The central bank is expected to leave its key interest rates unchanged at a quarterly meeting on Thursday, maintaining its loose liquidity policy amid economic uncertainty caused by an outbreak of domestic COVID-19 cases, Yuanta-Polaris Research Institute (元大寶華綜經院) president Liang Kuo-yuan (梁國源) said yesterday.
While Taiwan’s economic outlook is good based on solid global demand, private consumption has been adversely affected by the COVID-19 situation, Liang said.
Since domestic cases spiked in the middle of last month, Taiwan has implemented a level 3 alert, under which all entertainment venues are closed and on-site dining is prohibited.
Photo: Billy H.C. Kwok, Bloomberg
Taiwan’s economy appears “hot” in the area of exports, as the local manufacturing sector has remained largely unscathed by the outbreak, but domestic consumption has been “cold,” Liang said.
Under such circumstances, the central bank would not be motivated to adjust its monetary policy, he said.
The central bank in March left its key interest rates unchanged for a fourth straight quarter, keeping the discount rate at a historic low of 1.125 percent.
However, Liang said that the bank might consider extending its financial relief package from last year for small and medium-sized enterprises, as they are seen as the backbone of the economy.
The central bank is also likely to again raise its forecast for Taiwan’s economic growth this year, but not as much as the projection by the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS), analysts said.
The central bank upgraded its economic forecast in March, from 3.68 percent to 4.53 percent, while the DGBAS last week raised its projection from 4.64 percent to 5.46 percent, on an anticipated 15.44 percent annual increase in exports of merchandise and services.
However, the DGBAS lowered its forecast for domestic private consumption by 0.99 percentage points to 2.75 percent, even though it expects the local COVID-19 outbreak to be contained by the end of the third quarter.
Analysts said that the central bank is also expected to address the appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar, which has wiped out part of the earnings by Taiwanese exports this year, amid continued inflows of foreign funds.
‘FINGERPRINTING’: The ‘private relay’ feature hides a user’s IP address by rerouting the Web connection through a third party, making it impossible to infer their identity Apple Inc on Monday said a new “private relay” feature designed to obscure a user’s Web browsing behavior from Internet service providers and advertisers would not be available in China for regulatory reasons. The feature was one of a number of privacy protections Apple announced at its annual software developer conference on Monday, the latest in a years-long effort by the company to cut down on the tracking of its users by advertisers and other third parties. Apple’s decision to withhold the feature in China is the latest in a string of compromises the company has made on privacy in a country
SUPPLY CHAIN RESHUFFLE: The chipmaker was ‘cautious’ in not making commitments too early in building production in the US, citing ‘geopolitical factors,’ Nikkei Asia said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is considering building an advanced IC packaging plant in the US following a massive investment to set up a wafer fab in Arizona, Nikkei Asia reported. TSMC was considering the plant in response to “Washington’s desire to bring more of the tech supply chain onto home turf,” the report said. TSMC increasingly faces the need to expand in the US, which accounts for about 62 percent of its total sales, Nikkei Asia said, citing three sources who declined to be named. The potential US plant would be equipped with the latest 3D stacking technologies to arrange chips
Apple Inc has hired Ulrich Kranz, a former senior executive at BMW AG’s electric vehicle (EV) division, to help lead its own vehicle efforts, people familiar with the situation said. The tech giant hired Kranz in recent weeks, about a month after he stepped down as CEO of Canoo Inc, a developer of self-driving EVs. Before cofounding Canoo, Kranz was senior vice president of the group that developed the i3 and i8 cars at BMW, where he worked for 30 years. Kranz is one of Apple’s most significant automotive hires, a clear sign that the iPhone maker is determined to build a
PLEDGE: The contract chipmaker said it would issue at least NT$2.5 a share each quarter and no less than NT$10 per share for the whole of this year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, yesterday raised its proposed cash dividend for last quarter to NT$2.75 per share from NT$2.5 a year earlier, given the company’s increased earnings. That represents a payout ratio of about 51 percent based on its earnings per share of NT$5.39 in the first three months of this year. TSMC said that its board of directors approved the cash dividend distribution yesterday. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker reassured its investors that it intends to maintain a stable and sustainable dividend policy. The company said that it would issue at least NT$2.5 a share