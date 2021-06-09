Bitcoin’s returns start to lag mainstream assets

‘TRACE THE UNTRACEABLE’: The cryptocurrency’s decline might be linked to US authorities being able to track the tokens paid as ransom following a cyberattack

Bloomberg





The returns from bitcoin this year are sliding below traditional assets as cryptocurrencies struggle to claw back ground lost in a rout last month.

The largest token yesterday tumbled almost 6 percent at one point in Asian trading and was at a two-week low of about US$33,000 as of 1:07pm in Hong Kong.

The wider Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index fell as much as 10 percent.

Bitcoin is still up 14 percent this year, but that trails commodities as well as some European and Asian share gauges.

The proximal cause of yesterday’s weakness was unclear — one theory was that the recovery of a high-profile bitcoin ransom by the US showed the token is not beyond official control to the extent claimed by its biggest proponents.

That investigators “could trace the untraceable and seize it might be undermining the libertarian, free-of-government-control case,” Oanda Corp senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

The implications of that might have provoked the selling, he said.

The US recovered almost all the bitcoin ransom paid to the perpetrators of the cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline Co last month in a sign that law enforcement is capable of pursuing online criminals even when they operate outside the nation’s borders.

Strategists such as Halley and Evercore ISI’s Rich Ross are watching key technical levels for bitcoin.

Halley said a break below US$30,000 could lead to “another capitulation.”

Ross sees a test of support at about US$29,000.

Bitcoin has plunged from a peak of almost US$65,000 in the middle of April, casting a pall over the cryptocurrency sector. The selloff was exacerbated by billionaire Elon Musk’s public rebuke of the amount of energy used by the servers underpinning the token. Harsh Chinese regulatory oversight also soured the mood.

The virtual currency — which has more than tripled over the past year — is now in a “cooling-off period” that could last “a few months” longer, said Vijay Ayyar, head of Asia-Pacific at crypto exchange Luno Pte.