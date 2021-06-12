Britain’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic sped up in April as lockdown measures eased, with the fastest monthly growth since July last year leaving output a record 27.6 percent higher than a year earlier, when the virus was rampant and lockdown tightest.
The figures released yesterday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed rapid growth in the services sector, as non-
essential retail and hospitality businesses opened their doors after months of closure and schools fully restarted.
Photo: Reuters
Economic output rose 2.3 percent month-on-month in April, marking the fastest growth since July, the ONS said, and slightly above the Reuters poll consensus for a 2.2 percent increase.
“The jump in GDP in April was another sign that consumers are raring to spend as the economy reopens,” said Thomas Pugh, UK economist at consultancy Capital Economics.
However, British economic output remained 3.7 percent below its level in February last year, before the pandemic led to lockdown measures, the ONS said.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to fully lift lockdown restrictions in England on June 21, helped by a swift rollout of COVID-19 vaccines that has brightened Britain’s economic outlook.
However, with the Delta variant of COVID-19 first detected in India spreading fast, Johnson has said the lifting of lockdown could be delayed.
April’s growth came despite an unexpected 1.3 percent drop in industrial output, reflecting widespread maintenance of oil rigs and a shortage of computer chips for automakers.
Output in the services sector jumped 3.4 percent in monthly terms in April — above all forecasts in the Reuters poll that pointed to growth of 2.8 percent.
Schools reopening added 0.7 percentage points to GDP growth in April, while the retail and wholesale sector added 0.9 percentage points, the ONS said.
Construction output fell unexpectedly by 2 percent in April — although the ONS said this followed a hefty 5.8 percent jump in March.
“Today’s figures are a promising sign that our economy is beginning to recover,” British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said.
The Bank of England last month raised its forecast for British economic growth this year to 7.25 percent from February’s estimate of 5 percent.
That would be the fastest annual growth since 1941, when Britain was rearming during World War II. However, it comes after output plunged by almost 10 percent, the biggest drop in more than 300 years.
Trade with the EU continues to be hurt by friction from new post-Brexit trade restrictions, though less than at the start of the year.
Compared with three years ago — the last time trade was unaffected by either COVID-19 or fears of an imminent disruptive Brexit — British goods exports to the EU in April were 7.1 percent lower and imports from the EU were 15.3 percent lower.
Exports to the EU were also below their average for 2019.
“That is a disappointing performance, given the boom in global trade flows; UK exporters have lost market share,” Samuel Tombs of Pantheon Macroeconomics said.
