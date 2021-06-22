The COVID-19 outbreak and nationwide level 3 alert are hurting consumer confidence, as people are becoming conservative about the economy and job market, while expecting consumer prices to increase, a survey released yesterday by Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) showed.
Sentiment plunged from a month earlier, after authorities urged people to stay at home for one month.
After polling 23,880 people online from June 1 to 7, the survey found that 49.2 percent of Taiwanese believe the economy would deteriorate in the next six months.
Photo: CNA
Non-essential business activity has come to a sudden halt following a spike in local infections in the middle of last month.
Only 28.9 percent of the respondents said the economy might improve, while 17 percent said it would hold steady and the remainder said they did not know, the survey found.
Of the respondents, 75.2 percent said it is difficult to find jobs now, while 55.8 percent said the predicament could persist for the coming six months.
Thirty-four percent of working respondents said that the level 3 alert affected them by reducing their workload and working hours, it said.
The alert’s effect was very limited for 44.4 percent of respondents, as they can work from home, the survey said, adding that 11.9 percent reported an increased workload.
Another 10 percent said the virus outbreak has not affected their workload or working hours at all.
Seventy-four percent said consumer prices had risen from six months earlier and 73 percent said the uptrend would continue over the next six months.
Of the respondents 95.7 percent said they believed prices would increase 3 to 6 percent from last month.
The virus outbreak has changed consumer behavior as 59.2 percent said they bought more necessities and 17.6 percent said they rely on food delivery services for meals, the survey said.
Eleven percent said they increased their use of computers and telecommunications devices for social and professional purposes, while 7.2 percent turned to online games and soap operas for entertainment, it said.
While most of the respondents expected their wages to remain unchanged, 43.9 percent said they intend to cut big-ticket spending, while 22 percent plan to increase their spending.
A total of 57.1 percent said it is not wise to buy real estate at the moment, while 65.1 percent said it is not wise to sell either, which could slow property transactions, the survey said.
However, Taiwanese are relatively upbeat about the local bourse, as 37.2 percent said they are expecting rallies in the coming six months, outnumbering the 35 percent who had a negative view.
The findings were in line with a modest increase in risk appetite, as 27.9 percent said they would channel cash into the local bourse, while 22.8 percent said they plan to trim their holdings, the survey found.
