US stocks closed modestly higher at the end of a torpid week marked with few market-moving catalysts and persistent concerns over whether inflation spikes could linger and cause the US Federal Reserve to tighten its dovish policy sooner than expected.
The NASDAQ Composite gained the most among the three major indices, while the bellwether S&P 500 squeaked its way to a second straight record closing high.
The indices have been range-bound, with few catalysts to move investor sentiment. Much of the focus centered on Thursday’s consumer price data, which eased jitters over the duration of the inflation wave.
“It’s a muted day today,” said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at Wealthspire Advisors LP, in New York. “The summer is settling in, people are slipping out of work early and there’s nothing in the news that’s going to materially drive the market in either direction.”
“So, investors are going to wait until earnings season,” he said.
The US Federal Reserve has repeatedly said that near-term price surges would not metastasize into lasting inflation, an assertion reflected in the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment report released on Friday, which showed inflation expectations easing from last month’s spike.
Investors now turn their attention to the Fed’s statement at the conclusion of next week’s two-day monetary policy meeting, which would be parsed for clues regarding the central bank’s timetable for raising key interest rates.
“Our view continues to be that inflationary data is transient and we will be around the 2 percent mark for the year,” Pursche added.
Benchmark US Treasury yields posted their biggest weekly drop in nearly a year, weighing on the interest-sensitive financial sector in recent sessions.
The US Food and Drug Administration is facing mounting criticism over its “accelerated approval” of Biogen Inc’s Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm without strong evidence of its ability to combat the disease.
Biogen shares ended down 4.4 percent, while the broader healthcare sector shed 0.7 percent.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday rose 13.36 points, or 0.04 percent, to 34,479.6, the S&P 500 gained 8.26 points, or 0.19 percent, to 4,247.44 and the NASDAQ Composite added 49.09 points, or 0.35 percent, to 14,069.42.
For the week, the S&P rose 0.4 percent and the NASDAQ advanced 1.8 percent, while the Dow lost 0.8 percent.
Among the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, rebounding financial stocks and tech led the gainers on Friday, while healthcare suffered the biggest percentage drop.
Much of the trading volume this week was attributable to the ongoing social media-driven “meme stock” phenomenon, in which retail investors swarm around heavily shorted stocks.
However, meme stock moves were more muted on Friday, with AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc outperformed, gaining 15.4 percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by a 1.83-to-1 ratio; on NASDAQ, a 1.70-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 33 new 52-week highs and one new low; the NASDAQ Composite recorded 108 new highs and 16 new lows.
Volume on US exchanges was 9.11 billion shares, compared with the 10.56 billion average over the past 20 trading days.
‘FINGERPRINTING’: The ‘private relay’ feature hides a user’s IP address by rerouting the Web connection through a third party, making it impossible to infer their identity Apple Inc on Monday said a new “private relay” feature designed to obscure a user’s Web browsing behavior from Internet service providers and advertisers would not be available in China for regulatory reasons. The feature was one of a number of privacy protections Apple announced at its annual software developer conference on Monday, the latest in a years-long effort by the company to cut down on the tracking of its users by advertisers and other third parties. Apple’s decision to withhold the feature in China is the latest in a string of compromises the company has made on privacy in a country
Apple Inc has hired Ulrich Kranz, a former senior executive at BMW AG’s electric vehicle (EV) division, to help lead its own vehicle efforts, people familiar with the situation said. The tech giant hired Kranz in recent weeks, about a month after he stepped down as CEO of Canoo Inc, a developer of self-driving EVs. Before cofounding Canoo, Kranz was senior vice president of the group that developed the i3 and i8 cars at BMW, where he worked for 30 years. Kranz is one of Apple’s most significant automotive hires, a clear sign that the iPhone maker is determined to build a
PLEDGE: The contract chipmaker said it would issue at least NT$2.5 a share each quarter and no less than NT$10 per share for the whole of this year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, yesterday raised its proposed cash dividend for last quarter to NT$2.75 per share from NT$2.5 a year earlier, given the company’s increased earnings. That represents a payout ratio of about 51 percent based on its earnings per share of NT$5.39 in the first three months of this year. TSMC said that its board of directors approved the cash dividend distribution yesterday. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker reassured its investors that it intends to maintain a stable and sustainable dividend policy. The company said that it would issue at least NT$2.5 a share
TIMELY RAIN: Before the arrival of the seasonal plum rains late last month, the nation had gone almost a year without significant rainfall in catchment areas Timely plum rains have significantly alleviated a historic water shortage in Taiwan, allowing water restriction measures to be lifted in some areas, while the hardest-hit areas remain on alert, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said yesterday. “Thanks to Tropical Storm Choi-Wan, the sustained plum rains and continued water resource management efforts, the water situation in Taiwan has been greatly alleviated,” Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美華) told an online news conference. More than 100mm of rain has fallen in the catchment areas of the reservoirs in Miaoli and Taichung counties over the past few days, Water Resources Agency data