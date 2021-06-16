World Business Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED KINDOM

Unemployment rate drops

The unemployment rate dipped to 4.7 percent in the three months to the end of April as the economy began to emerge from lockdowns, official data showed yesterday. Unemployment eased from a rate of 4.8 percent in the first quarter, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement. The jobs markets are being helped also by the government’s furlough scheme paying the bulk of wages for millions of private-sector workers. The job outlook is improving at its fastest pace for 20 years as the hospitality sector struggles to find enough staff, recruitment firm ManpowerGroup said last week.

INDIA

Work situation improves

The unemployment rate dropped sharply last week, in the first sign that Asia’s third-largest economy might be turning a corner after a COVID-19 outbreak. The jobless rate for the week to Sunday fell to 8.7 percent from 13.6 percent a week ago, data from private research firm Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy Pvt showed. Urban unemployment fell to 9.7 percent from 14.4 percent, while the rural measure declined to 8.2 percent from 13.3 percent.

? SINGAPORE

Home sales decline

Home sales fell last month after the government tightened COVID-19 restrictions. Purchases of new private units declined about 30 percent to 891 from 1,268 in April, Urban Redevelopment Authority figures showed yesterday. The drop came amid an outbreak that led authorities to reimpose social distancing measures. While homebuyers have still been able to view apartments, the capacity was reduced from five to two people per group. Sales might pick up again as the government is set to ease restrictions this week.

PHILIPPINES

Inflation warning issued

Inflation might remain above 4 percent this year, complicating government efforts to salvage the economy from the havoc wrought by COVID-19 restrictions. Economists have raised their forecasts for consumer price inflation by the most in Asia since December last year, by 1.2 percentage points to 4.1 percent, a median estimate in a Bloomberg survey showed. They have also slashed the country’s economic growth outlook by the most in Asia, following a recent downgrade by the World Bank.

AIRLINES

Court approves Thai plan

Thai Airways International PCL on Tuesday received court approval for its debt restructuring plan, enabling the carrier to extend payment and waive unpaid interest on at least 170 billion baht (US$5.5 billion) of its debt. The Thai Central Bankruptcy Court endorsed the debt plan, which is backed by most creditors, said Kitipong Urapeepatanapong, chairman of Baker & McKenzie in Bangkok, the airline’s legal adviser.

APPAREL

H&M sales increase

Low-cost fashion brand Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) yesterday said that sales had increased 75 percent in the second quarter and early this month, affecting online purchases and physical stores, while 1,300 stores were temporarily closed at the start of the period due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those that remained open faced lockdown restrictions, including on opening hours, number of customers and store space, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer said. H&M released the figures ahead of its full earnings report for the six-month period, which is to be published on July 1.