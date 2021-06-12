World Business Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Yellen urges debt funding

Debt relief for poor and developing countries would be hampered without new funding, while US$2.7 billion in current unmet US commitments to the World Bank, IMF and other institutions would grow, Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen on Thursday told members of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations. The G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) for poor countries and a new debt restructuring “Common Framework” need funding from congress, she said. “Without new funding, the United States could be forced to delay the multilateral debt process under the Common Framework and charge much higher interest rates on DSSI debt service suspensions,” Yellen said. The Treasury’s budget plan also includes funding for the first-ever US contribution to the IMF’s Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust, a fund that aids poor countries. It would also allow the nation to lend IMF Special Drawing Rights through the trust to poorer countries that need them.

UNITED STATES

Household net worth surges

Household net worth jumped in the first three months of the year to a fresh record, propelled by further gains in stock prices and home values. It grew by US$5 trillion, or 3.8 percent, to US$136.9 trillion in the first quarter, a Federal Reserve report on Thursday showed. The increase included a US$3.2 trillion gain in the value of equities and a more than US$968 billion improvement in real estate held by households. Federal debt outstanding increased nearly US$386 billion, or an annualized 6.5 percent, to US$24 trillion. Government debt has swelled during the pandemic, as policymakers stepped in to ease the economic impact of the health crisis on people and businesses.

AIRLINES

Archer unveils electric plane

United Airlines-backed start-up Archer Aviation Inc on Thursday unveiled its future electric aircraft in traffic-choked Los Angeles. The so-called Maker electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle (eVTOL) would have a 60-mile (97km) range and fly at 240kph when it enters commercial service in 2024, the Palo Alto, California-based Archer said. The company also plans to operate in Miami. Airlines and other companies see a future where eVTOLs help ease traffic congestion by moving commuters in small electric aircraft, free of carbon emissions. United Airlines Holdings Inc has invested US$20 million in Archer, which in February said it plans to merge with a special purpose acquisition company overseen by investment banker Ken Moelis later this year. That deal valued the startup at US$3.8 billion. United also plans to acquire as many as 200 Makers from Archer if the aircraft meets its performance and operational needs.

AUTOMAKERS

Toyota sets carbon goal

Toyota Motor Corp is aiming to make all its global factories carbon neutral by 2035, a senior executive said yesterday, pulling forward the goal by 15 years from 2050. The automaker is to focus initially on introducing new technologies for processes such as painting, coating and casting, chief production officer Masamichi Okada said. It would also consider having onsite and offsite power sources that it can rely on for renewable energy, he added. To achieve carbon neutrality, Toyota aims to have a variety of options, Okada said, adding that the company wants to work with multiple types of models for electric vehicles and assemble them simultaneously.