, which continued to lead to cargo shipping service shortages and higher freight rates,” Huang said.
Wan Hai Lines Ltd (萬海航運) soared 10 percent, Evergreen Marine Transport Corp (長榮海運) rose 8.57 percent and Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) added 6.02 percent. Buying also spread to bulk cargo shipping companies, with U-Ming Marine Transport Corp (裕民航運) up 10 percent.
Paper suppliers moved higher on rising industrial paper prices, with Longcheng Paper & Packaging Co (榮成紙業) closing 3.82 percent higher and Shihlin Paper Co (士林紙業) gaining 10 percent, Huang said.
After yesterday’s plunge, more losses on the TAIEX are possible, with strong technical resistance likely to be seen around the 60-day moving average of 16,837 points, Huang said.
“Investors should watch what the Fed says closely and the reaction of US markets,” he said, adding that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to attend a US congressional hearing later this week.
China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s biggest steelmaker, yesterday said that it would not be raising prices for some products next month, ending 12 consecutive months of increases. “There is a discrepancy between China Steel’s prices and international prices, but in consideration of price stability, we have decided not to adjust upward monthly-priced products,” the company said in a statement. That means the price of hot-rolled steel plates, hot-rolled steel coils, cold-rolled steel coils and other monthly-priced items would not change next month. However, the cost of other items priced seasonally would be going up, the company said, adding that prices of products
Synopsys Inc, a US-based electronic design automation solutions provider, yesterday said that it has signed up more than 20 of its clients for the latest device made using the most recent advanced process developed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). Synopsys’ DesignWare IP, which is used by designers of integrated circuits, has been used by more than 20 clients in a wide range of industries, including automotive electronics, artificial intelligence, high-performance computing devices and servers, the company said in a statement. The DesignWare IP solution was made using TSMC’s advanced 5 nanometer process, its latest technology, which the semiconductor giant launched
MOVING ON UP: Taiwan improved in all four areas measured by the IMD, making its biggest leap, from 17th to sixth place, in economic performance Taiwan moved up three spots from last year to place eighth, its best performance since 2013, in the latest annual world competitiveness rankings, released yesterday by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD). Innovation, digitalization, welfare benefits and social cohesion are critical to economic performance, with Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands and Singapore making up the top five on the list this year, the Switzerland-based institute said, after grading 64 countries and regions based on economic performance, infrastructure, and government and business efficiency. “Leading performers are characterized by varying degrees of investment in innovation, diversified economic activities and supportive public policy,” IMD
With the US opening up to travel, demand in Taiwan for US-bound flights has soared, pushing up ticket prices to most destinations in North America, tourism sources said. Fares for destinations in the US have risen dramatically since the middle of last month, and the trend is expected to continue in the coming months, as California on Tuesday lifted most social distancing and capacity limits put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19, ezTravel Co (易遊網) said in a statement yesterday. The travel agency forecast that the number of tickets sold this month is likely to be double or triple