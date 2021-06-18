COVID-19: NZ economy back to pre-pandemic levels, data show

AFP, WELLINGTON





New Zealand’s economy yesterday posted better-than-expected growth of 1.6 percent in the first quarter, official data showed yesterday, with analysts saying that activity was back at pre-COVID-19 levels.

The expansion in January to March this year exceeded forecasts of a 0.5 percent rise and reversed a 1 percent contraction in the final quarter of last year.

Statistics New Zealand said the figures meant that the economy grew 2.4 percent in the 12 months to the end of March, driven by spending on hospitality and big-ticket retail goods such as televisions and vehicles.

New Zealand has largely contained COVID-19, with no recent community transmission and just 26 deaths in a population of 5 million, allowing minimal day-to-day restrictions.

While there was a brief recession in the middle of last year, Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr said that surging domestic activity had more than made up for declines recorded in sectors such as tourism and international education.

A booming housing market was fueling construction, which rose 6.6 percent in the quarter, Kerr said.

“The economy has confidently returned to pre-COVID levels,” he said.

“We’ve more than dodged a double dip recession. We’ve outrun it. We’re spending and building our way out of the hole that COVID created,” he added.

The strong figures meant that the central bank, which has held its base rate at a record low of 0.25 percent since March last year, would likely look at easing monetary policy by May next year, Kerr said.