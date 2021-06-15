Group expects central bank to maintain rates

Staff writer, with CNA





The central bank is expected to leave its key interest rates unchanged at a quarterly meeting on Thursday, maintaining its loose liquidity policy amid economic uncertainty caused by an outbreak of domestic COVID-19 cases, Yuanta-Polaris Research Institute (元大寶華綜經院) president Liang Kuo-yuan (梁國源) said yesterday.

While Taiwan’s economic outlook is good based on solid global demand, private consumption has been adversely affected by the COVID-19 situation, Liang said.

Since domestic cases spiked in the middle of last month, Taiwan has implemented a level 3 alert, under which all entertainment venues are closed and on-site dining is prohibited.

Taiwan’s economy appears “hot” in the area of exports, as the local manufacturing sector has remained largely unscathed by the outbreak, but domestic consumption has been “cold,” Liang said.

Under such circumstances, the central bank would not be motivated to adjust its monetary policy, he said.

The central bank in March left its key interest rates unchanged for a fourth straight quarter, keeping the discount rate at a historic low of 1.125 percent.

However, Liang said that the bank might consider extending its financial relief package from last year for small and medium-sized enterprises, as they are seen as the backbone of the economy.

The central bank is also likely to again raise its forecast for Taiwan’s economic growth this year, but not as much as the projection by the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS), analysts said.

The central bank upgraded its economic forecast in March, from 3.68 percent to 4.53 percent, while the DGBAS last week raised its projection from 4.64 percent to 5.46 percent, on an anticipated 15.44 percent annual increase in exports of merchandise and services.

However, the DGBAS lowered its forecast for domestic private consumption by 0.99 percentage points to 2.75 percent, even though it expects the local COVID-19 outbreak to be contained by the end of the third quarter.

Analysts said that the central bank is also expected to address the appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar, which has wiped out part of the earnings by Taiwanese exports this year, amid continued inflows of foreign funds.