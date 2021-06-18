World Business Quick Take

Agencies





TECHNOLOGY

ByteDance reports loss

ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動), the parent of hit short video app TikTok, swung to an operating loss of US$2.1 billion last year, compared with an operating profit of US$684 million in 2019, according to a memo to employees yesterday. That was due in part to higher expenses incurred from share-based compensation to workers, a person familiar with the matter said, while expenses also soared as ByteDance boosted spending to acquire users and support its content creators. It earned gross profit of US$19 billion on revenue of US$34.3 billion, which more than doubled.

ELECTRONICS

Cook speaks out on EU rules

Apple Inc chief executive officer Tim Cook on Wednesday took aim at proposed European rules aimed at curbing the power of US technology giants, saying they could pose security and privacy risks to iPhones. Cook, in his first public comments about the digital markets act proposed by European Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager, said that parts were good, but others were not. He said that he feared the draft rules would lead to more customers installing apps that do not come through Apple’s App Store, or “side-loading.”

INDONESIA

Bank leaves rate unchanged

Bank Indonesia yesterday left its benchmark interest rate unchanged as a resurgence in COVID-19 cases risks delaying recovery in Southeast Asia’s largest economy. The central bank kept the seven-day reverse repurchase rate at 3.5 percent, as expected by all 30 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. It is the fourth straight month the rate has stayed at its record low, and Bank Indonesia previously has signaled it could remain at that level for the rest of the year.

UNITED STATES

Yellen sees decoupling

Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen expects the country to decouple in some areas from China to protect its national security, but she would worry about a complete severing of ties on the technological front, she said on Wednesday. “We are looking at full range of tools that we have to push back and to redress practices that harm us, [and our] national security and our broader economic interests,” Yellen told the Senate Finance Committee, citing curbs on potentially harmful Chinese investments in the US.

TECHNOLOGY

Spotify launches new app

Spotify Ltd on Wednesday launched a live audio app called Greenroom, the Swedish online music streaming giant’s answer to the popular platform Clubhouse. Greenroom allows users to join live discussions or to host their own. Spotify launched Greenroom after acquiring Betty Labs, the company behind the popular sports-focused audio platform Locker Room. Other tech giants have also jumped into the live audio sector with Twitter Inc launching Spaces in December last year and Facebook Inc hosting Live Audio Rooms.

INSURANCE

FWD seeks IPO

FWD (富衛), the acquisitive Asian insurer backed by billionaire Richard Li (李澤楷), has filed confidentially for a US initial public offering (IPO). The company has confidentially submitted a draft registration with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the planned share sale, according to a statement yesterday. FWD is considering raising about US$2 billion in the US share sale, people familiar with the matter said. A listing could value the insurer at about US$13 billion, they said.