EU, US ink Boeing-Airbus deal

EYE ON CHINA: The accord sets the stage for new transatlantic cooperation at a time when China is vying to displace the civil aircraft duopoly of Boeing and Airbus

Bloomberg





The US and the EU agreed to end their 17-year dispute over aircraft subsidies to Airbus SE and Boeing Co that saw the allies impose tariffs on US$11.5 billion of each other’s exports, EU officials said on Monday.

The European Commission discussed the accord with member states to get the deal over the line before an EU-US summit in Brussels with US President Joe Biden, officials familiar with the deliberations said.

The accord turns the page on a key conflict in a trade dispute and sets the stage for a new era of transatlantic cooperation over state aid at a time when China is vying to displace the Boeing-Airbus civil aircraft duopoly.

A combination photograph made on March 5 shows the logos of Airbus SE and Boeing Co. Photo: AFP

The agreement was driven, in part, by a growing awareness among policymakers in Brussels and Washington that Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (中國商飛) is on track to become a legitimate rival in global planemaking by the end of the decade.

Airbus shares yesterday rose 1 percent as of 9:01am in Paris, bringing the gain this year to 26 percent. Boeing, which is up 15 percent year-to-date, was little changed ahead of the US market open.

In 2019, the WTO authorized the US to level tariffs on US$7.5 billion of EU exports annually over government support for Airbus, while the EU won permission to hit back with levies on US$4 billion of US goods.

The levies were suspended by both sides in March as negotiators worked toward an agreement.

They cover items ranging from airplanes and parts to tractors, wine and cheese. The UK unilaterally suspended its tariffs with the US in December last year as it broke from the EU.

The EU and US at the summit are to commit to remove tariffs related to a steel and aluminum dispute, a draft of the meeting’s conclusions showed.

In 2018, the US imposed levies on metals exports from Europe on national-security grounds.

This one is trickier and there has been back and forth over the exact language in the drafts of the joint communique, but both sides seem to agree on pushing for a deadline by the end of the year, said the officials, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private.

The EU retaliated against the US steel and aluminum measures by targeting 2.8 billion euros (US$3.4 billion) of US imports with tariffs on a range of big-brand products, including Harley-Davidson Inc motorcycles, Levi Strauss & Co jeans and bourbon whiskey.