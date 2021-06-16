MAS reprimands AIA, Aviva and Prudential

Bloomberg





The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) yesterday reprimanded the local entities of AIA Group Ltd, Aviva PLC and Prudential PLC for breaching requirements related to risk management and supervisors’ pay.

The financial regulator found numerous instances where supervisors at the firms were paid in contravention of requirements under the Singaporean Financial Advisers Act, relating to the sale of investment products and premium life policies, it said in a statement.

MAS also reprimanded Tan Shou Yi (陳守義), a consultant engaged by Aviva in Singapore, for accepting remuneration in breach of regulatory requirements, and the insurance firm’s local chief executive officer Chee Boon Chai (紀文才) for failure to discharge the duties of his office.

“Our requirements on remuneration practices relating to the sale of investment and life insurance products aim to promote good sales conduct in the financial advisory industry,” MAS Deputy Managing Director Ho Hern Shin (何亨申) said in the statement. “We have dealt firmly with these financial institutions and individuals who have breached our regulations, to send a clear message to the industry on the importance of upholding high ethical standards.”

MAS ordered Aviva Financial Advisers Pte to appoint an independent external team to conduct a holistic review of the company’s internal control processes, and to perform call-backs to all customers before any sales are completed.

These measures are still in place.