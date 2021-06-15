SOUTH KOREA
Logic chip sales hit record
The country posted record sales in logic semiconductors for last month, amid a global shortage of chips to operate everything from vehicles to smartphones. The country’s exports of logic semiconductors rose 55.7 percent from a year earlier, climbing to US$3 billion for the first time, data released yesterday by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed. Exports of memory chips, where the country leads the world, increased 13.6 percent to US$6.6 billion, the data showed. Chips account for the largest share of the nation’s exports, which last month recorded their biggest jump since 1988. Sales of mobile phones and displays, two other major areas of tech exports, rose 43 percent and 38.7 percent respectively, indicating a global boom in tech demand as major economies reopen as COVID-19 vaccination campaigns progress.
ELECTRONICS
Apple to drop mask rule
Apple Inc plans to drop its mask requirement for vaccinated customers at many US stores beginning next week, a move that will mark yet another major retailer moving away from the COVID-19 safety protocol as US states ease restrictions. The technology giant has begun informing retail employees of the impending change in affected markets, people with knowledge of the matter said. The change is to go into effect as early as today, and employees have been told that they would not be required to ask customers for verification of vaccination. Workers would still need to wear masks at stores, Apple told staff.
E-COMMERCE
Glance to buy Shop101
Indian mobile content provider Glance InMobi Pte agreed to acquire e-commerce start-up Shop101 to expand into influencer-led shopping in the South Asian country. Glance, which in December last year attained “unicorn” status after backing from Alphabet Inc’s Google and Peter Thiel’s Mithril Capital, pushes curated news and entertainment content onto smartphone lock screens and also runs a short video app. It now plans to bring its content creators to work in tandem with Shop101’s commerce technology and supply chain infrastructure, the start-up said yesterday. It did not disclose the deal’s value.
CLOUD COMPUTING
OVHcloud revives IPO bid
French cloud computing services provider OVHcloud yesterday recommitted to an initial public offering (IPO) on Euronext’s Paris stock exchange, but provided no timetable and no fundraising target. The company also disclosed for the first time an annual core operating profit, saying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization last year amounted to 255 million euros (US$309 million). It did not provide a comparable figure for 2019. Sales totaled 632 million euros, OVHcloud said, reflecting a growth of about 5 percent from a year earlier.
MALAYSIA
Najib fails to halt bankruptcy
Former prime minister Najib Razak faltered in his bid to get a high court to halt bankruptcy proceedings against him for failing to pay a tax bill totaling 1.74 billion ringgit (US$420 million). Kuala Lumpur High Court Judge Ahmad Bache yesterday dismissed Najib’s application for a stay of execution, according to an e-mail exchange between the court and relevant parties. Separately, the court of appeal is to hear Najib’s plea tomorrow, his lawyer, Farhan Shafee, said.
‘FINGERPRINTING’: The ‘private relay’ feature hides a user’s IP address by rerouting the Web connection through a third party, making it impossible to infer their identity Apple Inc on Monday said a new “private relay” feature designed to obscure a user’s Web browsing behavior from Internet service providers and advertisers would not be available in China for regulatory reasons. The feature was one of a number of privacy protections Apple announced at its annual software developer conference on Monday, the latest in a years-long effort by the company to cut down on the tracking of its users by advertisers and other third parties. Apple’s decision to withhold the feature in China is the latest in a string of compromises the company has made on privacy in a country
SUPPLY CHAIN RESHUFFLE: The chipmaker was ‘cautious’ in not making commitments too early in building production in the US, citing ‘geopolitical factors,’ Nikkei Asia said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is considering building an advanced IC packaging plant in the US following a massive investment to set up a wafer fab in Arizona, Nikkei Asia reported. TSMC was considering the plant in response to “Washington’s desire to bring more of the tech supply chain onto home turf,” the report said. TSMC increasingly faces the need to expand in the US, which accounts for about 62 percent of its total sales, Nikkei Asia said, citing three sources who declined to be named. The potential US plant would be equipped with the latest 3D stacking technologies to arrange chips
Apple Inc has hired Ulrich Kranz, a former senior executive at BMW AG’s electric vehicle (EV) division, to help lead its own vehicle efforts, people familiar with the situation said. The tech giant hired Kranz in recent weeks, about a month after he stepped down as CEO of Canoo Inc, a developer of self-driving EVs. Before cofounding Canoo, Kranz was senior vice president of the group that developed the i3 and i8 cars at BMW, where he worked for 30 years. Kranz is one of Apple’s most significant automotive hires, a clear sign that the iPhone maker is determined to build a
PLEDGE: The contract chipmaker said it would issue at least NT$2.5 a share each quarter and no less than NT$10 per share for the whole of this year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, yesterday raised its proposed cash dividend for last quarter to NT$2.75 per share from NT$2.5 a year earlier, given the company’s increased earnings. That represents a payout ratio of about 51 percent based on its earnings per share of NT$5.39 in the first three months of this year. TSMC said that its board of directors approved the cash dividend distribution yesterday. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker reassured its investors that it intends to maintain a stable and sustainable dividend policy. The company said that it would issue at least NT$2.5 a share