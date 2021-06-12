UNITED STATES
Yellen urges debt funding
Debt relief for poor and developing countries would be hampered without new funding, while US$2.7 billion in current unmet US commitments to the World Bank, IMF and other institutions would grow, Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen on Thursday told members of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations. The G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) for poor countries and a new debt restructuring “Common Framework” need funding from congress, she said. “Without new funding, the United States could be forced to delay the multilateral debt process under the Common Framework and charge much higher interest rates on DSSI debt service suspensions,” Yellen said. The Treasury’s budget plan also includes funding for the first-ever US contribution to the IMF’s Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust, a fund that aids poor countries. It would also allow the nation to lend IMF Special Drawing Rights through the trust to poorer countries that need them.
UNITED STATES
Household net worth surges
Household net worth jumped in the first three months of the year to a fresh record, propelled by further gains in stock prices and home values. It grew by US$5 trillion, or 3.8 percent, to US$136.9 trillion in the first quarter, a Federal Reserve report on Thursday showed. The increase included a US$3.2 trillion gain in the value of equities and a more than US$968 billion improvement in real estate held by households. Federal debt outstanding increased nearly US$386 billion, or an annualized 6.5 percent, to US$24 trillion. Government debt has swelled during the pandemic, as policymakers stepped in to ease the economic impact of the health crisis on people and businesses.
AIRLINES
Archer unveils electric plane
United Airlines-backed start-up Archer Aviation Inc on Thursday unveiled its future electric aircraft in traffic-choked Los Angeles. The so-called Maker electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle (eVTOL) would have a 60-mile (97km) range and fly at 240kph when it enters commercial service in 2024, the Palo Alto, California-based Archer said. The company also plans to operate in Miami. Airlines and other companies see a future where eVTOLs help ease traffic congestion by moving commuters in small electric aircraft, free of carbon emissions. United Airlines Holdings Inc has invested US$20 million in Archer, which in February said it plans to merge with a special purpose acquisition company overseen by investment banker Ken Moelis later this year. That deal valued the startup at US$3.8 billion. United also plans to acquire as many as 200 Makers from Archer if the aircraft meets its performance and operational needs.
AUTOMAKERS
Toyota sets carbon goal
Toyota Motor Corp is aiming to make all its global factories carbon neutral by 2035, a senior executive said yesterday, pulling forward the goal by 15 years from 2050. The automaker is to focus initially on introducing new technologies for processes such as painting, coating and casting, chief production officer Masamichi Okada said. It would also consider having onsite and offsite power sources that it can rely on for renewable energy, he added. To achieve carbon neutrality, Toyota aims to have a variety of options, Okada said, adding that the company wants to work with multiple types of models for electric vehicles and assemble them simultaneously.
‘FINGERPRINTING’: The ‘private relay’ feature hides a user’s IP address by rerouting the Web connection through a third party, making it impossible to infer their identity Apple Inc on Monday said a new “private relay” feature designed to obscure a user’s Web browsing behavior from Internet service providers and advertisers would not be available in China for regulatory reasons. The feature was one of a number of privacy protections Apple announced at its annual software developer conference on Monday, the latest in a years-long effort by the company to cut down on the tracking of its users by advertisers and other third parties. Apple’s decision to withhold the feature in China is the latest in a string of compromises the company has made on privacy in a country
Ground down by the sapping realities of modern city life, China’s young people are “lying flat,” the latest buzzword for those tapping out of a culture of endless work with little reward. With growing inequality and rising costs of living nudging traditional markers of success out of reach, some young people are choosing to do the bare minimum at work, dialing back the go-getting aspirations their parents once harbored. “Tang ping (躺平)” — or “lying flat” — has emerged as the latest Internet-crafted principle to navigate the pains of finding a job among thousands of applicants, plodding through long days and then
PLEDGE: The contract chipmaker said it would issue at least NT$2.5 a share each quarter and no less than NT$10 per share for the whole of this year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, yesterday raised its proposed cash dividend for last quarter to NT$2.75 per share from NT$2.5 a year earlier, given the company’s increased earnings. That represents a payout ratio of about 51 percent based on its earnings per share of NT$5.39 in the first three months of this year. TSMC said that its board of directors approved the cash dividend distribution yesterday. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker reassured its investors that it intends to maintain a stable and sustainable dividend policy. The company said that it would issue at least NT$2.5 a share
TIMELY RAIN: Before the arrival of the seasonal plum rains late last month, the nation had gone almost a year without significant rainfall in catchment areas Timely plum rains have significantly alleviated a historic water shortage in Taiwan, allowing water restriction measures to be lifted in some areas, while the hardest-hit areas remain on alert, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said yesterday. “Thanks to Tropical Storm Choi-Wan, the sustained plum rains and continued water resource management efforts, the water situation in Taiwan has been greatly alleviated,” Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美華) told an online news conference. More than 100mm of rain has fallen in the catchment areas of the reservoirs in Miaoli and Taichung counties over the past few days, Water Resources Agency data