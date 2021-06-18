TECHNOLOGY
ByteDance reports loss
ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動), the parent of hit short video app TikTok, swung to an operating loss of US$2.1 billion last year, compared with an operating profit of US$684 million in 2019, according to a memo to employees yesterday. That was due in part to higher expenses incurred from share-based compensation to workers, a person familiar with the matter said, while expenses also soared as ByteDance boosted spending to acquire users and support its content creators. It earned gross profit of US$19 billion on revenue of US$34.3 billion, which more than doubled.
ELECTRONICS
Cook speaks out on EU rules
Apple Inc chief executive officer Tim Cook on Wednesday took aim at proposed European rules aimed at curbing the power of US technology giants, saying they could pose security and privacy risks to iPhones. Cook, in his first public comments about the digital markets act proposed by European Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager, said that parts were good, but others were not. He said that he feared the draft rules would lead to more customers installing apps that do not come through Apple’s App Store, or “side-loading.”
INDONESIA
Bank leaves rate unchanged
Bank Indonesia yesterday left its benchmark interest rate unchanged as a resurgence in COVID-19 cases risks delaying recovery in Southeast Asia’s largest economy. The central bank kept the seven-day reverse repurchase rate at 3.5 percent, as expected by all 30 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. It is the fourth straight month the rate has stayed at its record low, and Bank Indonesia previously has signaled it could remain at that level for the rest of the year.
UNITED STATES
Yellen sees decoupling
Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen expects the country to decouple in some areas from China to protect its national security, but she would worry about a complete severing of ties on the technological front, she said on Wednesday. “We are looking at full range of tools that we have to push back and to redress practices that harm us, [and our] national security and our broader economic interests,” Yellen told the Senate Finance Committee, citing curbs on potentially harmful Chinese investments in the US.
TECHNOLOGY
Spotify launches new app
Spotify Ltd on Wednesday launched a live audio app called Greenroom, the Swedish online music streaming giant’s answer to the popular platform Clubhouse. Greenroom allows users to join live discussions or to host their own. Spotify launched Greenroom after acquiring Betty Labs, the company behind the popular sports-focused audio platform Locker Room. Other tech giants have also jumped into the live audio sector with Twitter Inc launching Spaces in December last year and Facebook Inc hosting Live Audio Rooms.
INSURANCE
FWD seeks IPO
FWD (富衛), the acquisitive Asian insurer backed by billionaire Richard Li (李澤楷), has filed confidentially for a US initial public offering (IPO). The company has confidentially submitted a draft registration with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the planned share sale, according to a statement yesterday. FWD is considering raising about US$2 billion in the US share sale, people familiar with the matter said. A listing could value the insurer at about US$13 billion, they said.
SUPPLY CHAIN RESHUFFLE: The chipmaker was ‘cautious’ in not making commitments too early in building production in the US, citing ‘geopolitical factors,’ Nikkei Asia said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is considering building an advanced IC packaging plant in the US following a massive investment to set up a wafer fab in Arizona, Nikkei Asia reported. TSMC was considering the plant in response to “Washington’s desire to bring more of the tech supply chain onto home turf,” the report said. TSMC increasingly faces the need to expand in the US, which accounts for about 62 percent of its total sales, Nikkei Asia said, citing three sources who declined to be named. The potential US plant would be equipped with the latest 3D stacking technologies to arrange chips
MARKET BOOST: Elon Musk said Tesla would resume bitcoin transactions once there is ‘reasonable’ clean energy usage by miners and denied selling a big part of his holdings Bitcoin yesterday hit a two-week peak just shy of US$40,000, after another weekend reacting to tweets from Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk, who fended off criticism over his market influence and said Tesla sold bitcoin, but might resume transactions using it. Bitcoin has gyrated to Musk’s views for months since Tesla announced a US$1.5 billion bitcoin purchase in February and said it would take the cryptocurrency in payment. He later said the electric vehicle maker would not accept bitcoin due to concerns over how mining the currency requires high energy use and contributes to climate change. “When there’s confirmation of reasonable
As much as the US pines for the good old days of global semiconductor supremacy, Japan feels its loss of glory even more. Once a dominant name in electronic components, the nation has been overtaken by Taiwan, South Korea, and, more recently, China. Yet Tokyo might have a viable plan to revitalize its domestic sector. “Unlike the purely domestic, independent way it was done in the past, I think we need to cooperate with overseas counterparts,” Akira Amari, a former economy minister and senior member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, told Bloomberg News’ Isabel Reynolds and Emi Nobuhiro this week. That is
Apple Inc has hired Ulrich Kranz, a former senior executive at BMW AG’s electric vehicle (EV) division, to help lead its own vehicle efforts, people familiar with the situation said. The tech giant hired Kranz in recent weeks, about a month after he stepped down as CEO of Canoo Inc, a developer of self-driving EVs. Before cofounding Canoo, Kranz was senior vice president of the group that developed the i3 and i8 cars at BMW, where he worked for 30 years. Kranz is one of Apple’s most significant automotive hires, a clear sign that the iPhone maker is determined to build a