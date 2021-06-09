Apple privacy feature to exclude China

‘FINGERPRINTING’: The ‘private relay’ feature hides a user’s IP address by rerouting the Web connection through a third party, making it impossible to infer their identity

Reuters





Apple Inc on Monday said a new “private relay” feature designed to obscure a user’s Web browsing behavior from Internet service providers and advertisers would not be available in China for regulatory reasons.

The feature was one of a number of privacy protections Apple announced at its annual software developer conference on Monday, the latest in a years-long effort by the company to cut down on the tracking of its users by advertisers and other third parties.

Apple’s decision to withhold the feature in China is the latest in a string of compromises the company has made on privacy in a country that accounts for nearly 15 percent of its revenue.

Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook announces the company’s new privacy protection tools at the Worldwide Developers Conference at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, on Monday. Photo: AFP / Apple Inc/ Handout

In 2018, Apple moved the digital keys used to lock Chinese users’ iCloud data, allowing authorities to work through domestic courts to gain access to the information.

The Chinese Communist Party maintains a vast surveillance system to keep a close eye on how citizens use the country’s heavily controlled Internet.

Under Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), the space for dissent in China has narrowed, while censorship has expanded.

Apple’s “private relay” feature first sends Web traffic to a server maintained by Apple, where it is stripped of a piece of information called an IP address. From there, Apple sends the traffic to a second server maintained by a third-party operator who assigns the user a temporary IP address and sends the traffic onward to its destination Web site.

The use of an outside party in the second hop of the relay system is intentional, Apple said, to prevent even Apple from knowing both the user’s identity and what Web site the user is visiting.

Apple also said that it would not offer “private relay” in Belarus, Colombia, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkmenistan, Uganda and the Philippines.

Apple has not yet disclosed which outside partners it would use in the system, but said it plans to name them later.

The feature likely would not become available to the public until later this year.

IP addresses can be used to track users in a variety of ways, including as a key ingredient in “fingerprinting,” a practice in which advertisers string together disparate data to deduce a user’s identity. Apple and Alphabet Inc’s Google prohibit this.

Combined with Apple’s previous steps, the “private relay” feature “will effectively render IP addresses useless as a fingerprinting mechanism,” Charles Farina, head of innovation at digital marketing firm Adswerve Inc, told reporters.

It would also prevent advertisers from using IP addresses to pinpoint a person’s location, he said.