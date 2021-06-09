EQUITIES
Virus scares off investors
The TAIEX closed little changed yesterday as investors shifted to the sell side after an early upturn amid lingering concerns over the domestic COVID-19 outbreak. The bellwether electronics sector saw obvious profit-taking after cluster infections were reported at several high-tech firms in Miaoli County, dealers said. The TAIEX ended down 7.7 points, or 0.05 percent, at 17,076.21, on turnover of NT$347.821 billion (US$12.56 billion). Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$6.41 billion in shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. “Local COVID-19 infections remained a major concern to many investors,” Concord Securities Co (康和證券) analyst Kerry Huang (黃志祺) said. “Look at the reduced turnover. Investors were simply reluctant to chase prices.” Yesterday’s turnover was well short of Monday’s NT$489.288 billion.
AIRLINES
CAL increases flights to LA
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) is adding more flights from Taiwan to Los Angeles amid growing travel demand to the US, as COVID-19 has eased there, but increased in Taiwan. CAL, which significantly reduced its flights from April 29 after several of its pilots were infected with COVID-19, yesterday said that it would add flights to Los Angeles on June 22, 24 and 29. EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) also plans to increase its number of round-trip flights between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Los Angeles from three to seven per week, beginning on Monday.
CHIPMAKERS
Powerchip logs virus case
Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (力積電) yesterday said it has taken measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 after one of its Taiwanese employees tested positive for the virus. Five employees who were in close contact with the employee have been placed under quarantine, the company said. The company’s operations and shipments would not be affected, as the infected employee was not from the manufacturing division, it said. All of the company’s 300 migrant workers have tested negative in rapid screening tests, Powerchip said.
DISPLAYS
AUO’s revenue rises 47.8%
Flat-panel maker AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 友達光電) yesterday said revenue expanded 47.8 percent year-on-year and 8.5 percent month-on-month to NT$32.12 billion last month, due to increases in prices and shipments. Last month’s revenue hit the highest monthly level in about six years. During the first five months of this year, revenue soared 51.3 percent year-on-year to NT$144.66 billion, it said. Smaller rival Hannstar Display Corp (瀚宇彩晶) reported that its revenue surged 123 percent annually and rose 2.18 percent monthly to NT$2.81 billion last month, with aggregated revenue in the first five months soaring 136 percent annually to NT$13.45 billion.
FOOTWEAR
Fulgent posts record revenue
Fulgent Sun International Holding Co (鈺齊國際), which supplies sports shoes and outdoor shoes to global brands, yesterday reported revenue of NT$1.21 billion for last month, up 13.51 percent from a year earlier and the highest May revenue in the company’s history. Fulgent attributed the increase to rising orders, despite shipping cargo shortages and production disruptions at its plants in Cambodia due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Cumulative revenue in the first five months rose 33.28 percent to NT$5.59 billion, it said.
EXPANSION DRIVE: To expedite manufacturing of advanced chips, the chipmaker would transform domestic research centers into initial production facilities, TSMC said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday unveiled the layout of its new fab in Arizona and reiterated its determination to ramp up advanced 5-nanometer chip production in 2024. The company said that construction of Fab 21, in which it would invest US$10 billion to US$12 billion, has begun on a 445 hectare plot in Phoenix. “As we expect demand for 5-nanometer [chips] will be strong and sustainable in the long term, we have made the Arizona fab, Fab 21, one of the 5-nanometer manufacturing sites,” TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei (魏哲家) told the company’s annual technology symposium. The chipmaker has shipped
Ground down by the sapping realities of modern city life, China’s young people are “lying flat,” the latest buzzword for those tapping out of a culture of endless work with little reward. With growing inequality and rising costs of living nudging traditional markers of success out of reach, some young people are choosing to do the bare minimum at work, dialing back the go-getting aspirations their parents once harbored. “Tang ping (躺平)” — or “lying flat” — has emerged as the latest Internet-crafted principle to navigate the pains of finding a job among thousands of applicants, plodding through long days and then
Japan is seeking to “drive growth” in the nation’s chip industry, trying to breathe new life into a sector with massive capacity, but trouble turning out cutting-edge products, the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a report yesterday. The ministry would treat semiconductor industry growth as a “national project” — as important as securing food and energy, it said. The Japanese government will support the establishment of manufacturing bases, including through joint ventures with overseas chip foundries, the ministry said. The push comes amid a global chip shortage that has weighed on manufacturing across a range of industries and threatens
Several hypermarket and convenience store chains have temporarily suspended deliveries of frozen and chilled products, as delivery service providers face skyrocketing demand amid a COVID-19 outbreak. Among chains that announced service stoppages was Hi-Life International Co Ltd (萊爾富), which on Tuesday said that deliveries of the products via Taiwan Pelican Express Co (台灣宅配通) would be halted through Saturday. Hi-Life home deliveries by HCT Logistics Co (新竹物流) would be suspended until June 15, while those by Taiwan S.F. Express Co Ltd (順豐速運) would be suspended in certain districts in New Taipei City and Taipei during an unspecified period, the company said.