A shortage of driver ICs for large displays is expected to persist through the end of this year due to stay-at-home demand for computers and information technology (IT) devices, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday.

Demand for display driver ICs (DDI) for large displays is to grow 7.4 percent year-on-year this year, outpacing growth in supply of 2.5 percent as chipmakers allocated some 8-inch wafer capacity for higher-margin chips, TrendForce said in a report.

Chinese firms Nexchip Semiconductor Corp (晶合集成) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (中芯國際) are boosting DDI capacity, but the scant increase is unlikely to alleviate supply constraints until the end of this year, it said.

“Benefiting from the COVID-19 pandemic-induced stay-at-home economy, demand for IT products continues to increase in 2021. That leads to rising demand for DDI,” TrendForce said.

The supply-demand imbalance is to increase 8-inch foundry prices further next quarter, prompting chip suppliers to again adjust prices for DDIs for large displays, the report said.

Shortages of timing controllers (TCON), another key component in display production, is also posing a challenge to flat-panel shipments, it said.

Scarcity of high-end TCONs is particularly severe due to capacity tightness at foundry service providers and chip testers, it said.

High-end TCONs are usually made on 12-inch fabs and require more testing time than regular TCONs, it added.

Overall, there is a slim chance that there will be sufficient supply of DDI for large displays over the next 12 months as long as 8-inch fabs remain fully loaded, TrendForce said.

Supply of large-display DDI and high-end TCON is crucial to the display industry’s overall supply-demand dynamics next year, it said.

In spite of key component shortages, prices of flat panels have started to show signs of weakening, as prolonged price hikes wiped out profits for TV makers, and demand for mainstream 32-inch and 43-inch TV panels also showed some weakness, TrendForce display research division vice president Eric Chiou (邱宇彬) said.

Price increases would likely slow down for most displays, while prices of some would remain flat, Chiu said.

In the fourth quarter, display makers face potential downward price corrections, as sales of TVs and monitors are likely to fall short of regular seasonal expansion after economic reopenings in the US and Europe, he said.

