World Business Quick Take

Agencies





SOUTH KOREA

Logic chip sales hit record

The country posted record sales in logic semiconductors for last month, amid a global shortage of chips to operate everything from vehicles to smartphones. The country’s exports of logic semiconductors rose 55.7 percent from a year earlier, climbing to US$3 billion for the first time, data released yesterday by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed. Exports of memory chips, where the country leads the world, increased 13.6 percent to US$6.6 billion, the data showed. Chips account for the largest share of the nation’s exports, which last month recorded their biggest jump since 1988. Sales of mobile phones and displays, two other major areas of tech exports, rose 43 percent and 38.7 percent respectively, indicating a global boom in tech demand as major economies reopen as COVID-19 vaccination campaigns progress.

ELECTRONICS

Apple to drop mask rule

Apple Inc plans to drop its mask requirement for vaccinated customers at many US stores beginning next week, a move that will mark yet another major retailer moving away from the COVID-19 safety protocol as US states ease restrictions. The technology giant has begun informing retail employees of the impending change in affected markets, people with knowledge of the matter said. The change is to go into effect as early as today, and employees have been told that they would not be required to ask customers for verification of vaccination. Workers would still need to wear masks at stores, Apple told staff.

E-COMMERCE

Glance to buy Shop101

Indian mobile content provider Glance InMobi Pte agreed to acquire e-commerce start-up Shop101 to expand into influencer-led shopping in the South Asian country. Glance, which in December last year attained “unicorn” status after backing from Alphabet Inc’s Google and Peter Thiel’s Mithril Capital, pushes curated news and entertainment content onto smartphone lock screens and also runs a short video app. It now plans to bring its content creators to work in tandem with Shop101’s commerce technology and supply chain infrastructure, the start-up said yesterday. It did not disclose the deal’s value.

CLOUD COMPUTING

OVHcloud revives IPO bid

French cloud computing services provider OVHcloud yesterday recommitted to an initial public offering (IPO) on Euronext’s Paris stock exchange, but provided no timetable and no fundraising target. The company also disclosed for the first time an annual core operating profit, saying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization last year amounted to 255 million euros (US$309 million). It did not provide a comparable figure for 2019. Sales totaled 632 million euros, OVHcloud said, reflecting a growth of about 5 percent from a year earlier.

MALAYSIA

Najib fails to halt bankruptcy

Former prime minister Najib Razak faltered in his bid to get a high court to halt bankruptcy proceedings against him for failing to pay a tax bill totaling 1.74 billion ringgit (US$420 million). Kuala Lumpur High Court Judge Ahmad Bache yesterday dismissed Najib’s application for a stay of execution, according to an e-mail exchange between the court and relevant parties. Separately, the court of appeal is to hear Najib’s plea tomorrow, his lawyer, Farhan Shafee, said.