For all the talk of a commodities boom, some markets have now wiped out gains for the year and several more are close to doing so.

Soybean futures have erased their advance so far this year, sliding more than 20 percent from an eight-year high last month.

Corn and wheat have also tumbled from multiyear highs. Other commodities that saw big rallies evaporate include platinum, while once-surging nickel, sugar, cotton and even lumber have stumbled recently.

The fact that some commodities markets are falling while others — including crude oil and tin — are holding gains underscores how unevenly the complex is responding to economies reopening and expanding once again.

While those materials have climbed on strong demand fundamentals, others face their own unique headwinds, such as an easing supply worries in soybeans and monetary policy uncertainty in the case of gold and silver.

Some materials also took a hit this week on China’s efforts to slow inflation and US Federal Reserve signals for interest-rate increases, with the US dollar rising and the Bloomberg Commodity Index set for its worst week since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Risk-off is front and center thanks to the hawkish words from the Fed, which came on the back of the Chinese government-led directives over prior weeks,” said Michael Cuoco, head of hedge-fund sales for metals and bulk materials at StoneX Group. “Central bank stimulus helped the markets gather steam in the spring of 2020, and now there is a bit of a macro reset.”

Even some of the markets that are clearly benefiting from the reopening are seeing a pullback, with copper heading for its worst week in more than a year.

The cooldown in many raw materials comes after the Bloomberg commodity gauge reached multiyear highs.

Analysts, including those at Trafigura Group, have said that tight supplies and rampant demand point to the possibility of another supercycle — an extended period during which prices are well above their long-term trend.

A gauge of the dollar extended gains on Thursday after climbing the most in a year on Wednesday, making commodities less appealing to investors holding other currencies.

A big backwardation in many commodities and seasonality accounts for some of the recent slump as futures contracts roll over.

China has stepped up its campaign to rein in prices and reduce speculation in a bid to ease the threat to its economy from soaring raw-materials costs.

The country’s top economic planner on Thursday reaffirmed its intention to cool commodities, and said it will release metals from state reserves in a timely manner to push prices back to a normal range.

Also hurting prices of many agricultural products has been improving weather in growing regions. Recent beneficial rains have corn futures on track for the steepest monthly decline since 2011 and for soybeans since 2016.

“The volatility we are seeing now is all about weather,” Stephen Nicholson, a senior analyst for grains and oilseeds at Rabobank, said in a telephone interview on Thursday.