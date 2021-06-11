World Business Quick Take

Agencies





JAPAN

Olympic sponsors weigh ties

Corporate sponsors of the Tokyo Olympic Games have hired consulting firms to advise them on whether to push ahead with Olympic-themed marketing plans or limit their association with an event that could damage their brands, the Financial Times reported. The consultants include Kantar Group from the UK and two Japan-based firms, Macromill Inc and Intage Holdings, it said, citing unidentified people. More than 60 Japanese firms, such as Toyota Motor Corp and beverage maker Asahi Group Holdings Ltd, have together paid more than US$3 billion to sponsor the Games.

CHINA

Data security law passed

Beijing yesterday passed a data security law, strengthening its control over digital information amid a crackdown on local technology giants and market access disputes with the US. The legislation was approved by the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, state broadcaster China Central Television said. The full text of the legislation was not immediately released. An earlier draft called for establishing a categorical and hierarchical system for data and risk-assessment mechanisms.

UNITED KINGDOM

Amazon probe mulled

The Competition and Markets Authority is planning a formal investigation into Amazon.com Inc, the Financial Times reported, citing three people with knowledge of the matter. The competition regulator has been analyzing Amazon’s business for months, the newspaper said. While the timing and scope of any investigation were still being worked on, the probe might focus on whether Amazon favors merchants that use its logistics and delivery services, the report said. The move follows an ongoing EU investigation into Amazon.

MEXICO

Central bank head to change

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said that he would nominate Secretary of Finance and Public Credit Arturo Herrera to head the central bank, replacing Rogelio Ramirez de la O, as he aims at maintaining the current economic policy in his remaining three years in office. The move came days after Lopez Obrador suffered a setback in midterm legislative elections in which his ruling party lost its absolute majority in the lower house of Congress. The nomination must be approved by the Senate.

EQUITIES

Aramco sells Islamic bonds

Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco), the world’s biggest energy company, on Wednesday sold US$6 billion of bonds in its first US dollar-denominated Islamic bond sale. The state-controlled firm sold sukuk due in three, five and 10 years, and the longest portion would yield 120 basis points above Treasuries, a person familiar with the matter said. That is down from initial talks of about 160 basis points. Order books for the sale were in excess of US$60 billion, they said.

BANKING

Deutsche eyes provision cut

Deutsche Bank AG expects to book a 100 million euros (US$122 million) provision in the second quarter of this year after a German court ruling allowed some clients to challenge higher fees on their accounts. Germany’s largest lender expects that the ruling would also influence revenue by 100 million euros in the second and third quarter, Deutsche Bank chief financial officer James von Moltke said. Von Moltke reiterating a guidance for a more “normalized” market impact in the second quarter and the remainder of the year.