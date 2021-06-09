Apple Inc is in early talks with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL, 新能源科技) and BYD Co (比亞迪) about the supply of batteries for its planned electric vehicle, four people with knowledge of the matter said.
The discussions are subject to change and it is not clear if agreements with CATL or BYD would be reached, said the people, who declined to be named as the discussions are private.
Apple has made building manufacturing facilities in the US a condition for potential battery suppliers, two of the sources said.
CATL, which supplies major auto makers including Tesla Inc, is reluctant to build a US factory due to political tensions between Washington and Beijing, as well as cost concerns, the two people said.
It was not immediately clear whether Apple is also talking to other battery makers.
Apple, which has yet to make a public announcement about its vehicle plans, declined to comment. CATL, the world’s biggest automotive battery maker, and BYD, the world’s fourth largest, also declined to comment.
Apple is in favor of using lithium iron phosphate batteries, which are cheaper to produce because they use iron instead of more costly nickel and cobalt, the four people said.
It has been working on self-driving technology and has targeted 2024 for the production of a passenger vehicle, Reuters reported in December last year.
People familiar with the matter have previously said Apple’s planned electric vehicle could include its own breakthrough battery technology. It was not immediately clear if the discussions with CATL or BYD involved Apple’s own technology or designs.
The discussions come at a time when the US government is looking to attract more electric vehicle manufacturing.
US President Joe Biden’s proposed US$1.7 trillion infrastructure plan includes a US$174 billion budget to boost the domestic electric vehicle market with tax credits and grants for battery manufacturers, among other incentives.
EXPANSION DRIVE: To expedite manufacturing of advanced chips, the chipmaker would transform domestic research centers into initial production facilities, TSMC said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday unveiled the layout of its new fab in Arizona and reiterated its determination to ramp up advanced 5-nanometer chip production in 2024. The company said that construction of Fab 21, in which it would invest US$10 billion to US$12 billion, has begun on a 445 hectare plot in Phoenix. “As we expect demand for 5-nanometer [chips] will be strong and sustainable in the long term, we have made the Arizona fab, Fab 21, one of the 5-nanometer manufacturing sites,” TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei (魏哲家) told the company’s annual technology symposium. The chipmaker has shipped
Ground down by the sapping realities of modern city life, China’s young people are “lying flat,” the latest buzzword for those tapping out of a culture of endless work with little reward. With growing inequality and rising costs of living nudging traditional markers of success out of reach, some young people are choosing to do the bare minimum at work, dialing back the go-getting aspirations their parents once harbored. “Tang ping (躺平)” — or “lying flat” — has emerged as the latest Internet-crafted principle to navigate the pains of finding a job among thousands of applicants, plodding through long days and then
Japan is seeking to “drive growth” in the nation’s chip industry, trying to breathe new life into a sector with massive capacity, but trouble turning out cutting-edge products, the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a report yesterday. The ministry would treat semiconductor industry growth as a “national project” — as important as securing food and energy, it said. The Japanese government will support the establishment of manufacturing bases, including through joint ventures with overseas chip foundries, the ministry said. The push comes amid a global chip shortage that has weighed on manufacturing across a range of industries and threatens
Several hypermarket and convenience store chains have temporarily suspended deliveries of frozen and chilled products, as delivery service providers face skyrocketing demand amid a COVID-19 outbreak. Among chains that announced service stoppages was Hi-Life International Co Ltd (萊爾富), which on Tuesday said that deliveries of the products via Taiwan Pelican Express Co (台灣宅配通) would be halted through Saturday. Hi-Life home deliveries by HCT Logistics Co (新竹物流) would be suspended until June 15, while those by Taiwan S.F. Express Co Ltd (順豐速運) would be suspended in certain districts in New Taipei City and Taipei during an unspecified period, the company said.