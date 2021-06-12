US consumer prices last month rose by more than forecast, extending a months-long buildup in inflation that risks becoming more established as the economy strengthens.
The consumer price index (CPI) climbed 0.6 percent, the second-largest advance in more than a decade. Although distorted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the CPI jumped 5 percent from a year ago, the largest annual gain since August 2008, US Department of Labor data released on Thursday showed.
The gains were in large part driven by the pricing snapback in categories associated with a broader reopening of the economy. The CPI report showed steady growth in the costs of used vehicles, household furnishings, airfares and apparel.
Photo: AFP
The increase in previously owned cars and trucks accounted for about one-third of the total monthly advance in the CPI, the department said.
While the large gains in these areas support the US Federal Reserve’s view of temporary price pressures, “we see signs of inflationary pressures broadening out, which we believe will keep monthly price gains from merely falling back to their pre-pandemic trend,” Wells Fargo & Co economists Sarah House and Shannon Seery said in a note.
Price pressures continue to build across the economy, as businesses scramble to balance a rush of demand against shortages of materials and, in some cases, labor. Shipping bottlenecks, higher input costs and rising wages are challenges to companies looking to protect profit margins.
Excluding the volatile food and energy components, core CPI rose by a larger-than-forecast 0.7 percent. The core measure rose 3.8 percent from 12 months ago, the most since 1992. It is also distorted by the comparison with the pandemic-depressed reading last year.
Underscoring the clear acceleration in inflation more recently, core CPI over the past three months has increased at a 5.2 percent annualized pace, the fastest since 1991.
Strong consumer spending on merchandise — in part driven by government stimulus — has led to growing order backlogs and lean inventories. The lifting of pandemic restrictions, increases in vaccinations and a flurry of social activity are translating into more services demand — another propellant for inflation.
“The May CPI report shows reopening-sensitive categories dominating price pressures for a second straight month,” Bloomberg economists Andrew Husby and Yelena Shulyatyeva said after the release.
The question economists and investors are wrestling with is whether these factors would have a temporary impact on inflation as the Fed expects or whether they would become more ingrained against a backdrop of massive fiscal and monetary policy support.
After rising earlier, the yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped back below 1.5 percent as investors digested the data. The US dollar was little changed and the S&P 500 advanced to a fresh record.
