JAPAN
Olympic sponsors weigh ties
Corporate sponsors of the Tokyo Olympic Games have hired consulting firms to advise them on whether to push ahead with Olympic-themed marketing plans or limit their association with an event that could damage their brands, the Financial Times reported. The consultants include Kantar Group from the UK and two Japan-based firms, Macromill Inc and Intage Holdings, it said, citing unidentified people. More than 60 Japanese firms, such as Toyota Motor Corp and beverage maker Asahi Group Holdings Ltd, have together paid more than US$3 billion to sponsor the Games.
CHINA
Data security law passed
Beijing yesterday passed a data security law, strengthening its control over digital information amid a crackdown on local technology giants and market access disputes with the US. The legislation was approved by the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, state broadcaster China Central Television said. The full text of the legislation was not immediately released. An earlier draft called for establishing a categorical and hierarchical system for data and risk-assessment mechanisms.
UNITED KINGDOM
Amazon probe mulled
The Competition and Markets Authority is planning a formal investigation into Amazon.com Inc, the Financial Times reported, citing three people with knowledge of the matter. The competition regulator has been analyzing Amazon’s business for months, the newspaper said. While the timing and scope of any investigation were still being worked on, the probe might focus on whether Amazon favors merchants that use its logistics and delivery services, the report said. The move follows an ongoing EU investigation into Amazon.
MEXICO
Central bank head to change
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said that he would nominate Secretary of Finance and Public Credit Arturo Herrera to head the central bank, replacing Rogelio Ramirez de la O, as he aims at maintaining the current economic policy in his remaining three years in office. The move came days after Lopez Obrador suffered a setback in midterm legislative elections in which his ruling party lost its absolute majority in the lower house of Congress. The nomination must be approved by the Senate.
EQUITIES
Aramco sells Islamic bonds
Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco), the world’s biggest energy company, on Wednesday sold US$6 billion of bonds in its first US dollar-denominated Islamic bond sale. The state-controlled firm sold sukuk due in three, five and 10 years, and the longest portion would yield 120 basis points above Treasuries, a person familiar with the matter said. That is down from initial talks of about 160 basis points. Order books for the sale were in excess of US$60 billion, they said.
BANKING
Deutsche eyes provision cut
Deutsche Bank AG expects to book a 100 million euros (US$122 million) provision in the second quarter of this year after a German court ruling allowed some clients to challenge higher fees on their accounts. Germany’s largest lender expects that the ruling would also influence revenue by 100 million euros in the second and third quarter, Deutsche Bank chief financial officer James von Moltke said. Von Moltke reiterating a guidance for a more “normalized” market impact in the second quarter and the remainder of the year.
‘FINGERPRINTING’: The ‘private relay’ feature hides a user’s IP address by rerouting the Web connection through a third party, making it impossible to infer their identity Apple Inc on Monday said a new “private relay” feature designed to obscure a user’s Web browsing behavior from Internet service providers and advertisers would not be available in China for regulatory reasons. The feature was one of a number of privacy protections Apple announced at its annual software developer conference on Monday, the latest in a years-long effort by the company to cut down on the tracking of its users by advertisers and other third parties. Apple’s decision to withhold the feature in China is the latest in a string of compromises the company has made on privacy in a country
Ground down by the sapping realities of modern city life, China’s young people are “lying flat,” the latest buzzword for those tapping out of a culture of endless work with little reward. With growing inequality and rising costs of living nudging traditional markers of success out of reach, some young people are choosing to do the bare minimum at work, dialing back the go-getting aspirations their parents once harbored. “Tang ping (躺平)” — or “lying flat” — has emerged as the latest Internet-crafted principle to navigate the pains of finding a job among thousands of applicants, plodding through long days and then
Japan is seeking to “drive growth” in the nation’s chip industry, trying to breathe new life into a sector with massive capacity, but trouble turning out cutting-edge products, the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a report yesterday. The ministry would treat semiconductor industry growth as a “national project” — as important as securing food and energy, it said. The Japanese government will support the establishment of manufacturing bases, including through joint ventures with overseas chip foundries, the ministry said. The push comes amid a global chip shortage that has weighed on manufacturing across a range of industries and threatens
TIMELY RAIN: Before the arrival of the seasonal plum rains late last month, the nation had gone almost a year without significant rainfall in catchment areas Timely plum rains have significantly alleviated a historic water shortage in Taiwan, allowing water restriction measures to be lifted in some areas, while the hardest-hit areas remain on alert, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said yesterday. “Thanks to Tropical Storm Choi-Wan, the sustained plum rains and continued water resource management efforts, the water situation in Taiwan has been greatly alleviated,” Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美華) told an online news conference. More than 100mm of rain has fallen in the catchment areas of the reservoirs in Miaoli and Taichung counties over the past few days, Water Resources Agency data