A shortage of driver ICs for large displays is expected to persist through the end of this year due to stay-at-home demand for computers and information technology (IT) devices, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday.
Demand for display driver ICs (DDI) for large displays is to grow 7.4 percent year-on-year this year, outpacing growth in supply of 2.5 percent as chipmakers allocated some 8-inch wafer capacity for higher-margin chips, TrendForce said in a report.
Chinese firms Nexchip Semiconductor Corp (晶合集成) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (中芯國際) are boosting DDI capacity, but the scant increase is unlikely to alleviate supply constraints until the end of this year, it said.
“Benefiting from the COVID-19 pandemic-induced stay-at-home economy, demand for IT products continues to increase in 2021. That leads to rising demand for DDI,” TrendForce said.
The supply-demand imbalance is to increase 8-inch foundry prices further next quarter, prompting chip suppliers to again adjust prices for DDIs for large displays, the report said.
Shortages of timing controllers (TCON), another key component in display production, is also posing a challenge to flat-panel shipments, it said.
Scarcity of high-end TCONs is particularly severe due to capacity tightness at foundry service providers and chip testers, it said.
High-end TCONs are usually made on 12-inch fabs and require more testing time than regular TCONs, it added.
Overall, there is a slim chance that there will be sufficient supply of DDI for large displays over the next 12 months as long as 8-inch fabs remain fully loaded, TrendForce said.
Supply of large-display DDI and high-end TCON is crucial to the display industry’s overall supply-demand dynamics next year, it said.
In spite of key component shortages, prices of flat panels have started to show signs of weakening, as prolonged price hikes wiped out profits for TV makers, and demand for mainstream 32-inch and 43-inch TV panels also showed some weakness, TrendForce display research division vice president Eric Chiou (邱宇彬) said.
Price increases would likely slow down for most displays, while prices of some would remain flat, Chiu said.
In the fourth quarter, display makers face potential downward price corrections, as sales of TVs and monitors are likely to fall short of regular seasonal expansion after economic reopenings in the US and Europe, he said.
Shares of local flat-panel makers Innolux Corp (群創) and AU Optronics Corp (友達光電) yesterday fell 7.06 percent and 6.31 percent respectively, compared with the TAIEX’s 0.37 percent decline.
SUPPLY CHAIN RESHUFFLE: The chipmaker was ‘cautious’ in not making commitments too early in building production in the US, citing ‘geopolitical factors,’ Nikkei Asia said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is considering building an advanced IC packaging plant in the US following a massive investment to set up a wafer fab in Arizona, Nikkei Asia reported. TSMC was considering the plant in response to “Washington’s desire to bring more of the tech supply chain onto home turf,” the report said. TSMC increasingly faces the need to expand in the US, which accounts for about 62 percent of its total sales, Nikkei Asia said, citing three sources who declined to be named. The potential US plant would be equipped with the latest 3D stacking technologies to arrange chips
MARKET BOOST: Elon Musk said Tesla would resume bitcoin transactions once there is ‘reasonable’ clean energy usage by miners and denied selling a big part of his holdings Bitcoin yesterday hit a two-week peak just shy of US$40,000, after another weekend reacting to tweets from Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk, who fended off criticism over his market influence and said Tesla sold bitcoin, but might resume transactions using it. Bitcoin has gyrated to Musk’s views for months since Tesla announced a US$1.5 billion bitcoin purchase in February and said it would take the cryptocurrency in payment. He later said the electric vehicle maker would not accept bitcoin due to concerns over how mining the currency requires high energy use and contributes to climate change. “When there’s confirmation of reasonable
As much as the US pines for the good old days of global semiconductor supremacy, Japan feels its loss of glory even more. Once a dominant name in electronic components, the nation has been overtaken by Taiwan, South Korea, and, more recently, China. Yet Tokyo might have a viable plan to revitalize its domestic sector. “Unlike the purely domestic, independent way it was done in the past, I think we need to cooperate with overseas counterparts,” Akira Amari, a former economy minister and senior member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, told Bloomberg News’ Isabel Reynolds and Emi Nobuhiro this week. That is
Apple Inc has hired Ulrich Kranz, a former senior executive at BMW AG’s electric vehicle (EV) division, to help lead its own vehicle efforts, people familiar with the situation said. The tech giant hired Kranz in recent weeks, about a month after he stepped down as CEO of Canoo Inc, a developer of self-driving EVs. Before cofounding Canoo, Kranz was senior vice president of the group that developed the i3 and i8 cars at BMW, where he worked for 30 years. Kranz is one of Apple’s most significant automotive hires, a clear sign that the iPhone maker is determined to build a