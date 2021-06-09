World Business Quick Take

Agencies





GERMANY

Industrial data disappoints

Industrial production dipped more than expected in April, official data showed yesterday, as manufacturers grappled with semiconductor and timber shortages. Industrial output fell 1 percent month-on-month in Europe’s top economy, federal statistics agency Destatis said, citing figures adjusted for seasonal swings. Compared with February last year, the month before the first COVID-19 restrictions were imposed, April’s output was 5.6 percent lower.

AUSTRALIA

Survey results optimistic

The country’s economy appears to be entering “a new period of growth,” with a survey of business conditions reaching a record high last month, led by the employment, profitability and trading sub-components. The conditions index — which measures hiring, sales and profits — advanced from 32 in April to 37 last month, National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB) said yesterday. Business confidence eased to 20 from a downwardly revised 23 in April. “The strength in activity should see further gains in employment and with high rates of capacity utilization and elevated confidence, we hope that business investment continues to lift,” NAB chief economist Alan Oster said.

SWEDEN

Spending drags economy

The economy unexpectedly contracted in April, as weaker consumer spending dampened the largest Nordic economy’s rapid recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. GDP shrank 1.4 percent from the previous month, preliminary data from Statistics Sweden showed. The country has enjoyed a rebound driven by manufacturing and exports, and its economy expanded 0.8 percent in the first three months of this year. Household consumption shrank 5.1 percent in April, but the statistics office said consumption is expected to pick up pace after the country started easing restrictions to contain coronavirus transmission on Tuesday last week.

ELECTRONICS

Nvidia submits request

Nvidia Corp has submitted an application to Chinese competition regulators to review a US$40 billion takeover of UK chip designer Arm Ltd, the Financial Times reported yesterday, citing people familiar with the matter. The application was made in the past few weeks and sets in motion a period of scrutiny that could take up to 18 months, according to Chinese antitrust lawyers, the paper reported. Nvidia last month said that it expects to close the Arm acquisition by March next year, after having struck a deal with Softbank Group Corp in September last year. The Japanese conglomerate is in talks with banks for a loan of about US$7.5 billion tied to the Arm sale, Bloomberg News reported, with Mizuho Bank Ltd coordinating the deal.

INSURANCE

Cevian to push for change

Christer Gardell, managing partner at Cevian Capital AB, said the Stockholm-based activist investor holds 4.95 percent of Aviva PLC after purchasing almost 195 million shares. Cevian plans to use the stake to target bigger cost cuts and shareholder returns, he said. The London-based insurer’s costs are already “moving in the right direction,” but there is potential to be more ambitious and target “at least” ￡500 million (US$708 million) in cuts by 2023, Gardell said. With the right strategy, Aviva’s share price could top ￡8, which is almost double its value today, he said.