Japan’s economy shrank less than first reported last quarter, easing concerns over the risk of a double-dip recession as the country struggles through yet another round of restrictions to contain COVID-19.
GDP contracted an annualized 3.9 percent from the final quarter of last year, the Japanese Cabinet Office reported yesterday in figures that beat analyst forecasts and showed that the world’s third-largest economy weathered a winter wave of the virus in better shape than the government earlier estimated.
With Japan’s latest virus emergency set to last through the middle of this month, about a month before the planned start of the Tokyo Olympics, economists were looking to the GDP report for any signs of extra weakness that would indicate a heightened risk of another contraction this quarter. They did not get that.
Photo: AFP
“When you see the outlook for the economy, it’s not all bad,” Dai-Ichi Life Research Institute economist Yoshiki Shinke said. “The pace of vaccination is picking up faster than expected and that’s increasing a chance of robust rebound from the third quarter.”
Separate figures showed that wages rose in April at the fastest pace since 2018.
Fast rebounds in the US and China are fueling Japanese exports, with domestic factory production in April reaching the highest since a 2019 sales tax hike.
Household spending, which has been creeping up month-on-month since February, shows recovering appetite for consumer durables even if outlays on entertainment and other services are predictably lagging.
That suggests a solid bedrock of consumer demand that could underpin growth once the pandemic is finally over.
Meanwhile, virus cases are falling and the vaccine drive is finally kicking into gear. More than 17 million doses have been administered, compared with just 1 million at the end of March. Most of those shots have come in the past three weeks.
“May and June will likely be bad, but consumption probably won’t be worsening greatly from the first quarter,” Norinchukin Research Institute economist Takeshi Minami said. “So I believe we’ll be back in positive territory for the second quarter.”
EXPANSION DRIVE: To expedite manufacturing of advanced chips, the chipmaker would transform domestic research centers into initial production facilities, TSMC said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday unveiled the layout of its new fab in Arizona and reiterated its determination to ramp up advanced 5-nanometer chip production in 2024. The company said that construction of Fab 21, in which it would invest US$10 billion to US$12 billion, has begun on a 445 hectare plot in Phoenix. “As we expect demand for 5-nanometer [chips] will be strong and sustainable in the long term, we have made the Arizona fab, Fab 21, one of the 5-nanometer manufacturing sites,” TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei (魏哲家) told the company’s annual technology symposium. The chipmaker has shipped
Ground down by the sapping realities of modern city life, China’s young people are “lying flat,” the latest buzzword for those tapping out of a culture of endless work with little reward. With growing inequality and rising costs of living nudging traditional markers of success out of reach, some young people are choosing to do the bare minimum at work, dialing back the go-getting aspirations their parents once harbored. “Tang ping (躺平)” — or “lying flat” — has emerged as the latest Internet-crafted principle to navigate the pains of finding a job among thousands of applicants, plodding through long days and then
Japan is seeking to “drive growth” in the nation’s chip industry, trying to breathe new life into a sector with massive capacity, but trouble turning out cutting-edge products, the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a report yesterday. The ministry would treat semiconductor industry growth as a “national project” — as important as securing food and energy, it said. The Japanese government will support the establishment of manufacturing bases, including through joint ventures with overseas chip foundries, the ministry said. The push comes amid a global chip shortage that has weighed on manufacturing across a range of industries and threatens
Several hypermarket and convenience store chains have temporarily suspended deliveries of frozen and chilled products, as delivery service providers face skyrocketing demand amid a COVID-19 outbreak. Among chains that announced service stoppages was Hi-Life International Co Ltd (萊爾富), which on Tuesday said that deliveries of the products via Taiwan Pelican Express Co (台灣宅配通) would be halted through Saturday. Hi-Life home deliveries by HCT Logistics Co (新竹物流) would be suspended until June 15, while those by Taiwan S.F. Express Co Ltd (順豐速運) would be suspended in certain districts in New Taipei City and Taipei during an unspecified period, the company said.