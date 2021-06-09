Japan’s GDP shrinks less than feared, easing woes

Bloomberg





Japan’s economy shrank less than first reported last quarter, easing concerns over the risk of a double-dip recession as the country struggles through yet another round of restrictions to contain COVID-19.

GDP contracted an annualized 3.9 percent from the final quarter of last year, the Japanese Cabinet Office reported yesterday in figures that beat analyst forecasts and showed that the world’s third-largest economy weathered a winter wave of the virus in better shape than the government earlier estimated.

With Japan’s latest virus emergency set to last through the middle of this month, about a month before the planned start of the Tokyo Olympics, economists were looking to the GDP report for any signs of extra weakness that would indicate a heightened risk of another contraction this quarter. They did not get that.

A couple take pictures in front of closed restaurants in the Shinjuku District of Tokyo on May 4. Photo: AFP

“When you see the outlook for the economy, it’s not all bad,” Dai-Ichi Life Research Institute economist Yoshiki Shinke said. “The pace of vaccination is picking up faster than expected and that’s increasing a chance of robust rebound from the third quarter.”

Separate figures showed that wages rose in April at the fastest pace since 2018.

Fast rebounds in the US and China are fueling Japanese exports, with domestic factory production in April reaching the highest since a 2019 sales tax hike.

Household spending, which has been creeping up month-on-month since February, shows recovering appetite for consumer durables even if outlays on entertainment and other services are predictably lagging.

That suggests a solid bedrock of consumer demand that could underpin growth once the pandemic is finally over.

Meanwhile, virus cases are falling and the vaccine drive is finally kicking into gear. More than 17 million doses have been administered, compared with just 1 million at the end of March. Most of those shots have come in the past three weeks.

“May and June will likely be bad, but consumption probably won’t be worsening greatly from the first quarter,” Norinchukin Research Institute economist Takeshi Minami said. “So I believe we’ll be back in positive territory for the second quarter.”