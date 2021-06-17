Yuan deposits held by local banks last month slipped by 0.45 percent, or 1.08 billion yuan (US$168.8 million), to a six-month low of 238.04 billion yuan, as retail and corporate investors shed holdings, the central bank said yesterday.
The latest balance marked the third straight month of decline, although the Chinese currency has gained value against the US dollar this year, Gloria Chen (陳婉寧), deputy director-general of the Department of Foreign Exchange, told an online news conference.
Domestic banking units saw demand deposits grow, while time deposits fell, because retail and corporate accounts preferred to take shelter in demand deposits amid uncertainty, Chen said, adding that some corporate accounts converted yuan-based receivables into the local currency.
Photo: Kelson Wang, Taipei Times
This was probably a result of expectations that the greenback’s downward trend would soon reverse up, Chen said.
The faster-than-expected recovery in the US from the COVID-19 pandemic has fueled speculation that the US Federal Reserve would start tapering talks earlier.
Yuan deposits at local banking units fell 0.62 percent to 206.3 billion yuan, the central bank said.
Offshore banking units reported a fractional 0.66 percent increase in yuan deposits to 31.74 billion yuan, it added.
Taiwan has the world’s second-largest offshore yuan deposits after Hong Kong’s 782 billion yuan, but ahead of Singapore’s 152 billion yuan and South Korea’s 11.4 billion yuan, Chen said.
Still, the yuan remains a major currency in circulation around the world, which is why local banks offer relatively high interest rates to attract yuan deposits, the official said.
SUPPLY CHAIN RESHUFFLE: The chipmaker was ‘cautious’ in not making commitments too early in building production in the US, citing ‘geopolitical factors,’ Nikkei Asia said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is considering building an advanced IC packaging plant in the US following a massive investment to set up a wafer fab in Arizona, Nikkei Asia reported. TSMC was considering the plant in response to “Washington’s desire to bring more of the tech supply chain onto home turf,” the report said. TSMC increasingly faces the need to expand in the US, which accounts for about 62 percent of its total sales, Nikkei Asia said, citing three sources who declined to be named. The potential US plant would be equipped with the latest 3D stacking technologies to arrange chips
MARKET BOOST: Elon Musk said Tesla would resume bitcoin transactions once there is ‘reasonable’ clean energy usage by miners and denied selling a big part of his holdings Bitcoin yesterday hit a two-week peak just shy of US$40,000, after another weekend reacting to tweets from Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk, who fended off criticism over his market influence and said Tesla sold bitcoin, but might resume transactions using it. Bitcoin has gyrated to Musk’s views for months since Tesla announced a US$1.5 billion bitcoin purchase in February and said it would take the cryptocurrency in payment. He later said the electric vehicle maker would not accept bitcoin due to concerns over how mining the currency requires high energy use and contributes to climate change. “When there’s confirmation of reasonable
As much as the US pines for the good old days of global semiconductor supremacy, Japan feels its loss of glory even more. Once a dominant name in electronic components, the nation has been overtaken by Taiwan, South Korea, and, more recently, China. Yet Tokyo might have a viable plan to revitalize its domestic sector. “Unlike the purely domestic, independent way it was done in the past, I think we need to cooperate with overseas counterparts,” Akira Amari, a former economy minister and senior member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, told Bloomberg News’ Isabel Reynolds and Emi Nobuhiro this week. That is
Apple Inc has hired Ulrich Kranz, a former senior executive at BMW AG’s electric vehicle (EV) division, to help lead its own vehicle efforts, people familiar with the situation said. The tech giant hired Kranz in recent weeks, about a month after he stepped down as CEO of Canoo Inc, a developer of self-driving EVs. Before cofounding Canoo, Kranz was senior vice president of the group that developed the i3 and i8 cars at BMW, where he worked for 30 years. Kranz is one of Apple’s most significant automotive hires, a clear sign that the iPhone maker is determined to build a