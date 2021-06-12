Amazon.com Inc faces a record EU privacy fine as high as 350 million euros (US$426 million) as a probe by its main data protection watchdog in the bloc draws to a close.
Luxembourg’s Data Protection Commission is planning to slap the online retailer with the penalty following a 2018 complaint by a French privacy rights group, said three people familiar with the probe, who cannot be identified because the decision is not final.
La Quadrature du Net, which said it was acting on behalf of more than 10,000 customers, had called on regulators to crack down on “behavioral analysis and targeted advertising” by Amazon and levy a fine that was as “high as possible” due to the “massive, lasting and manifestly deliberate nature” of the alleged violations without the consent of its users.
Photo: Reuters
EU data protection regulators’ powers have increased significantly since the bloc’s General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, took effect in May 2018. It allows watchdogs for the first time to levy fines of as much as 4 percent of a firm’s annual global sales. The biggest fine to date was a penalty of 50 million euros for Google issued by French watchdog CNIL.
Amazon and the Luxembourg data protection watchdog declined to comment on the fine, which was first reported by Dow Jones. Local laws bind the Luxembourg authority to professional secrecy and prevent it from commenting on individual cases, or confirm receipt of a complaint.
“It’s good to see that after three years of silence, something is happening,” said Bastien Le Querrec, a member of La Quadrature du Net’s litigation team, adding that the group was not aware of the decision.
Amazon has drawn scrutiny in recent years for the vast trove of data it has amassed on a range of customers and partners, including independent merchants that sell on its retail marketplace, users of its Alexa digital assistant, and shoppers whose browsing and purchase history inform what Amazon shows them on its Web site.
The company says it collects and analyzes data to improve the customer experience, and sets guidelines governing what employees can do with internal data. Some lawmakers and regulators have raised concerns that the company has used what it knows to give itself an unfair advantage in the marketplace.
The privacy probe also adds to intense antitrust scrutiny of Amazon’s business in Europe.
Amazon is being investigated by the EU over its use of data from sellers on its platform and whether it unfairly favors its own products. Germany has multiple probes into Amazon’s sales.
The UK is also examining similar issues to the EU, the Financial Times reported earlier on Thursday.
‘FINGERPRINTING’: The ‘private relay’ feature hides a user’s IP address by rerouting the Web connection through a third party, making it impossible to infer their identity Apple Inc on Monday said a new “private relay” feature designed to obscure a user’s Web browsing behavior from Internet service providers and advertisers would not be available in China for regulatory reasons. The feature was one of a number of privacy protections Apple announced at its annual software developer conference on Monday, the latest in a years-long effort by the company to cut down on the tracking of its users by advertisers and other third parties. Apple’s decision to withhold the feature in China is the latest in a string of compromises the company has made on privacy in a country
Ground down by the sapping realities of modern city life, China’s young people are “lying flat,” the latest buzzword for those tapping out of a culture of endless work with little reward. With growing inequality and rising costs of living nudging traditional markers of success out of reach, some young people are choosing to do the bare minimum at work, dialing back the go-getting aspirations their parents once harbored. “Tang ping (躺平)” — or “lying flat” — has emerged as the latest Internet-crafted principle to navigate the pains of finding a job among thousands of applicants, plodding through long days and then
PLEDGE: The contract chipmaker said it would issue at least NT$2.5 a share each quarter and no less than NT$10 per share for the whole of this year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, yesterday raised its proposed cash dividend for last quarter to NT$2.75 per share from NT$2.5 a year earlier, given the company’s increased earnings. That represents a payout ratio of about 51 percent based on its earnings per share of NT$5.39 in the first three months of this year. TSMC said that its board of directors approved the cash dividend distribution yesterday. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker reassured its investors that it intends to maintain a stable and sustainable dividend policy. The company said that it would issue at least NT$2.5 a share
TIMELY RAIN: Before the arrival of the seasonal plum rains late last month, the nation had gone almost a year without significant rainfall in catchment areas Timely plum rains have significantly alleviated a historic water shortage in Taiwan, allowing water restriction measures to be lifted in some areas, while the hardest-hit areas remain on alert, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said yesterday. “Thanks to Tropical Storm Choi-Wan, the sustained plum rains and continued water resource management efforts, the water situation in Taiwan has been greatly alleviated,” Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美華) told an online news conference. More than 100mm of rain has fallen in the catchment areas of the reservoirs in Miaoli and Taichung counties over the past few days, Water Resources Agency data