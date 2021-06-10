World Business Quick Take

SOUTH KOREA

Employment recovering

The country last month came closer to recovering to pre-COVID-19 levels of employment as more people ventured out looking for jobs after the economy expanded at a faster pace than previously thought. The economy added 619,000 jobs from a year earlier, a third month of gains, the statistics office reported yesterday. The country has recouped more than 80 percent of the positions lost during the COVID-19 crisis, the Ministry of Economy and Finance said in a separate statement. The jobless rate increased to 3.8 percent from 3.7 percent the previous month.

CANADA

Trade surplus posted in April

A trade surplus was recorded in April as imports and exports of merchandise declined, largely because of slumping trade in motor vehicles and parts, authorities said. The slump was mainly due to production shutdowns in the auto assembly industry as a result of the global shortage of chips, the agency said. The country went from a trade deficit of C$1.3 billion (US$1.08 billion) in March to a surplus of C$594 million in April. Canada’s merchandise imports fell 4.7 percent to C$49.6 billion in April, while exports fell 1 percent to C$50.2 billion.

GERMANY

Exports up for 12th month

Exports ticked up in April, official data showed yesterday, rising for the 12th consecutive month. Demand for goods climbed 0.3 percent month-on-month in seasonally adjusted figures, federal statistics office Destatis said. Compared with February last year, the month before the COVID-19 pandemic forced worldwide curbs on economic activity, exports were just 0.5 percent lower in April. Imports fell 1.7 percent month-on-month, as manufacturers struggled to get their hands on key raw materials, including semiconductors and lumber.

UNITED STATES

Job openings hit record

Employers posted a record 9.3 million job openings in April, with the US economy reopening at break-neck speed. The number of job openings soared 12 percent from the 8.3 million counted in March. However, employers hired just 6.1 million, up 1 percent from March, a Department of Labor report said on Tuesday, suggesting that positions are opening faster than companies can fill them. The number of Americans quitting their jobs rose 11 percent to almost 4 million in April, the highest figure in records going back to 2000.

TRADE

EU, US to end steel tariffs

EU and US leaders are set to commit to lifting steel tariffs before Dec. 1 and avoid any further transatlantic trade disputes, a draft statement prepared for a summit in Brussels on Tuesday next week said. The draft, seen by Reuters and which was to be discussed by EU ambassadors yesterday, also commits to ending a long-running spat over subsidies to aircraft makers before July 11.

AUTOMAKERS

Chip expert new Ferrari CEO

Italian automaker Ferrari NV yesterday named Benedetto Vigna, an expert in semiconductors, as its new chief executive officer, starting from September. The 52-year-old Italian is currently a member of the executive committee of French chipmaker STMicroelectronics NV, and head of its analogue, microelectromechanical systems and sensors group. Vigna is to take over from John Elkann, the scion of the Italian Agnelli automotive dynasty, who would retain his other position as chairman of Ferrari.