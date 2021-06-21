CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday announced that they would increase gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.1 per liter this week, after raising them by NT$0.3 per liter last week.
The price hikes reflect higher global crude oil prices, which rose last week as progress on the Iran nuclear deal stalled, causing uncertainty about whether Iran would resume its crude oil exports, state-run CPC said in a statement.
Oil prices also increased due to a decrease in US commercial crude inventories for the fourth consecutive week, CPC said.
As air and road traffic rebounded in Europe and the US, the market appeared optimistic about the recovery of oil demand, sending prices up, Formosa said in a separate statement.
Gasoline prices at CPC stations would rise to NT$27.6, NT$29.1 and NT$31.1 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would increase to NT$24.8 per liter, the company said.
Privately owned Formosa said that prices at its stations would rise to NT$27.6, NT$29.0 and NT$31.1 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would rise to NT$24.6 per liter.
MARKET BOOST: Elon Musk said Tesla would resume bitcoin transactions once there is ‘reasonable’ clean energy usage by miners and denied selling a big part of his holdings Bitcoin yesterday hit a two-week peak just shy of US$40,000, after another weekend reacting to tweets from Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk, who fended off criticism over his market influence and said Tesla sold bitcoin, but might resume transactions using it. Bitcoin has gyrated to Musk’s views for months since Tesla announced a US$1.5 billion bitcoin purchase in February and said it would take the cryptocurrency in payment. He later said the electric vehicle maker would not accept bitcoin due to concerns over how mining the currency requires high energy use and contributes to climate change. “When there’s confirmation of reasonable
China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s biggest steelmaker, yesterday said that it would not be raising prices for some products next month, ending 12 consecutive months of increases. “There is a discrepancy between China Steel’s prices and international prices, but in consideration of price stability, we have decided not to adjust upward monthly-priced products,” the company said in a statement. That means the price of hot-rolled steel plates, hot-rolled steel coils, cold-rolled steel coils and other monthly-priced items would not change next month. However, the cost of other items priced seasonally would be going up, the company said, adding that prices of products
Synopsys Inc, a US-based electronic design automation solutions provider, yesterday said that it has signed up more than 20 of its clients for the latest device made using the most recent advanced process developed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). Synopsys’ DesignWare IP, which is used by designers of integrated circuits, has been used by more than 20 clients in a wide range of industries, including automotive electronics, artificial intelligence, high-performance computing devices and servers, the company said in a statement. The DesignWare IP solution was made using TSMC’s advanced 5 nanometer process, its latest technology, which the semiconductor giant launched
MOVING ON UP: Taiwan improved in all four areas measured by the IMD, making its biggest leap, from 17th to sixth place, in economic performance Taiwan moved up three spots from last year to place eighth, its best performance since 2013, in the latest annual world competitiveness rankings, released yesterday by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD). Innovation, digitalization, welfare benefits and social cohesion are critical to economic performance, with Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands and Singapore making up the top five on the list this year, the Switzerland-based institute said, after grading 64 countries and regions based on economic performance, infrastructure, and government and business efficiency. “Leading performers are characterized by varying degrees of investment in innovation, diversified economic activities and supportive public policy,” IMD