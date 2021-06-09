Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





EQUITIES

Virus scares off investors

The TAIEX closed little changed yesterday as investors shifted to the sell side after an early upturn amid lingering concerns over the domestic COVID-19 outbreak. The bellwether electronics sector saw obvious profit-taking after cluster infections were reported at several high-tech firms in Miaoli County, dealers said. The TAIEX ended down 7.7 points, or 0.05 percent, at 17,076.21, on turnover of NT$347.821 billion (US$12.56 billion). Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$6.41 billion in shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. “Local COVID-19 infections remained a major concern to many investors,” Concord Securities Co (康和證券) analyst Kerry Huang (黃志祺) said. “Look at the reduced turnover. Investors were simply reluctant to chase prices.” Yesterday’s turnover was well short of Monday’s NT$489.288 billion.

AIRLINES

CAL increases flights to LA

China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) is adding more flights from Taiwan to Los Angeles amid growing travel demand to the US, as COVID-19 has eased there, but increased in Taiwan. CAL, which significantly reduced its flights from April 29 after several of its pilots were infected with COVID-19, yesterday said that it would add flights to Los Angeles on June 22, 24 and 29. EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) also plans to increase its number of round-trip flights between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Los Angeles from three to seven per week, beginning on Monday.

CHIPMAKERS

Powerchip logs virus case

Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (力積電) yesterday said it has taken measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 after one of its Taiwanese employees tested positive for the virus. Five employees who were in close contact with the employee have been placed under quarantine, the company said. The company’s operations and shipments would not be affected, as the infected employee was not from the manufacturing division, it said. All of the company’s 300 migrant workers have tested negative in rapid screening tests, Powerchip said.

DISPLAYS

AUO’s revenue rises 47.8%

Flat-panel maker AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 友達光電) yesterday said revenue expanded 47.8 percent year-on-year and 8.5 percent month-on-month to NT$32.12 billion last month, due to increases in prices and shipments. Last month’s revenue hit the highest monthly level in about six years. During the first five months of this year, revenue soared 51.3 percent year-on-year to NT$144.66 billion, it said. Smaller rival Hannstar Display Corp (瀚宇彩晶) reported that its revenue surged 123 percent annually and rose 2.18 percent monthly to NT$2.81 billion last month, with aggregated revenue in the first five months soaring 136 percent annually to NT$13.45 billion.

FOOTWEAR

Fulgent posts record revenue

Fulgent Sun International Holding Co (鈺齊國際), which supplies sports shoes and outdoor shoes to global brands, yesterday reported revenue of NT$1.21 billion for last month, up 13.51 percent from a year earlier and the highest May revenue in the company’s history. Fulgent attributed the increase to rising orders, despite shipping cargo shortages and production disruptions at its plants in Cambodia due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Cumulative revenue in the first five months rose 33.28 percent to NT$5.59 billion, it said.