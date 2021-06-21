Seventy-three percent of Taiwanese clients are dissatisfied with lending programs offered by their banks, a survey released on Thursday by the US-based data analytics company FICO found.
Local clients shared their discontent with others in the Asia-Pacific region, where on average 34 percent of people said that they were not offered any attractive lending incentives, 31 percent said they were not offered products superior to those they applied for and 28 percent said that banks failed to offer additional products to their liking, FICO said in a statement.
By contrast, 53 percent of Taiwanese clients said that they reacted positively when banks personalized offers, as they felt the banks had taken their circumstances into account, FICO said.
Photo: CNA
One in five Taiwanese said they were “very willing” to offer more financial information in return for better pricing, the results showed.
Fifty-seven percent of Taiwanese expected to obtain the loan money within a week, while 21 percent anticipated obtaining it in one day and 19 percent within one hour, FICO said.
Real-time transactional experiences on other trading platforms have led clients to expect similar engagement from lenders, it added.
Overall, respondents were not impressed with banks that appeared not to know clients’ needs, FICO senior director of decision management solutions in the Asia-Pacific Aashish Sharma said in the statement.
Many banks in Taiwan do not have a comprehensive pricing strategy that aligns with their overall business strategy, he added.
“Clients are used to innovative pricing strategies from airlines, ride-sharing services and insurance companies, but banks are lagging behind,” Sharma said.
Social media companies have worked out how to put ads in front of targeted viewers, which brought them increased engagement and uptake, he said, adding that banks could learn to do the same.
While banks should move beyond single-product pricing to cross-selling, some lack the motivation, because it is inconvenient for people to switch banks, but that might not be the case in the next three years, as competition is increasing and regulation is demanding open banking, Sharma said.
MARKET BOOST: Elon Musk said Tesla would resume bitcoin transactions once there is ‘reasonable’ clean energy usage by miners and denied selling a big part of his holdings Bitcoin yesterday hit a two-week peak just shy of US$40,000, after another weekend reacting to tweets from Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk, who fended off criticism over his market influence and said Tesla sold bitcoin, but might resume transactions using it. Bitcoin has gyrated to Musk’s views for months since Tesla announced a US$1.5 billion bitcoin purchase in February and said it would take the cryptocurrency in payment. He later said the electric vehicle maker would not accept bitcoin due to concerns over how mining the currency requires high energy use and contributes to climate change. “When there’s confirmation of reasonable
China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s biggest steelmaker, yesterday said that it would not be raising prices for some products next month, ending 12 consecutive months of increases. “There is a discrepancy between China Steel’s prices and international prices, but in consideration of price stability, we have decided not to adjust upward monthly-priced products,” the company said in a statement. That means the price of hot-rolled steel plates, hot-rolled steel coils, cold-rolled steel coils and other monthly-priced items would not change next month. However, the cost of other items priced seasonally would be going up, the company said, adding that prices of products
Synopsys Inc, a US-based electronic design automation solutions provider, yesterday said that it has signed up more than 20 of its clients for the latest device made using the most recent advanced process developed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). Synopsys’ DesignWare IP, which is used by designers of integrated circuits, has been used by more than 20 clients in a wide range of industries, including automotive electronics, artificial intelligence, high-performance computing devices and servers, the company said in a statement. The DesignWare IP solution was made using TSMC’s advanced 5 nanometer process, its latest technology, which the semiconductor giant launched
MOVING ON UP: Taiwan improved in all four areas measured by the IMD, making its biggest leap, from 17th to sixth place, in economic performance Taiwan moved up three spots from last year to place eighth, its best performance since 2013, in the latest annual world competitiveness rankings, released yesterday by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD). Innovation, digitalization, welfare benefits and social cohesion are critical to economic performance, with Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands and Singapore making up the top five on the list this year, the Switzerland-based institute said, after grading 64 countries and regions based on economic performance, infrastructure, and government and business efficiency. “Leading performers are characterized by varying degrees of investment in innovation, diversified economic activities and supportive public policy,” IMD