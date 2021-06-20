Asian markets mixed as Fed forecasts ease fears

AFP, HONG KONG





Asian equity markets were mixed on Friday, but investors remained broadly optimistic as concerns about runaway inflation and an overheating economy were soothed this week after US Federal Reserve officials brought forward their forecasts for hiking interest rates.

With the post-COVID-19 recovery well under way in most countries as vaccines roll out and containment measures are eased, the general mood across trading floors is positive, and observers are predicting that equities are to continue the rally that started in April last year.

The blockbuster growth enjoyed this year has been tempered by worries that a surge in buying spurred by pent-up demand for goods would combine with supply constraints and bottlenecks to send prices rocketing.

That, in turn, had raised concerns that central banks would either have to tighten their ultra-loose monetary policies earlier than flagged or would move too slowly and let inflation run out of control, forcing them to hike rates at a sharper, quicker pace.

After Wednesday’s Fed meeting, officials’ “dot plot” forecast for rates showed that they were more likely to lift in 2023 — a year earlier than first suggested — soothing worries about runaway prices, for now.

Some policymakers had projected lift-off as soon as next year.

While higher borrowing costs make investing more costly, markets took the prospect of a hike largely in their stride, and Wall Street ended Thursday mixed.

Asia mostly rose on Friday morning, but struggled to hold gains as the day wore on.

In Taipei, the TAIEX closed down 72.07 points, or 0.41 percent, at 17,318.54 on turnover of NT$534.936 billion (US$19.24 billion). For the week, it was up 0.61 percent.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng rose 0.85 percent to 28,801.27, but dropped 0.14 percent from a week earlier, while the Shanghai Composite Index barely moved, dropping 0.01 percent to 3,525.10, posting a weekly decline of 1.80 percent.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.13 percent to 7,368.9, up 0.77 percent from a week earlier.

South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.09 percent to 3,267.93, and increased 0.57 percent for the week.

India’s SENSEX rose 0.04 percent to 52,344.45, but lost 0.25 on the week.

Japan’s broader TOPIX declined 0.87 percent to 1,946.56, down 0.38 from a week earlier, while the Nikkei 225 dropped 0.19 percent to 28,964.08, but eked out a weekly gain of 0.05 percent.

Additional reporting by staff writer, with CNA