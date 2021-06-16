UNITED KINDOM
Unemployment rate drops
The unemployment rate dipped to 4.7 percent in the three months to the end of April as the economy began to emerge from lockdowns, official data showed yesterday. Unemployment eased from a rate of 4.8 percent in the first quarter, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement. The jobs markets are being helped also by the government’s furlough scheme paying the bulk of wages for millions of private-sector workers. The job outlook is improving at its fastest pace for 20 years as the hospitality sector struggles to find enough staff, recruitment firm ManpowerGroup said last week.
INDIA
Work situation improves
The unemployment rate dropped sharply last week, in the first sign that Asia’s third-largest economy might be turning a corner after a COVID-19 outbreak. The jobless rate for the week to Sunday fell to 8.7 percent from 13.6 percent a week ago, data from private research firm Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy Pvt showed. Urban unemployment fell to 9.7 percent from 14.4 percent, while the rural measure declined to 8.2 percent from 13.3 percent.
? SINGAPORE
Home sales decline
Home sales fell last month after the government tightened COVID-19 restrictions. Purchases of new private units declined about 30 percent to 891 from 1,268 in April, Urban Redevelopment Authority figures showed yesterday. The drop came amid an outbreak that led authorities to reimpose social distancing measures. While homebuyers have still been able to view apartments, the capacity was reduced from five to two people per group. Sales might pick up again as the government is set to ease restrictions this week.
PHILIPPINES
Inflation warning issued
Inflation might remain above 4 percent this year, complicating government efforts to salvage the economy from the havoc wrought by COVID-19 restrictions. Economists have raised their forecasts for consumer price inflation by the most in Asia since December last year, by 1.2 percentage points to 4.1 percent, a median estimate in a Bloomberg survey showed. They have also slashed the country’s economic growth outlook by the most in Asia, following a recent downgrade by the World Bank.
AIRLINES
Court approves Thai plan
Thai Airways International PCL on Tuesday received court approval for its debt restructuring plan, enabling the carrier to extend payment and waive unpaid interest on at least 170 billion baht (US$5.5 billion) of its debt. The Thai Central Bankruptcy Court endorsed the debt plan, which is backed by most creditors, said Kitipong Urapeepatanapong, chairman of Baker & McKenzie in Bangkok, the airline’s legal adviser.
APPAREL
H&M sales increase
Low-cost fashion brand Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) yesterday said that sales had increased 75 percent in the second quarter and early this month, affecting online purchases and physical stores, while 1,300 stores were temporarily closed at the start of the period due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those that remained open faced lockdown restrictions, including on opening hours, number of customers and store space, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer said. H&M released the figures ahead of its full earnings report for the six-month period, which is to be published on July 1.
SUPPLY CHAIN RESHUFFLE: The chipmaker was ‘cautious’ in not making commitments too early in building production in the US, citing ‘geopolitical factors,’ Nikkei Asia said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is considering building an advanced IC packaging plant in the US following a massive investment to set up a wafer fab in Arizona, Nikkei Asia reported. TSMC was considering the plant in response to “Washington’s desire to bring more of the tech supply chain onto home turf,” the report said. TSMC increasingly faces the need to expand in the US, which accounts for about 62 percent of its total sales, Nikkei Asia said, citing three sources who declined to be named. The potential US plant would be equipped with the latest 3D stacking technologies to arrange chips
Apple Inc has hired Ulrich Kranz, a former senior executive at BMW AG’s electric vehicle (EV) division, to help lead its own vehicle efforts, people familiar with the situation said. The tech giant hired Kranz in recent weeks, about a month after he stepped down as CEO of Canoo Inc, a developer of self-driving EVs. Before cofounding Canoo, Kranz was senior vice president of the group that developed the i3 and i8 cars at BMW, where he worked for 30 years. Kranz is one of Apple’s most significant automotive hires, a clear sign that the iPhone maker is determined to build a
As much as the US pines for the good old days of global semiconductor supremacy, Japan feels its loss of glory even more. Once a dominant name in electronic components, the nation has been overtaken by Taiwan, South Korea, and, more recently, China. Yet Tokyo might have a viable plan to revitalize its domestic sector. “Unlike the purely domestic, independent way it was done in the past, I think we need to cooperate with overseas counterparts,” Akira Amari, a former economy minister and senior member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, told Bloomberg News’ Isabel Reynolds and Emi Nobuhiro this week. That is
PLEDGE: The contract chipmaker said it would issue at least NT$2.5 a share each quarter and no less than NT$10 per share for the whole of this year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, yesterday raised its proposed cash dividend for last quarter to NT$2.75 per share from NT$2.5 a year earlier, given the company’s increased earnings. That represents a payout ratio of about 51 percent based on its earnings per share of NT$5.39 in the first three months of this year. TSMC said that its board of directors approved the cash dividend distribution yesterday. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker reassured its investors that it intends to maintain a stable and sustainable dividend policy. The company said that it would issue at least NT$2.5 a share