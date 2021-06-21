Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) and China Life Insurance Co (中國人壽) have launched virtual platforms that use digital signatures to enable their sales agents to meet with clients and sell products online.
The Financial Supervisory Commission has since last month allowed life insurers’ sales agents to meet with clients and sell products by videoconference, but the commission required sales agents to record the videoconferences and ensure that clients signed documents themselves to prevent fraud.
Cathay Life said that it has sold about 8,000 insurance policies by videoconference over the past three weeks, but some sales agents had trouble uploading the conference records, while clients were not sure whether they needed to print their documents.
As a result, Cathay Life applied to the commission to launch a one-stop platform to solve the problems, the company said, adding that it was approved on Tuesday.
Clients can now consult with their sales agents, purchase products or claim compensation using the platform, Cathay Life said.
Clients can also sign directly on the digital documents and videoconferences would be automatically recorded and sent to the insurer’s database, it said.
All clients need to do is download the app provided by Cathay Life on their smartphone, it added.
China Life also launched a new platform that authenticates a client’s identity based on facial recognition technology and their digital signature to reduce the risk of fraud, the company said last week.
The platform would be incorporated into the insurer’s Web site, it said.
“The new platform would at first allow clients to purchase insurance policies, but it would provide more services such as policy changes or compensation claims later on,” China Life said in a statement.
MARKET BOOST: Elon Musk said Tesla would resume bitcoin transactions once there is ‘reasonable’ clean energy usage by miners and denied selling a big part of his holdings Bitcoin yesterday hit a two-week peak just shy of US$40,000, after another weekend reacting to tweets from Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk, who fended off criticism over his market influence and said Tesla sold bitcoin, but might resume transactions using it. Bitcoin has gyrated to Musk’s views for months since Tesla announced a US$1.5 billion bitcoin purchase in February and said it would take the cryptocurrency in payment. He later said the electric vehicle maker would not accept bitcoin due to concerns over how mining the currency requires high energy use and contributes to climate change. “When there’s confirmation of reasonable
China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s biggest steelmaker, yesterday said that it would not be raising prices for some products next month, ending 12 consecutive months of increases. “There is a discrepancy between China Steel’s prices and international prices, but in consideration of price stability, we have decided not to adjust upward monthly-priced products,” the company said in a statement. That means the price of hot-rolled steel plates, hot-rolled steel coils, cold-rolled steel coils and other monthly-priced items would not change next month. However, the cost of other items priced seasonally would be going up, the company said, adding that prices of products
Synopsys Inc, a US-based electronic design automation solutions provider, yesterday said that it has signed up more than 20 of its clients for the latest device made using the most recent advanced process developed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). Synopsys’ DesignWare IP, which is used by designers of integrated circuits, has been used by more than 20 clients in a wide range of industries, including automotive electronics, artificial intelligence, high-performance computing devices and servers, the company said in a statement. The DesignWare IP solution was made using TSMC’s advanced 5 nanometer process, its latest technology, which the semiconductor giant launched
MOVING ON UP: Taiwan improved in all four areas measured by the IMD, making its biggest leap, from 17th to sixth place, in economic performance Taiwan moved up three spots from last year to place eighth, its best performance since 2013, in the latest annual world competitiveness rankings, released yesterday by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD). Innovation, digitalization, welfare benefits and social cohesion are critical to economic performance, with Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands and Singapore making up the top five on the list this year, the Switzerland-based institute said, after grading 64 countries and regions based on economic performance, infrastructure, and government and business efficiency. “Leading performers are characterized by varying degrees of investment in innovation, diversified economic activities and supportive public policy,” IMD