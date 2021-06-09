GERMANY
Industrial data disappoints
Industrial production dipped more than expected in April, official data showed yesterday, as manufacturers grappled with semiconductor and timber shortages. Industrial output fell 1 percent month-on-month in Europe’s top economy, federal statistics agency Destatis said, citing figures adjusted for seasonal swings. Compared with February last year, the month before the first COVID-19 restrictions were imposed, April’s output was 5.6 percent lower.
AUSTRALIA
Survey results optimistic
The country’s economy appears to be entering “a new period of growth,” with a survey of business conditions reaching a record high last month, led by the employment, profitability and trading sub-components. The conditions index — which measures hiring, sales and profits — advanced from 32 in April to 37 last month, National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB) said yesterday. Business confidence eased to 20 from a downwardly revised 23 in April. “The strength in activity should see further gains in employment and with high rates of capacity utilization and elevated confidence, we hope that business investment continues to lift,” NAB chief economist Alan Oster said.
SWEDEN
Spending drags economy
The economy unexpectedly contracted in April, as weaker consumer spending dampened the largest Nordic economy’s rapid recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. GDP shrank 1.4 percent from the previous month, preliminary data from Statistics Sweden showed. The country has enjoyed a rebound driven by manufacturing and exports, and its economy expanded 0.8 percent in the first three months of this year. Household consumption shrank 5.1 percent in April, but the statistics office said consumption is expected to pick up pace after the country started easing restrictions to contain coronavirus transmission on Tuesday last week.
ELECTRONICS
Nvidia submits request
Nvidia Corp has submitted an application to Chinese competition regulators to review a US$40 billion takeover of UK chip designer Arm Ltd, the Financial Times reported yesterday, citing people familiar with the matter. The application was made in the past few weeks and sets in motion a period of scrutiny that could take up to 18 months, according to Chinese antitrust lawyers, the paper reported. Nvidia last month said that it expects to close the Arm acquisition by March next year, after having struck a deal with Softbank Group Corp in September last year. The Japanese conglomerate is in talks with banks for a loan of about US$7.5 billion tied to the Arm sale, Bloomberg News reported, with Mizuho Bank Ltd coordinating the deal.
INSURANCE
Cevian to push for change
Christer Gardell, managing partner at Cevian Capital AB, said the Stockholm-based activist investor holds 4.95 percent of Aviva PLC after purchasing almost 195 million shares. Cevian plans to use the stake to target bigger cost cuts and shareholder returns, he said. The London-based insurer’s costs are already “moving in the right direction,” but there is potential to be more ambitious and target “at least” ￡500 million (US$708 million) in cuts by 2023, Gardell said. With the right strategy, Aviva’s share price could top ￡8, which is almost double its value today, he said.
EXPANSION DRIVE: To expedite manufacturing of advanced chips, the chipmaker would transform domestic research centers into initial production facilities, TSMC said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday unveiled the layout of its new fab in Arizona and reiterated its determination to ramp up advanced 5-nanometer chip production in 2024. The company said that construction of Fab 21, in which it would invest US$10 billion to US$12 billion, has begun on a 445 hectare plot in Phoenix. “As we expect demand for 5-nanometer [chips] will be strong and sustainable in the long term, we have made the Arizona fab, Fab 21, one of the 5-nanometer manufacturing sites,” TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei (魏哲家) told the company’s annual technology symposium. The chipmaker has shipped
Ground down by the sapping realities of modern city life, China’s young people are “lying flat,” the latest buzzword for those tapping out of a culture of endless work with little reward. With growing inequality and rising costs of living nudging traditional markers of success out of reach, some young people are choosing to do the bare minimum at work, dialing back the go-getting aspirations their parents once harbored. “Tang ping (躺平)” — or “lying flat” — has emerged as the latest Internet-crafted principle to navigate the pains of finding a job among thousands of applicants, plodding through long days and then
Japan is seeking to “drive growth” in the nation’s chip industry, trying to breathe new life into a sector with massive capacity, but trouble turning out cutting-edge products, the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a report yesterday. The ministry would treat semiconductor industry growth as a “national project” — as important as securing food and energy, it said. The Japanese government will support the establishment of manufacturing bases, including through joint ventures with overseas chip foundries, the ministry said. The push comes amid a global chip shortage that has weighed on manufacturing across a range of industries and threatens
Several hypermarket and convenience store chains have temporarily suspended deliveries of frozen and chilled products, as delivery service providers face skyrocketing demand amid a COVID-19 outbreak. Among chains that announced service stoppages was Hi-Life International Co Ltd (萊爾富), which on Tuesday said that deliveries of the products via Taiwan Pelican Express Co (台灣宅配通) would be halted through Saturday. Hi-Life home deliveries by HCT Logistics Co (新竹物流) would be suspended until June 15, while those by Taiwan S.F. Express Co Ltd (順豐速運) would be suspended in certain districts in New Taipei City and Taipei during an unspecified period, the company said.