Growth in China’s factory output slowed for a third straight month last month, possibly due to disruptions caused by COVID-19 outbreaks in the nation’s southern export powerhouse of Guangdong.
The Chinese economy has largely shaken off the gloom from the COVID-19-induced slump last year, but officials yesterday said that the foundations for the recovery are not yet secure amid challenges including rising raw material prices and global supply chain disruptions, especially a shortage of microchips.
Industrial production grew 8.8 percent last month from a year earlier, slower than the 9.8 percent uptick in April, Chinese National Bureau of Statistics data showed.
Photo: EPA-EFE
That missed a 9 percent year-on-year rise forecast by analysts from a Reuters poll.
Most China watchers had expected some moderation in output last month due to softer export orders, higher cost pressures for factories and tighter environmental restrictions on heavy industry.
However, underlying activity still appears solid, even if headline growth figures are heavily distorted by comparisons with the pandemic plunge early last year, they said.
Outbreaks of COVID-19 in the Pearl River Delta since late last month have brought some key ports to a standstill, economists at Nomura Holdings Inc said in a note to clients, although it believes the current spate of infections can be contained in a relatively short period of time and backlogs cleared.
Retail sales increased 12.4 percent year-on-year last month, bureau data showed. Last month’s figure was weaker than the 13.6 percent growth expected by analysts and down from the 17.7 percent jump seen in April.
Chinese consumer and business confidence has been picking up, thanks to pent-up demand and quickening vaccine rollouts, which are also reviving domestic tourism.
Although the economy “maintained stable recovery,” there were also “uncertainties in the current global economic recovery and epidemic prevention and control,” the bureau said.
Adding to the weakness in retail sales was that fixed-asset investment increased 15.4 percent in the first five months from the same period a year earlier, versus a forecast 16.9 percent rise, slowing from January-to-April’s 19.9 percent increase.
Earlier data for last month also painted a somewhat mixed picture, with export growth easing, but imports picking up, fueled by surging demand and prices for raw materials.
Surging commodity prices pushed China’s producer inflation to its highest level in more than 12 years, squeezing profit margins for mid and downstream firms.
Bank lending unexpectedly rose last month, but broader credit growth continued to slow, a trend analysts said could start to weigh on activity in the second half.
SUPPLY CHAIN RESHUFFLE: The chipmaker was ‘cautious’ in not making commitments too early in building production in the US, citing ‘geopolitical factors,’ Nikkei Asia said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is considering building an advanced IC packaging plant in the US following a massive investment to set up a wafer fab in Arizona, Nikkei Asia reported. TSMC was considering the plant in response to “Washington’s desire to bring more of the tech supply chain onto home turf,” the report said. TSMC increasingly faces the need to expand in the US, which accounts for about 62 percent of its total sales, Nikkei Asia said, citing three sources who declined to be named. The potential US plant would be equipped with the latest 3D stacking technologies to arrange chips
MARKET BOOST: Elon Musk said Tesla would resume bitcoin transactions once there is ‘reasonable’ clean energy usage by miners and denied selling a big part of his holdings Bitcoin yesterday hit a two-week peak just shy of US$40,000, after another weekend reacting to tweets from Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk, who fended off criticism over his market influence and said Tesla sold bitcoin, but might resume transactions using it. Bitcoin has gyrated to Musk’s views for months since Tesla announced a US$1.5 billion bitcoin purchase in February and said it would take the cryptocurrency in payment. He later said the electric vehicle maker would not accept bitcoin due to concerns over how mining the currency requires high energy use and contributes to climate change. “When there’s confirmation of reasonable
As much as the US pines for the good old days of global semiconductor supremacy, Japan feels its loss of glory even more. Once a dominant name in electronic components, the nation has been overtaken by Taiwan, South Korea, and, more recently, China. Yet Tokyo might have a viable plan to revitalize its domestic sector. “Unlike the purely domestic, independent way it was done in the past, I think we need to cooperate with overseas counterparts,” Akira Amari, a former economy minister and senior member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, told Bloomberg News’ Isabel Reynolds and Emi Nobuhiro this week. That is
Apple Inc has hired Ulrich Kranz, a former senior executive at BMW AG’s electric vehicle (EV) division, to help lead its own vehicle efforts, people familiar with the situation said. The tech giant hired Kranz in recent weeks, about a month after he stepped down as CEO of Canoo Inc, a developer of self-driving EVs. Before cofounding Canoo, Kranz was senior vice president of the group that developed the i3 and i8 cars at BMW, where he worked for 30 years. Kranz is one of Apple’s most significant automotive hires, a clear sign that the iPhone maker is determined to build a