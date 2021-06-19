For all the talk of a commodities boom, some markets have now wiped out gains for the year and several more are close to doing so.
Soybean futures have erased their advance so far this year, sliding more than 20 percent from an eight-year high last month.
Corn and wheat have also tumbled from multiyear highs. Other commodities that saw big rallies evaporate include platinum, while once-surging nickel, sugar, cotton and even lumber have stumbled recently.
The fact that some commodities markets are falling while others — including crude oil and tin — are holding gains underscores how unevenly the complex is responding to economies reopening and expanding once again.
While those materials have climbed on strong demand fundamentals, others face their own unique headwinds, such as an easing supply worries in soybeans and monetary policy uncertainty in the case of gold and silver.
Some materials also took a hit this week on China’s efforts to slow inflation and US Federal Reserve signals for interest-rate increases, with the US dollar rising and the Bloomberg Commodity Index set for its worst week since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Risk-off is front and center thanks to the hawkish words from the Fed, which came on the back of the Chinese government-led directives over prior weeks,” said Michael Cuoco, head of hedge-fund sales for metals and bulk materials at StoneX Group. “Central bank stimulus helped the markets gather steam in the spring of 2020, and now there is a bit of a macro reset.”
Even some of the markets that are clearly benefiting from the reopening are seeing a pullback, with copper heading for its worst week in more than a year.
The cooldown in many raw materials comes after the Bloomberg commodity gauge reached multiyear highs.
Analysts, including those at Trafigura Group, have said that tight supplies and rampant demand point to the possibility of another supercycle — an extended period during which prices are well above their long-term trend.
A gauge of the dollar extended gains on Thursday after climbing the most in a year on Wednesday, making commodities less appealing to investors holding other currencies.
A big backwardation in many commodities and seasonality accounts for some of the recent slump as futures contracts roll over.
China has stepped up its campaign to rein in prices and reduce speculation in a bid to ease the threat to its economy from soaring raw-materials costs.
The country’s top economic planner on Thursday reaffirmed its intention to cool commodities, and said it will release metals from state reserves in a timely manner to push prices back to a normal range.
Also hurting prices of many agricultural products has been improving weather in growing regions. Recent beneficial rains have corn futures on track for the steepest monthly decline since 2011 and for soybeans since 2016.
“The volatility we are seeing now is all about weather,” Stephen Nicholson, a senior analyst for grains and oilseeds at Rabobank, said in a telephone interview on Thursday.
SUPPLY CHAIN RESHUFFLE: The chipmaker was ‘cautious’ in not making commitments too early in building production in the US, citing ‘geopolitical factors,’ Nikkei Asia said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is considering building an advanced IC packaging plant in the US following a massive investment to set up a wafer fab in Arizona, Nikkei Asia reported. TSMC was considering the plant in response to “Washington’s desire to bring more of the tech supply chain onto home turf,” the report said. TSMC increasingly faces the need to expand in the US, which accounts for about 62 percent of its total sales, Nikkei Asia said, citing three sources who declined to be named. The potential US plant would be equipped with the latest 3D stacking technologies to arrange chips
MARKET BOOST: Elon Musk said Tesla would resume bitcoin transactions once there is ‘reasonable’ clean energy usage by miners and denied selling a big part of his holdings Bitcoin yesterday hit a two-week peak just shy of US$40,000, after another weekend reacting to tweets from Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk, who fended off criticism over his market influence and said Tesla sold bitcoin, but might resume transactions using it. Bitcoin has gyrated to Musk’s views for months since Tesla announced a US$1.5 billion bitcoin purchase in February and said it would take the cryptocurrency in payment. He later said the electric vehicle maker would not accept bitcoin due to concerns over how mining the currency requires high energy use and contributes to climate change. “When there’s confirmation of reasonable
As much as the US pines for the good old days of global semiconductor supremacy, Japan feels its loss of glory even more. Once a dominant name in electronic components, the nation has been overtaken by Taiwan, South Korea, and, more recently, China. Yet Tokyo might have a viable plan to revitalize its domestic sector. “Unlike the purely domestic, independent way it was done in the past, I think we need to cooperate with overseas counterparts,” Akira Amari, a former economy minister and senior member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, told Bloomberg News’ Isabel Reynolds and Emi Nobuhiro this week. That is
China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s biggest steelmaker, yesterday said that it would not be raising prices for some products next month, ending 12 consecutive months of increases. “There is a discrepancy between China Steel’s prices and international prices, but in consideration of price stability, we have decided not to adjust upward monthly-priced products,” the company said in a statement. That means the price of hot-rolled steel plates, hot-rolled steel coils, cold-rolled steel coils and other monthly-priced items would not change next month. However, the cost of other items priced seasonally would be going up, the company said, adding that prices of products